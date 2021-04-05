As the season goes on, dissecting the decision to have separate competing cohorts on one team has become fascinating to Scarsdale girls volleyball coach Ann Marie Nee. And seeing the boys team have to quarantine for 10 days made her even more confident with the decision to adapt during a season like never before.
“I’m enjoying it,” Nee said. “There are such different, interesting personalities on both teams. We have really confident seniors who are showing themselves to be leaders and then you’ve got a freshman and all the sophomores who are really eager to please everybody and do the best they can to improve. They want to stay at practice and work. I love that. The seniors are like that, too. It’s a nice combination on both teams. It’s a little more time intensive than I had anticipated.”
Last week, for example, the Raiders had five matches in five days, which meant that for the cohort not competing there was also a practice for the three coaches to run afterward.
Nee noticed that the maroon cohort, which has five seniors and a lot of sophomores — made up largely of last year’s varsity B and JV A players — is taller and has more veteran setting with junior Caroline Guerney and sophomore Arianna Wilson.
“Caroline Guerney is a lefty and she can go up and totally dump the ball with her dominant hand and surprise the other team,” Nee said. “And she’s tall so she can block.”
Maroon features key hitters and blockers Declinda Perfetti, a senior, and Annika Fuehrer, a freshman. “She’s going to be an impact player as she gets used to hitting and blocking more at the varsity level,” Nee said of Fuehrer.
The white cohort is using a 6-2 offense with two setters in the back row, senior Virginia Lilly and junior Emily Simons, plus sophomore Karina Cheng, who can also hit, to focus on having height up front with hitters like senior Sidney Langford, junior Amelia Lane and senior Katie Stiroh. The last time the team used that formation was 2010, which was Nee’s first team to make the Section 1 semifinals.
“It’s interesting that one team turned out to be stronger offensively and the other one tends to be stronger defensively, but they’re both working on their weaknesses,” Nee said.
In addition to giving the eight seniors a positive final season, Scarsdale is building for the future by not having a varsity B team next year.
“I think we’re going to be very strong in the fall having this experience playing together and knowing each other, getting out these jitters and understanding everybody’s personality,” Nee said. “Both cohorts will feed into varsity next year and some will be varsity B, but they have this experience of being part of the whole program, getting to know all three coaches and getting to know all the girls.”
Scarsdale is 3-5 this season. “It’s a little weaker at what I thought we’d start out at, but at least we’re playing and we’re trying this totally new system to get everyone to play and to be COVID somewhat safe,” Nee said.
Over the last four matches, Scarsdale lost to Edgemont and Ardsley and beat New Rochelle twice.
Nee said the team “had a lot of mistakes,” including 17 costly service errors, in the 3-1 loss to Edgemont.
“A lot of it is nerves,” Nee said. “A lot of girls have never played varsity before and that was their first home match. People who were totally fine in practice just didn’t have it on game day. When the game was over everybody was kicking themselves knowing they could have played better.”
Nee was impressed with Edgemont. “Their libero was very strong and she was able to pass pretty much everything,” she said. “And their outside had some good hits. They were scrappy to get everything back and we were flat-footed. Edgemont played well.”
The two teams will have a rematch Tuesday, April 6, but Scarsdale will be sending its other cohort, which has caused confusion for many opposing teams who have been scouting Scarsdale through livestreams.
“White Plains watched our tape against Ursuline and then we showed up with a different cohort,” Nee said. “The New Rochelle coach said the same thing.”
It was never a competitive strategy, but definitely could work out that way.
This is usually the time of year after the co-ed winter tournament that Nee is beginning to plan for the following season with tournaments and matches, but she doesn’t know what the fall will look like, so the focus remains on keeping the team engaged and safe for the final seven matches and playoffs.
The Raiders are looking forward to their league series against Mamaroneck next week. Nee called it the team’s “biggest test” and noted Scarsdale is “still in the hunt to be league champs.”
“We lost to Ursuline and play them again at the end,” she said. “We split with White Plains. White Plains beat Ursuline once. Mamaroneck beat White Plains two times. So there are scenarios where we could have a two- or three- or four-way tie for first place in the league.”
In addition to Mamaroneck and the Edgemont and Ursuline rematches, Scarsdale also faces Mount Vernon twice and Eastchester. “All of our games are important to get as good a record as we can,” Nee said.
One of the other joys of the season, according to Nee, is that the volleyball players who are not playing in a particular match have served as commentators for home matches on Scarsdale’s livestreams.
“That’s added to the experience,” she said. “A lot of time the people who really know volleyball are playing in the game. This time we have people who understand all the terminology and can explain it to the people at home, so it has added this whole other level with them commenting on their own team. It’s been fun to listen to afterwards.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.