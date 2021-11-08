After one of the finest regular seasons in program history — a 16-2 record, a share of the league title, a tournament win and a runner-up finish and the first program wins over North Rockland and Ardsley — the second-seeded Scarsdale girls volleyball team struggled in sectionals, squeaking by No. 15 Fox Lane 3-1 in the opening round before falling to No. 7 Arlington 3-1 in the quarterfinals.
“They had grit and they weren’t willing to back down,” senior Amelia Lane said of Arlington. “They knew they were coming to our home court and they weren’t going to let that get to them. They brought their fans and they didn’t give up on any ball. They were a tough team.”
This was a Scarsdale team that had its sights set on returning to the Section 1 finals for the first time since 2015.
“I don’t think any of us were expecting this to go the way that it did,” Lane said. “We wanted to push as far as we could so it’s a little shocking at the moment. It’s definitely upsetting, but we’re a good team.”
Despite having swept Arlington 25-14, 25-12, 25-22 on Sept. 24, Arlington came in much improved — they returned almost every ball — and had clearly scouted the Raiders.
“Over a month has passed since we saw them last,” coach Ann Marie Nee said. “Credit to them, they really brought it. Their block was much more aligned… They mixed it up and knew our two weak spots, which are defending right side hits and also tips. We weren’t really on our toes for them and then we just kept hitting into the block, hitting into the block, or hitting it out or serving out, but on the whole we played really well.”
The Raiders won the first set 27-25, but lost the second by the same score before Arlington took the match over by winning the next two sets 25-17 and 25-19. The Raiders trailed 15-5 in both the second and third sets and were unable to overcome such a large deficit, though they came close.
Scarsdale trailed 16-11 in the fourth set, but they got within 20-17 with key plays by junior Ellena Amidor and Lane. The teams traded errors and it was 22-18 with Scarsdale serving. Each of the next four points ended with the team on offense making an error, and with the Raiders making 3 of the 4, the match went to Arlington 25-19.
“We came back in the second set and almost took it being down many points and the third set we tried a different lineup and people were confused and we even had the wrong server at one point,” Nee said. “The fourth set was it and Arlington kept pushing and pushing and they were very precise with their hits and their serves. We couldn’t get in a groove.”
Gali Brass and Amidor each had 11 kills, with Izzy Goldban and Sydney Frank each tallying eight. Karina Cheng had 29 assists, Emily Simons 13.
Nee was proud of the way her team fought and used its depth to change things up in the intense four-set match. She had Cheng and her “great hands,” speed and accurate serving setting all the way around, Brass on the right side, Annika Fuehrer in the middle and Amelia Lane on the outside.
“We did have other tools in our toolbox today and they worked,” Nee said. “Amelia has always been a great athlete, but it’s always been a question of where do we put her? She can kinda do everything well. Today we put her in outside and though she’s not the hardest hitter she’s accurate, and she gives it all in the back row. She won’t let it fall without a fight. She was really valuable today.”
Opening round win
Scarsdale’s 25-19, 19-25, 25-17, 25-19 win over No. 15 Fox Lane was a bit more of an adventure than the Raiders expected, but the team made the adjustments necessary to come out on top.
“They showed us what we really need to work on in practice,” Brass said. “We need to work on hustling to the ball. And they also showed us we have to show up to every game no matter what. We have to show we want to win and really fight for it no matter who we’re playing. We have to really bring it because every other team is going to bring it now, too.”
With Frank getting injured for the second time in two weeks, Nee had to make more adjustments, but not only for that, but the team’s “inconsistencies” and “nerves.” And the fact that Fox Lane tipped more than expected.
“We put our defensive specialists who are used to that in instead of the setter, who has to think about digging a tip and setting,” Nee said. “Allison [Jiang] and Amelia are great passers and they haven’t gotten the court time their passing should suggest they get, so this was an opportunity for them to get in and show that they could do it and they did. Both of them got a lot of digs.”
She also put the team’s lone underclassman, sophomore Fuehrer, at middle.
“Annika has been improving consistently over the course of the whole season,” Nee said. “She’s played right side, she’s played middle. We went to Briarcliff for a scrimmage on Thursday and she was amazing, so she’s someone as the only sophomore who needs to get more confidence in actual game situations. In the games we had her play she made some mistakes and she didn’t commit the way she does in practice, but then at Briarcliff we saw she could and then today she did. She earned the trust of the setter to get that ball.”
