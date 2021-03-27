One year ago, Drew Hill decided to switch from soccer to volleyball, despite having little experience in his new sport outside of physical education class.
When the COVID-19 pandemic shut schools down in March 2020, the Hill family headed to Block Island to shelter in place for remote school and work for what they thought would be a short stay. After six months of working on bumping and setting against the outside wall of the house, Hill finally returned home and joined Legacy Volleyball Club in the Bronx, where he further developed his skills and understanding of the game.
Though he could have played soccer in the fall as volleyball was deemed a high-risk sport by New York State and moved to the fall 2 March/April season by Section 1, Hill, a junior, honored his commitment to changing sports and kept on training. He also had the “added bonus” of growing from 6 feet, 1 inch tall to 6-5 over the summer, further cementing the notion that he was making the right decision.
“I kind of just outgrew soccer and I grew into volleyball with my height,” Hill said. “I have definitely enjoyed this more and it’s not even the first year officially playing.”
In addition to playing and doing skillwork, Hill spent a lot of time watching high-level pro and college volleyball.
“You can see the position and you try to mimic what they do, you learn the right places to be, how to hit and approach,” Hill said. “Just being in the game three months ago I would have told you I had no idea how to be in my rotations and now I know every single rotation on the court for any position just by playing.”
When Hill showed up at tryouts at the high school earlier this month, it was a shock to his future teammates and coach, Jim Williams, as Hill had only told three friends about his new venture.
“Santiago [Gomez] drops into my lap from Colombia, Dorji Phuntsho from Thailand and then Drew just shows up,” Williams said. “I’ve been really lucky to have these kids.”
Hill provides height and a new weapon, and while he’s still a work in progress, he’s made great strides in his three weeks playing for the high school team. Williams has worked to cut down his approach and his motion to make it less obvious when he’s about to attack opposing teams.
“I told him he had to shorten that up, otherwise everybody was gonna know when he’s coming,” Williams said. “If you take three steps out of the middle, everybody knows. Two steps at most, one preferably. You can see now he’s getting the one step and he’s working on blocking. It’s like basketball kids want to jump through the roof for the ball, but you have to jump to the ball, not jump as high as you can jump because it will hit you in the elbows and fall at your feet. Those kinds of subtleties about the game and how to use your abilities as opposed to overusing your abilities is where he’s starting to get his groove.”
Hill helps solidify the offense, which is led by key hitter Santiago Gomez. The two play together at Legacy.
“One of the things Drew began to do at Legacy is to always be going to the net to hit whether he’s going to get the set or not, which keeps the middle blocker focused on him, which means Santiago is only hitting against one blocker,” Williams said. “Santiago is good with two blockers, so if you put one blocker out there he’s almost unstoppable. Just that aspect of it just opens up the strong side hitter that much more. We’ll start working on some backsides and we’ll have a pretty good attack line.”
One of the main adjustments for Scarsdale this year, after graduating several key players from last year, using Gustavo Quaresma de Moura as both a setter and a weak side hitter and introducing Noah Weber as the other main setter, is getting everyone on the same page as far as timing and where each hitter likes the ball.
“Each setter sets differently and each player hits differently, so you need to know the sweet spots for everyone and most of the hitters and setters know where each person is now,” Hill said.
Weber decided to transition from basketball when he entered high school and, as he loved the two months of volleyball in PE class in middle school, he figured he might find success with a team sport by transferring his athleticism to volleyball. “Freshman year I took a leap of faith and joined the volleyball team,” he said. “I have loved every second of it.”
Weber played junior varsity for two years and played sparingly at setter last year on varsity, knowing this year he might have a real chance to shine. He started setting early as a freshman despite there being more experienced sophomore setters on the JV team. He felt it suited his moderate height and strong skillset and was a way to contribute going forward.
“It was something that I found interesting to be able to set up your teammates and be involved in almost every play of the game,” he said. “I felt like as someone who is not so tall, but is athletic and wanted to contribute to a team setting, it would be the perfect role for me.”
Part of his preparation for this year was observing Quaresma de Moura last year and getting used to varsity hitters in practice, a big step up in power and consistency from JV.
“There’s definitely a jump to having to adjust quickly to not playing so much last year to a long extended break to itching to get back on the court to jumping right back into it,” Weber said. “I think I’ve adjusted pretty well, but I’ve had to learn a lot in a short period of time and I’m trying to learn from Gustavo. I ask him questions, I ask the coaches questions — if I’m missing anything I want to fill myself in so I can adjust as quickly as possible. I’ve enjoyed being able to becoming a presence on the team and having a real role.”
Setting to a player like Gomez is a dream. “It makes my job and my life a lot easier, that’s for sure,” Weber said. “He’s an incredible athlete. Any way that I can get the ball to him I know the point is going to go well for us. It’s a lot of fun to set to him.”
Weber has worked to get on the same page as Hill and sophomore Tommy DiLorenzo, another middle hitter.
“Drew and I have worked a lot together at practice trying to get that middle hit, trying to get that down because of how useful it is,” Weber said. “Obviously he’s very tall, which makes him the ideal middle hitter. Stepping into volleyball for him was a great fit. It’s fun to work with him. He played club, so he had more of a preseason, so I was able to adjust to him more easily. It’s been amazing to see his improvement in a short period of time. I’m definitely excited for our connection as the season progresses.”
Scarsdale is 4-0 through four matches and has only dropped one set, to Clarkstown North on Monday.
“We’ve only lost one set and this was definitely a harder team than the first two teams we played,” Hill said. “I think we’re doing well. I can’t say what the team looked like last year, so I can’t say if there’s improvement or not.”
From the first match of the season against East Ramapo to now, the starting crew has shaken off quite a bit of rust and are better positioning themselves on the court, which was key as the competition gets tougher later in the season.
“Now we were getting balls that were close to the floor, a lot of digs, a lot of balls back into play that in past years or earlier in the season would have just hit the floor,” Williams said.
Incorporating new players and awaiting the return of weak side hitter David Lang, a senior, are part of the ongoing building process. Williams is hopeful that the program, in its fifth year, continues to head in the right direction after making the Section 1 finals in 2019.
“We watched ourselves make it to the section finals last year, taste what winning is like as we won the first game and then we were so close and then lost,” Weber said. “Our end goal is to get back there. Obviously we want to win it. We have work to do before we get there, but I think as our team continues to work together and put in effort in games and practices I see a lot of success in our future. Hopefully we get the chance to prove ourselves in the section finals because our team has a lot of potential.”
The more players that pick up volleyball, especially when they have a base from another sport, the better.
“I guess they’re hearing the program is fun and their friends are talking it up and they’re making choices about what sports they’re going to play and it’s been fortunate for me and they’re playing well,” Williams said.
