With an 11-match winning streak, a 6-0 start in league play and 2-0 lead on Mamaroneck on senior night, the Scarsdale girls volleyball team was on cruise control.
Even after the Tigers won the third set easily 25-14, the host Raiders still had two more chances to win the match. Despite large leads in the fourth and fifth games, Scarsdale allowed Mamo back into both and lost 26-24 and 25-23, with the fourth set ending on a controversial four-hit call by the chair official, who did not seek help from his partner despite Scarsdale saying it had only hit the ball twice.
“It was a combination of being overconfident in the third set and then losing confidence right when we’re ready to win,” coach Ann Marie Nee said. “It was 21-13 and we lost it. It was pretty unreal, but to their credit Mamaroneck never backed down. They never gave up, they played the whistle and we also had the questionable call at the end of the fourth set.”
Either way, the Raiders walked off the court knowing they should not be losing matches in that fashion with such a wide lead.
“It all adds up to a loss, but we talked afterwards,” Nee said. “A couple of us were steaming, a couple of the girls were crying and we stood there staring at each other for a moment. I finally said, ‘OK, we’re going to feel bad about this for the next 30 seconds and then we’re going to move on.’”
Following the loss, the team regrouped to celebrate seniors Caroline Guerney, Amelia Lane, Sydney Frank, Zahra Laaraj, Sofia Pandolfi and Emily Simons. The senior class played for former Raider Anita Jackson on JV A as freshmen and many then played for Nee, who coached both varsity and JV A the next year, so it’s a special class for her.
The loss not only put a damper on senior night, but it meant the team needed to beat Ursuline in their next match just to secure a tie for the league title with Mamo, whom they had beaten 3-1 earlier in the season after losing the first set.
“We’ve been winning a lot recently and we’ve been trying to focus on not being too high and not being too low, but maybe it went to our heads that we’ve been winning a lot and we’d beaten Mamaroneck before,” Guerney said. “It was our senior night and a lot was happening and maybe we had to slow down and take in the point that was happening at the moment instead of focusing on the future.”
The Raiders are 13-2 with three matches left in the regular season.
“I think we feel a little bit of pressure that we need to win this next one to be league champs, but we know if we keep working as a team and do what we always do we can continue winning and continue improving,” Guerney said.
Coach Nee was still pleased with the way the team played. She felt that Mamaroneck came in with something to prove after having beaten Scarsdale twice last year, including the modified postseason finals.
“Yesterday we played really well,” Nee said. “I thought Mamaroneck was giving it back to us, but we were working hard. I think we really dominated when we dominated and then it was like a rollercoaster. The fourth set we had like a 10-point lead and the fifth set we had like an eight-point lead. They just inched up with a couple of missed serve receives here, a couple of balls into the net there and then it’s over and they won both by two points.”
The Raiders saw standout play from Izzy Goldban, Ellena Amidor, Karina Cheng, Simons, Daphne Boockvar and Frank, who injured her shoulder in the third set and wasn’t the same the rest of the match.
Libero Boockvar, a junior, has been on fire from the service line.
“She’s great and she’s got nerves of steel,” Nee said. “She gets to the line and she has this look of confidence like, ‘I’m going to get this point.’ She sees the opportunity. She sees the opening and we worked on serving it down the line because a lot of times players don’t go for it because they assume it’s out. She did that several times against Mamaroneck.
“These back-and-forth rallies that last for 20 or 30 seconds, that’s fun to watch, but it’s also exhausting and it’s only worth one point. But if you can get to the line and put a hot serve down, that’s a point and it doesn’t cost us any effort except for the serve.”
Nee said serving has helped dictate her lineup of Simons, Gali Brass, Boockvar, Cheng, Frank and Amidor.
“In any other year any of those six players would have been my best server,” Nee said. “ If we go back to 2015, any of the teams from then to now they’d have all been the best server and now all six are together. That’s how we’ve been able to get these leads from our serving runs.”
The Raiders don’t have a truly dominant player, which reminds Nee of the 2015 section title team, which had each player filling a role at a high level. She sees the same type of balance this year.
“We had Tatiana [Tiangco] and Kristine [Fink] and Sydney [Bernstein] and Courtney [Lee], and Annmarie Horn, of course, who was a threat no matter where she was, and she was only a sophomore back then,” Nee said. “We had a very tight lineup of people who had confidence and nerves of steel. This team is the most similar to that one.”
Nee even sees those former players in her current ones when they do a certain move. Cheng reminds her of Horn, Amidor of Fink on the block. Sydney Frank is starting to remind Nee of 2012 grad Greta Miconi, who used to push the ball along the net at an indefensible angle. They actually called it “The Miconi” back in the day.
When Nee coached the 2015 team to the Section 1 title it was Scarsdale’s first since 1988. With so many parallels to the 2015 team, the Raiders are looking to get back to the finals for the first time since ’15.
“It would mean a lot for us as well as Coach Nee and we really want to win that for Coach Nee,” Guerney said. “It would show how far we’ve come as a team and how far we’ve come these last four years for the seniors. We’ve worked hard and we hope to see it all fall into place.”
Guerney credited the team’s chemistry for much of its success this fall.
“We’re all really good friends and we spend a lot of time together inside and outside of school,” she said. “We genuinely love hanging out with each other and that helps on the court because we’re all in sync and we trust each other more. It helps us to cheer each other on and creates a great mood and atmosphere in the gym.”
Nee expects White Plains to be the top seed — the only other team to beat Scarsdale in a match this year — and for Scarsdale to be No. 2. Then the third through sixth spots are going to be very interchangeable, making for an interesting tournament. The Raiders have faced a tough schedule this year, which Nee hopes will bode well as the team prepares for postseason.
The Raiders are working on making better moves on the court to exploit other teams’ weaknesses.
“Most teams are only used to seeing one type of play, so when we switch it up we’re hoping that those teams won’t be ready for us and it will help us gain an advantage,” Guerney said.
Scarsdale beat Ursuline 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-12) on Oct. 14. Frank had nine kills, Goldban seven, Amidor six. Simons was 15/15 on the serve. Brass led the serve receive.
New Rochelle was next on Oct. 15 and the Raiders won 3-1 (25-13, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21). Frank was crushing the ball with 23 kills, Goldban had 14, Brass 13, Amidor six. Simons had 25 assists, Cheng 19, Guerney nine. The Raiders had another strong serving day at 91.4%: Boockvar 16/16, Amidor 15/15, Simons 10/10, Cheng 10/11, Frank 14/16. Amidor had five blocks. Boockvar had 12 digs, Frank 11. Frank, Amidor, Boockvar and Brass led the serve receive.
Mamo got the best of Scarsdale 3-2 (19-25, 14-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-23) on Oct. 19. Frank had 13 kills, Amidor 12, Goldban 11, Brass and Cheng six each. Simons had 31 assists, Cheng 15, Guerney eight. Boockvar was incredible on the serve with 34/34 and eight aces. Simons was 12/12 and had 23 digs. Boockvar and Amidor each had 16 digs. Boockvar, Brass and Amidor combined for 51 serve receives.
“We’ll learn from it and take the positive,” Nee said. “We’re not going to brood on it.”
