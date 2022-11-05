Sc VB Karina Cheng Isabelle Goldban.jpg
Karina Cheng and Isabelle Goldban

Prior to winning the second Section 1 girls volleyball title in school history in 2015, making the semifinals was the annual goal for Scarsdale. Since then, the Raiders have been back to the semifinals twice, in 2018 and 2022, itching at another finals appearance.

The Raiders earned their latest trip to the semis with a 3-0 win over Port Chester and a 3-1 win over Mahopac. Beating Mahopac in the quarterfinals on Nov. 1 wasn’t easy, but the Raiders showed fight in the 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 26-24 victory.