Fuehrer was paying close attention when she was cheering and observing from the sidelines and used that to help her and her teammates when she got into the match. She had a lot of energy and adrenaline when she subbed in.
“Definitely watching from the sidelines is a different experience than being on the court,” she said. “It helped me see what everyone was doing and helped me give advice. I was able to give the people on the court some things they might not have seen.”
It was all hands on deck and the Raiders needed it.
“It shows that everybody needs to be ready to go into the game,” Brass said. “Everybody can make an impact. We have a team of 16 girls and every one of them has to be ready to go in at any time. You really never know who is going to play and we’re all capable of doing it. That’s one of the best things about this team.”
Fox Lane took a 10-4 lead in the first game, but Daphne Boockvar stepped to the service line and helped the team rattle off points to grab an 11-10 lead. Scarsdale got it to 17-13, but Fox Lane stormed back to tie it with four straight points. The Raiders dominated the rest of the set and Frank closed out the final point at 25-19.
Scarsdale went down early again in the second 7-4, but eventually tied the score. Fox Lane held a 22-17 lead when the Raiders called time, but it didn’t help and the final point went to Fox Lane on a kill into the net and a 25-19 score the other way.
The third game the Raiders led 5-4, but Frank, who had injured herself against Mamaroneck a week and a half earlier, hurt her elbow laying out to save a play. She didn’t return the rest of the match. The Raiders reacted by rattling off five straight points for a 10-4 lead, which soon grew to 16-7. The teams matched each other the rest of the way and Goldban ended the third set with a kill at 25-17. Scarsdale was up 2-1.
In the fourth set Fox Lane took a timeout trailing 11-6. Then Cheng served the Raiders to a 14-6 lead. Fox Lane wouldn’t go away, down 18-15 before Boockvar served up two more points before Fox Lane called time down 20-15. Brass had the kill to go up by six, and the Raiders made errors on the next two kills to make it 21-17.
After a long serve by Fox Lane, Amidor made two straight kills Fox Lane couldn’t handle to make it match point at 24-17. A few points later Brass had the final kill to clinch the game at 25-19 and the match at 3-1.
“We went in thinking we’re the No. 2 seed and they hadn’t been winning as much, so we forgot about everything,” Fuehrer said. “We got reminded we’re in playoffs and everyone is 0-0 again. They’ve improved and we needed to be reminded of that. We worked more as a team, worked more towards one heartbeat, which is our big motto. That’s what brought us to finishing it.”
Senior salute
The Raiders graduate Frank, Simons, Lane, Guerney, Zahra Laaraj and Sofia Pandolfi. Nee called the collective “a rock in the program for a long time” between junior varsity A, varsity B and varsity.
Simons became the third Raider to amass 1,000 career assists (1,047) this season and when she was hurt last year it was Guerney, an “epic player,” who stepped up to help lead the team to the Westchester County Section 1 Large Schools regional finals. She graduates with 471 assists.
Big hitter Frank, who suffered late-season injuries and fought hard to contribute in playoffs, was a “clutch player.” “When you’re down, she goes to the line and anything can happen,” Nee said.
Laaraj had an injury in the preseason and would have been a big help to the team’s depth. Laaraj is fast and had the best vertical jump on the team. Nee called her “one of our best athletes.”
Then there’s Pandolfi. She was the team’s cheerleader on and off the court. She developed a cheer for every player, including “Sweet Caroline” for Guerney and “Annikill” for Fuehrer.
“This girl has a heart of gold and I wanted her on this team from the beginning because she just electrifies the bench and she also electrifies the court,” Nee said. “When you put her on the court, everybody wants Sofia to make that big play, so they’re pumped. She makes it enjoyable to be on this team, win or lose. I look at them and I relive some of my happiest memories of high school when you just have a good time.”
Always with a big smile, Pandolfi might have taken the season being over harder than anyone.
“She said during our circle she became close friends with people she never would have met before if she wasn’t on this team,” Nee said. “That’s what this is all about. The volleyball team and sports teams in general are a mini-community in this huge, massive high school. Kids connect with each other, most of them connect with the coach — they see me more than any other adult in their life during the season — and we try to keep it fun, but it’s also life lessons.”
All of the seniors hope to pass on the team spirit.
“We’re only losing six seniors, so they’ll just remember the feeling of the team and the spirit that we had,” Lane said. “That’s what’s most important. I know they’ll continue all of our traditions. I think that’s what really brought us together as a team and made us work hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.