The Raiders did it again. First North Rockland, now Ardsley.
Meeting for a best-of-five match for the 12th time since 2010, the Scarsdale girls volleyball team finally defeated Ardsley at home Tuesday, Sept. 28. It was the fifth time the two teams went to five sets (2010, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2021), and the Raiders finally pulled off the victory.
“I remember each and every one of those,” coach Ann Marie Nee said. “I told the girls the story where we were up 24-16 Lauren Hendel’s year and we made just enough errors and they made enough good plays to win 26-24. In our heads we had already won it and I was a little nervous that was going to happen in the fifth set here.”
The lone time Scarsdale beat Ardsley over the past decade came in 2013 with a 2-1 win, with the third set played to 15 points, in Scarsdale’s home tournament semifinals (25-21, 24-26, 15-13). They had met up in 2010 at the Hen Hud Tournament, when Ardsley won 1-0 and in 2014 in the Pelham finals, with Ardsley winning 2-0.
The win this week in an official match was a relief.
“It feels great,” junior Isabelle Goldban, who had eight kills in the second half of the fifth set, said. “It’s something we’ve been working to all season and I’m really proud of the effort our team put in and I’m happy with the result. All of our hard work at practice — we’ve been spending hours preparing for games like this, conditioning, getting in shape so we can last five-set matches — and today it showed that it paid off.”
Ardsley trailed, but came back in the first set to win 25-22, but Scarsdale evened the score by dominating 25-11 in the second. Ardsley took a big 8-2 lead in the third set and next looked back en route to a 25-14 win. Then in the fourth set Scarsdale went up 10-2 and after sophomore Annika Fuehrer, a key blocker, came out with a thumb injury Ardsley climbed back into the match. Still, with their backs against the wall the Raiders survived 25-23 to force a fifth set.
“One thing my team has been working a lot on is perseverance and really applying what we do in practice,” junior setter Karina Cheng said. “We do so much conditioning and it feels like in the moment you’re tired and then we’re in that fifth set and we have that energy.”
The clinching set for Scarsdale was a tense nail-biter that this time saw the lead change hands nine times before the Raiders took a 24-24 tie and won the final two points with a kill by junior Gali Brass and a service point by Brass as Ardsley passed the final serve into the chair official.
Junior Serena Li had a couple of kills early on, but at its peak Ardsley led by as many as five points at 12-7 behind its most dominant player, Megan Bruno.
A serve out of bounds followed by four kills by Goldban out of the next five points gave the Raiders a 13-12 lead. Goldban had two more kills and the Raiders took their biggest lead late in the match at 18-15. A few errors by Scarsdale gave Ardsley back the lead at 20-18 before Goldban blocked Bruno for a point and junior Alison Jiang scored two points on the serve for a 21-20 lead. Goldban and senior Sydney Frank made it 23-21 and Ardsley called a timeout to try to kill the momentum, but the Raiders muscled out the victory.
“I wanted it really badly at the end,” Goldban said. “I was not about to go down without a fight. I’m really proud of everything we did to get the result we wanted in the end. We’re going to go to practice tomorrow and work hard and keep doing what we’ve been doing this entire time.”
In the fourth and fifth sets, with fatigue setting in and the match going back and forth, Nee was able to mix her starters and some key reserves to not only give players rest, but help spark the team.
“The fourth set you have to win or you’re done, but we have enough talent on the team to make massive substitutions and rest the starters in case we want to use them again in the fifth,” Nee said. “We’re not reliant on one person. In this game Izzy had crazy hits at the net, but every hit she had, somebody set it to her. Volleyball is not just about one player.”
Senior Caroline Guerney came in late for some key sets, Li was strong at the net, and Jiang, who had stepped up in the Briarcliff Tournament with the absence of Brass, continued passing and serving consistently and playing at the net despite having been a back row player the previous two years. Senior Sofia Pandolfi, who is “always clutch,” according to Nee, went in for Fuehrer and played well on the right side.
“As coaches our biggest challenge is how do we use all this athletic talent that we have to win and make sure everyone feels included and everyone feels important because they really are,” Nee said.
One player Nee was particularly excited for was setter Emily Simons. Simons played her first-ever varsity match as a freshman against Ardsley on Oct. 5, 2018. Prior to the previous match the day before, Caroline Higgins jammed her finger in warmups, Rena Li got a concussion running into the bleachers and the third setter wasn’t available, so the team had no chance at winning. With the varsity team not set to board the bus until 3:15 on the fifth, Nee headed to junior varsity practice to look at the setters.
“I gave them all a tryout and Emily Simons, who I barely remembered from tryouts, was the one we picked,” Nee said. “I said, ‘Emily, call your mom, this is your jersey, you’re on varsity now. Bus is leaving. Let’s go.’”
The Raiders actually took a set off Ardsley that day. It was the team’s homecoming and there was a large Ardsley crowd.
“The most important thing is we gave them a game,” Nee said. “I was just hoping not to get embarrassed. We knew it wasn’t going to be one of those five-set nail-biters. Emily stepped up and was there for us and she’s been working her butt off ever since then to earn her place as a starter. And today to be part of the senior class and to be a captain when we beat them for the first time in school history in a 3 out of 5 match, I wanted us to win this for Emily so badly. It was close, but we did it.”
The Raiders put up big numbers in the five sets against Ardsley: Frank had 24 digs, three aces, six kills and a block; Guerney 15 assists and an ace; Simons six digs, a block and 14 assists; Goldban 17 kills and two blocks; Cheng eight digs, two aces, three kills and 12 assists; Li five kills and a block; junior Daphne Boockvar 19 digs and an ace; Jiang nine digs and three aces; junior Ellena Amidor seven digs, four kills and two assists; and Brass six digs, three aces, eight kills and a block.
Last spring the Raiders played in the fall 2 season and came together at the end to make the Lower Westchester Large Schools finals, where they lost 3-1 to Mamaroneck, 30-28, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20.
“Last season felt kind of like a preseason for this season and I feel like, although it was difficult with the masks and not having spectators, I felt like it prepared us and allowed us to develop a really good team synergy,” Cheng said. “I think that has translated so well this season and I feel like we’re just going to keep getting better. It’s nice to have fans because our team depends so much on that energy. When we’re all riled up and super into the game we perform so well and I’m so glad we’re back to a more normal season.”
The team’s biggest setback this season was a 3-0 loss to White Plains. Otherwise the team has historic wins over North Rockland and Ardsley, placed second in their home tournament and won the Briarcliff Tournament on Sept. 25, beating Kennedy 14-25, 25-7, 16-14 in the finals, just one day after sweeping a previously undefeated Arlington team, 25-14, 25-12, 25-22, led by 10 kills each from Amidor and Brass, plus seven more from Frank, five by Fuehrer, four by senior Amelia Lane and three by Cheng, set up by 18 assists from Simons, 15 from Cheng.
“It’s nice to start at a really high level because that means we can just keep going up,” Cheng said. “We’re not getting down. We’re staying consistently up.”
While the Raiders have enjoyed victories and milestones, they still have plenty of work coming up against league rivals Ursuline and Mamaroneck, with an eye on a strong postseason run.
“We know we have to stay consistent, that if we lose a point it’s OK and we can get it right back if we do the same things we’ve been doing,” Goldban said. “We have to keep staying positive, having each other’s backs, lifting each other up and playing our game that we play so well.”
