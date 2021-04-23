Approaching the end of a unique regular season of cohorting squads for the varsity team, Scarsdale’s girls volleyball coaching staff got together and started doing some mixing and reshuffling to find even more balance as the postseason approached.
Getting swept by Mamaroneck, including a lopsided 25-9 score in the first set on April 7, was the breaking point. Coach Ann Marie Nee called the loss “unexpectedly difficult.”
“If we had beaten Mamaroneck twice that would have put us in the running to possibly win the league,” Nee said. “Then we lost and the girls and coaches were mad. We didn’t know how we just handed the game over.”
Bringing the cohorts together for some matches opened up the options for the coaches. “You’d be in a game situation and you’d be like, ‘I wish I had this player from the other cohort,’ so I think it was a smart move to have both together now,” senior Virginia Lilly said. “I was kind of wondering how it was going to go because we scrimmage all the time and it was healthy competition between the cohorts. It was great to come together. There was so much positivity on the court and it was cool to see two cohorts become one.”
Though Nee knew the goal of the season was not to play for seeding, she also knew she needed to put the team in the best position to win in the playoffs.
“We put together what we thought would be a strong combination for the second time against Mamaroneck and it clicked,” Nee said. “It’s not that Mamaroneck played badly and lost — it’s that we played well and we won. It was definitive. It was exceptional volleyball. They swept us and we swept them right back. That was the game of the season for us.”
The Raiders won 25-17, 25-21, 26-24 on April 9 at home. Declinda Perfetti led with 12 kills, with Lauren Greenberg and Sydney Frank with 11 each and Isabelle Goldban eight, with Caroline Guerney earning 31 assists. The team’s serving was spot on led by Frank, Mariana Ferraz, Gali Brass, Daphne Boockvar and Perfetti. Ferraz, the libero, had 31 digs and led the serve receive with 17. Goldban was also strong at the net with four blocks.
The coaches based their personnel decisions based on watching the original Mamaroneck film and seeing that a good right side hitter was key and that meant having Perfetti in the lineup. Perfetti needs a backset, which gave Guerney the assignment. Goldban as a sophomore has played extremely well in the middle, using her multisport athleticism to make her a force on the team.
Frank was a “clutch player” who contributed to the win, according to Nee, who said, “When you’re down and Sydney goes to hit or to serve, she’s usually not going to get nervous and mess it up — she’s going to go for it, make it happen and be the game-changer. We decided to put her in the middle against one of Mamaroneck’s best hitters.”
Looking at some key stats, the coaches went with Greenberg as a hitter and Brass and Boockvar as defensive players, with Ferraz the clear choice for libero.
“That combination worked really well against Mamaroneck and we just had this fire to get back after the loss,” Nee said. “You could feel it in the gym and you saw it on the court. Mamaroneck didn’t know what happened, but they were already league champs, so they had that pressure taken off.”
Lilly credited Ferraz with lifting the team. “The biggest difference was definitely our defense,” Lilly said. “Mariana Ferraz is playing libero and she was just completely on fire. She was able to be really deep in the court, but also move from sideline to sideline the entire time, just picking up everything. That was a big difference.”
Following the Mamo split, the Raiders had a tough match against Eastchester, getting swept, despite close scores of 25-23, 29-27, 25-16. After losing the first two sets by two points, Nee decided to switch things up.
“It was not getting better, so we looked to the bench to see who really cared and was going to bring passion to the court,” Nee said. “I can always count on Virginia Lilly to bring a wining attitude. We wanted her in. Sidney Langford is a co-captain, too, and we kept Daphne and Mariana and Gali and tried some different things with the middles because we didn’t get any blocks. I think we had one block by Caroline Guerney, the setter, and she was supposed to have somebody with her, but she didn’t and it was just her.”
The Raiders went down 19-1 in that third set and eventually clawed their way back to make it competitive, but it was too little too late in that set.
“Eastchester doesn’t make mistakes,” Nee said. “They didn’t miss serves, they didn’t miss hits. They were consistent and consistency is what wins volleyball games. We say that all the time. Everyone remembers the big, huge, amazing play, but it’s only worth one point. You negate it if you miss the next serve. Volleyball is all about being consistent and not having crazy highs and lows. It’s getting down to business, point to point and today was a little more scattered.”
The Raiders could have used senior Jackie Joyce this season, but with the fall 2 season coming during the heart of club season because of COVID-19, they didn’t have the big middle they needed.
“Just step right into my nightmare,” Nee said. “Jackie would have been a senior this year. She would have played in the fall if it wasn’t for COVID. This is now club season when they have all the recruitment tournaments. She’s going to places like Florida and Texas and places she had to quarantine from and now the rules have relaxed, but she was worried about COVID here and her club team, but she’s the big middle that we needed for sure.”
The team did rebound to win the final three matches of the regular season, sweeping Mount Vernon twice and topping White Plains for the second time in three matches in the finale. The Raiders were supposed to play Ursuline to end the season, but the Koalas had to end their season, including dropping out of postseason, early due to COVID-19, so Nee added the White Plains match.
For postseason, Southern Westchester has a large school and a small school bracket, Putnam/Northern Westchester the same, while Dutchess and Rockland each have their own county brackets. Scarsdale’s bracket includes New Rochelle, White Plains, Mount Vernon, Port Chester, Mamaroneck, Ursuline, Harrison, Rye, Eastchester, Pelham, Sleepy Hollow and Byram Hills. Seeding was based on final overall record.
