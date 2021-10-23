Though it was only four sets worth, the Scarsdale boys volleyball team finally saw some unfamiliar competition.
With only six other teams in Section 1, the schedule can get very repetitive, especially when you are the defending Section 1 Division 1 champion who had lost only two sets (to Eastchester) in the first 11 matches of the regular season.
At Clarkstown South on Saturday, Oct. 16, the Raiders defeated three Section 1 teams in pool play — the host 25-18, Suffern 25-14 and Clarkstown North 25-20 — before seeing out-of-section teams Roslyn, Columbia and Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake. The Raiders won those one-setters, too, with respective scores of 25-20, 25-23 and 25-23 before topping more Section 1 teams, North Rockland 25-21 and Eastchester 25-11, to go 8-0 in pool play.
Coach Jim Williams wasn’t all that surprised that in the semifinals Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake topped his team 25-14 before going on to fall to Columbia in the finals.
“When I sat down for the first round of the championship bracket I told my assistant coach we’ll see who has been sandbagging all day and sure enough we faced Burnt Hills and they came out and just ripped us up 25-14,” Williams said. “They had some really good players.”
Williams and others had been wondering why the coach from Vassar College was at the tournament, and it was clearly to scout a player or two from Burnt Hills.
“He was looking at their setter, who was really excellent, and then a kid who either didn’t play against us or didn’t try against us the first time who was hitting back row shots and he looked like a college player,” Williams said. “He hit front row, too, but the ability to hit back row and hit down from the back row is incredible.”
That one set was a big learning experience for Scarsdale, who needed the competition to let them know exactly where they stood as they hope to be able to compete at states this fall for the first time. There was no state tournament last school year due to COVID-19 when they won their first title.
“We need to be much better at serve receive,” Williams said. “They were serving very hard and we were struggling with that. The quality of our setting becomes more evident as the passes become more errant. We just couldn’t control the ball. They were flying everywhere. Even Santiago [Gomez] was struggling with serve receive, which kept him focused.”
He continued, “We’re having a great season and we have a strong team, but Section 1 is definitely not a powerhouse section and there’s good competition out there.”
The Raiders, should they win the section — and based on their now 13-0 record with three matches to go looks like a sure thing barring something catastrophic — hope to show they belong by winning at least one match at states.
“It makes it tough if there is a state tournament, which everyone is telling me there is, we’re going to walk in with not as good preparation as I’d hoped from our sectional play,” Williams said.
Preparing better on serve receive is Scarsdale’s priority.
“There’s a parent who is a pretty good player who will come in and serve for me when I need it,” Williams said. “I may ask him to come in and serve at these guys just so they can get somebody who is not their teammate serving at them. I just can’t hit the ball hard enough at them any more.”
Though there are rivalries within Section 1, senior Drew Hill has found there is a sense of camaraderie among the players and he’s made some good friends from the other teams this year.
“When we beat Columbia in the tournament many of the Section 1 teams came together and were congratulating us because we all want our section to do well,” Hill said. “It was definitely a good experience to look at these teams because we are doing very well against all the teams in our section, so it’s good to see teams we wouldn’t normally play against to know what we might be competing against in the future. For our coach and our starters it’s good to see we can’t keep looking at this ground level we’re at.”
Hill and his teammates learned a lot from the tournament and it reminded Hill of when he used to play soccer and always played up an age group to challenge himself. “It was definitely crucial for us to see,” he said.
Scarsdale’s strength this season comes from its four most dominant hitters, seniors Santiago Gomez and Hill and juniors Tommy DiLorenzo and Charlie Hirschhorn.
“Hitting is still the strong point,” Williams said. “I’ve got four guys who can put the ball down consistently. They have good kill rates, so if we can get the ball to the hitters we’re in good shape. It’s just getting the ball to the setter and the setter getting it to them in a position where they can do something with it.”
Sophomore Oscar Langford and senior Michael Kashanian are also coming in on the weak side and getting the job done consistently. “Michael and Oscar have really done a good job on the weak side, not only blocking, but when the ball comes their way they get points,” Williams said.
Junior Jonny Gates has emerged as the top setter, with Gomez the second option. Williams has a lot of options on where to use Gomez — setter, hitter, libero, you name it — but he is “unwilling” to do something that takes away his potential to be the team’s top hitter. No matter what he does with the versatile Gomez, “It’s a trade-off.”
Senior David Appel has emerged as the top libero. “He’s a good server, so if Tommy or Drew are off or aren’t playing back row well enough I can easily insert David to play back row and serve in his spot in the rotation,” Williams said.
Following the tournament, the Raiders swept East Ramapo (25-13, 25-13, 27-25) and Suffern (25-15, 25-22, 25-20) on back-to-back days Oct. 18 and 19.
Against Ramapo, DiLorenzo had nine kills, Hirschhorn six, senior Jonny Lee five, Langford and Gomez four each, with 21 assists from Gates, six from Gomez. Gates was 12 for 12 on the serve, while DiLorenzo, who was 12 of 13, had five aces, and Ken Zhu, who was 8 of 9, had four aces.
Facing Suffern, Gomez led with 12 kills, while Hill had eight, DiLorenzo four, junior Sam Wetzstein three. Gates had 11 assists, Gomez 10, senior Cyrus Toosi seven. Gomez was 15/15 on the serve and senior Aaron Klein had three aces. DiLorenzo, Langford and Hill each had two blocks, while Gomez led the serve receive with 12.
The team has Clarkstown South, East Ramapo and Suffern left before sectionals.
“We need to try to touch up on all that we know,” Hill said. “I don’t think we should make any changes because we’re so far into the season. We all know what to do where we are. I know some teams want to beat us badly, but I do feel like we have that sense of needing to hold our title that we can’t have it taken. We’re definitely excited.”
