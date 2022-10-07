Scarsdale boys volleyball coach Jim Williams got two major surprises before the season started. Both have impacted his team’s season this fall.
Though he expected one or two new teams to join Section 1, there were seven new teams on this side of the Tappan Zee Bridge: Arlington, Fox Lane, Yorktown, Wappingers, Yonkers, Lakeland and Panas. Instead of playing the more experienced Eastchester and the Rockland teams three or four times each, the schedule was heavily populated with first-year programs.
“It was surprising to me,” Williams said. “I had no idea it was coming. I heard one or two were possible, but all of a sudden just all these different schools showed up on the schedule. I didn’t know until I got my schedule. It reminds me of when Scarsdale started — the teams are there, but they don’t quite know what they’re doing yet. They’re learning.”
The challenge for Scarsdale, which is 7-0 so far this season, is figuring out where it stands as two years ago they won the section for the first time and last year they had hopes of winning the title and competing at states for the first time when their top player, Santiago Gomez, got hurt and the team exited early from postseason.
“We got invited to the Burnt Hills-Balston Lake Tournament and played some really good teams,” Williams said. “We hung in there with them, but we just couldn’t beat them. It was a good gauge as far as the team. What I would say is our biggest issue is not necessarily talent, but consistency.”
Despite going 0-8 playing two sets each against four teams at the Burnt Hills-Balston Lake Tournament, the sets were competitive and they were missing two top players. Scarsdale will see some of those teams again at the Clarkstown South Tournament Oct. 15, which will help them prepare for sectionals.
Williams isn’t too worried about the team in a large part because of the other surprise, his third straight transfer who came in and made an immediate impact on the program. First he had Dorji Phuntsho from Indonesia, then Gomez from Colombia, now Joseph Sharpe from Oklahoma.
“By luck of nature, Joe Sharpe transferred in from Oklahoma, where he had been playing high school and club volleyball,” Williams said. “He’s basically a Santiago, but 6 inches taller.”
Sharpe, a junior, has meshed well with his teammates and leads Scarsdale with 79 kills.
“He knows how to play volleyball at a high level,” Williams said. “I’ve barely given him any instruction. A lot of times it will be about if they’re trying to cut off his cross-court shot, try to hit some lines or tip on them. He’s a very good outside hitter and for a while he was No. 7 in the country on MaxPreps, so he was getting his kills.
“He needs to expand his repertoire as far as teams will load up on him and he has to find ways to get around the block and that kind of effort to shut him down. These are the kinds of things I’m coaching him about — not how to pass, where to pass to, where to stand. He knows that already.”
Scarsdale is senior-heavy this year, with nine seniors, five juniors and one sophomore. The main lineup features seniors Tommy Dilorenzo, Charlie Hirschhorn, Ian Silberstein, Samuel Wetzstein, Jedd Frydman, Daniel Love and Jonny Gates, along with juniors Oscar Langford and Sharpe.
“This is probably the best team I’ve ever had as far as the capabilities of each of the players in the starting rotation,” Williams said. “They’re good at what they do… All the players on my roster, I am confident they will be in the right spot at the right time.”
The team has four setters, Love, Gates, junior Azlan Khan and sophomore Luka Frank, whom Williams took on varsity with Gates injured early in the season before taking over the starting role. The setters are working on better ball placement to the hitters like they had under previous setter Gustavo Quaresma de Moura.
That said, Williams is pleased to see how many players can put the ball down on the other side of the court. Dilorenzo has 62 kills, Hirschhorn 47, Langford 43, Wetzstein 24, Silberstein 10, Frydman, the team’s most improved player, eight.
“In one game I think everybody had three kills at least,” Williams said. “The ball is getting moved around, which is really pleasing to me because the defense can’t guess where the ball is going to go. They are starting to guess it’s probably going to Joe, but it could just as easily go to Tommy in the middle and Tommy’s been cleaning up in the middle because they’re just leaving him alone because he’s next to Joe. Tommy is getting a lot of blocks. He’s becoming a beast on the net.”
The team is looking to cut down on the unforced errors like hitting serves in the net or long, hitting into the net or shanked serve receives.
“The teams we’re playing, nobody is serving that hard,” Williams said. “Serve receive should be pretty straight forward. It may not be right on target, but it should be pretty close. We’re passing behind the 10-foot line too often.”
In their two most recent matches, the Raiders swept Yonkers 25-12, 25-18, 25-21 on Sept. 28 and Lakeland 25-14, 25-17, 25-7 the next day.
Against Yonkers, Sharpe had 11 kills, Dilorenzo seven, Langford six, Hirschhorn six, Silberstein three. Gates had 11 assists, Frank five, Khan four.
Sharpe was 11/11 serving with four aces. Dilorenzo was 9/10 with two aces, Love 9/10 with one ace, Langford 4/5 with two aces. Silberstein had nine digs, Langford and Sharpe six each. Langford had 10 serve receives, Hirschhorn eight, Sharpe seven, Silberstein six.
Sharpe led with 10 kills while Langford had eight against Lakeland. Gates had 10 assists, Frank and Khan three each. The team combined for 18 aces: four each from Gates, Silberstein and Sharpe, three from Khan. Dilorenzo led with six digs, Sharpe with nine serve receives.
The first meeting with rival Eastchester was postponed on Oct. 3.
“It’s been really nice facing all this new competition with these new teams,” Langford said. “The start-up programs are pretty good for first-year programs. I didn’t really know what to expect, but it’s been actually a really nice experience getting to play all these new guys and seeing their strategies and techniques.”
Hirschhorn called the tournament a “bit of a wake-up” without Sharpe and Frydman, but said the team is “doing well and having fun, too.” Williams has always focused on keeping the team enjoyable, even after a few years when it became competitive.
“I feel like that’s one of the things that draws people to volleyball,” Hirschhorn said. “Part of it is it’s a new program and people hadn’t played before, though now the middle school actually has a modified program. I think the whole aspect of going there and playing with friends is great. My freshman year me and four of my friends started playing and now we’re the starters on varsity.”
At the high school level there are four teams this year, varsity, varsity B and two junior varsity teams with 70 players trying out. A strong group of sophomores made the varsity B team coached by Greg Leong and will be ready to step to varsity next year. Tom List is coaching the JV teams, with help from Leong and Williams. “We’re thankful to the athletic department and the district for funding these teams and finding ways to keep kids on the court,” Williams said.
Adding Sharpe to the mix on varsity has given the Raiders an edge this fall.
“He’s been a really nice asset for us,” Langford said. “The team was pretty strong with the returners, but we lost five seniors from our starting lineup, so it’s interesting to see our guys move into the lineup. They’ve done a very good job moving into their roles and integrating really well as a team.
“Our coach is very good about making new lineups to make sure everyone gets in and getting everybody good playing time and experience.”
Hirschhorn likes the way the team is starting to move the ball around to the various options on the court.
“With the loss of Santiago last year there was a pretty big hole in our lineup and we were lucky enough to get Joe from Oklahoma,” he said. “Joe brings exactly what Santi brought, but even more because he’s like 6-3 and he’s been playing volleyball for a long time. He’s really consistent and he can hit around blocks, through blocks. He’s always a safe option when we’re out of system.”
In addition to the tournament at South, the Raiders have nine matches left to play, so there is plenty of time to get everything crisp for another shot at the title.
“Last year we probably learned we needed to be more well-rounded and not rely on a single player, how much of a team game it really is,” Langford said. “Everybody needs to play their role, play their hardest and want it. Last year we kind of fell apart and this year we’ve got to play together, play hard. I think we can win this year if we play together.”
