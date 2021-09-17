Scarsdale girls volleyball coach Ann Marie Nee remembers losing to North Rockland in sectionals as a player. The 1994 grad also lost to North Rockland nine times as varsity coach, a position she’s held since 2008, from 2011-2019, including four times in sectionals, twice on Halloween, and including one match where host North Rockland’s scoresheet got ripped up mid-match, preventing Nee from questioning something in-game.
“The history goes way back,” Nee said. “They’ve had tremendous players the last 30 years.”
Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, was finally the day the Raiders got the best of North Rockland, winning 3-2 in an exciting five-set match at home, 25-23, 23-25, 25-7, 10-25, 25-20.
“It comes down to who wants it more and we really showed it this game,” senior captain Sydney Frank said. “And it’s our second game and we already made history.”
Frank credited “trust” and “communication” for helping the team power through. “I feel like we built off each of the sets and we learned from them and applied it to the next set,” she said. “We went win, loss, win, loss, win, and I think we didn’t let each loss get to us. We started fresh.”
Senior setter Emily Simons believes hard work in practice was key to the victory. The teams didn’t face off last year, but were finalists in their postseason brackets in the fall 2 season last school year.
“I would rather five and have to push really hard,” Simons said. “It did get a little nerve-racking at times, but I had so much trust in my team. I knew we could do it and I was really proud of us.
“They usually take us out of sectionals and I think we all really wanted it really bad, especially Coach. We’re just ready to fight and that showed with all the hard work.”
The local rival the Raiders now have their eyes on to beat is Ardsley, another foe that escaped narrowly over the years in a regular best-of-five format — the Raiders did win in their home tournament in a best-of-three in 2013 — including in five sets in four times, so getting North off their plate was a good first step.
“It feels good to be able to redeem ourselves at home this early in the season,” Nee said. “As I’m going to keep telling the girls, they are going to get faster and stronger and we have to keep getting faster and stronger, too, because we might see them in sectionals. I really regret not being able to see them last spring, but COVID had other plans.”
Junior Isabelle Goldban and Frank were dominant at the net with 14 kills each. Junior Gali Brass added nine more of her own. Simons had 28 assists, senior Caroline Guerney eight, junior Karina Cheng three.
Goldban also led the team with three blocks on defense, while Brass had 14 digs, Simons 12, Frank 11, junior Daphne Boockvar 10, junior Ellena Amidor eight, Cheng six, Guerney four.
Boockvar controlled the serve with one error in 26 attempts along with six aces. Simons (17/19, 4 aces), Brass (17 of 20, 2 aces), Amidor (11/11, 2 aces) and Frank (11/13, 3 aces), put the Raiders in a good position at the start of each play with possession.
“It wasn’t one player,” Nee said. “They have No. 7 that everyone talks about — tough server, left-hander — but on our team Gali is a good server, Daphne is a good server, Karina is a good server and we had three setters who stepped up today, Emily, Karina and Caroline. We had our youngest player, our sophomore, Annika Fuehrer, who had a collection of blocks in the first two sets.”
The Raiders opened the season with a 3-0 sweep of Tappan Zee at home on Sept. 3. Scarsdale won 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 in what Nee felt was an understandably shaky performance. The game was added late after the team had to cancel its trip to Florida for a second straight year and they were without Brass and senior Zahra Laaraj injured herself during the match.
Junior Serena Li led the Raiders with 12 kills, while Amidor and Frank each had seven and Goldban and senior Amelia Lane added five and four, respectively. Guerney and Cheng each had 14 assists at the setter position, Simons seven. Boockvar (11/11, four aces), Cheng (10/10) and Li (12/13) led the serving, and Boockvar also led the team with 10 digs.
This is a unique team for Nee, who coached the 2015 team to the Section 1 title.
“Really what volleyball is all about is being faster and more athletic and this, I think, is one of the most athletic teams I’ve ever had,” Nee said. “If we go out for runs, speed work, weight training, jump rope, whatever it is, these girls can do it. They know how to play volleyball and now they’re learning how to play faster and stronger.”
The Raiders hope this fast start sets the tone for the rest of the season, but it surely does set the bar high heading into their home tournament — no spectators allowed — on Sept. 18.
“I think people will look at our win against North Rockland and eyebrows will be raised around the section,” Nee said. “I don’t think they saw us coming. I like that. I’d rather be the dark horse.”
