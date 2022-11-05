Prior to winning the second Section 1 girls volleyball title in school history in 2015, making the semifinals was the annual goal for Scarsdale. Since then, the Raiders have been back to the semifinals twice, in 2018 and 2022, itching at another finals appearance.
The Raiders earned their latest trip to the semis with a 3-0 win over Port Chester and a 3-1 win over Mahopac. Beating Mahopac in the quarterfinals on Nov. 1 wasn’t easy, but the Raiders showed fight in the 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 26-24 victory.
“The fourth one we had this huge lead and it’s like we took our foot off the gas and leaned back for a while,” coach Ann Marie Nee said. “Mahopac started to bring it and then we had to kick back into the gear we were in in the beginning. We have to work on playing high and consistent the entire set and not have these lulls where we give teams a chance. We’re still working on that, but at the same time my team fights.”
Scarsdale was down early in the first game, but went ahead late and hung on for the win. The second game the Raiders trailed by as much as 17-9, but got to within 22-18, 23-20 and 24-21 before Mahopac closed out the win.
Tied at 1-1, the Raiders grabbed the momentum back in the third game. This time Scarsdale had a lead of 17-12, but Mahopac got to 17-15, 21-18 and 23-21 before Scarsdale won the final two points. Senior Ellena Amidor put down the winner in that one.
The fourth set was an epic battle as Scarsdale controlled early, up 5-1, but Mahopac got it to 7-6. Then it was 10-6, and 10-9. The Raiders led 15-9 and soon it was 21-12 after a block by senior Juliana Joyce. Mahopac went on a run and got the score to 21-18 before Amidor put a point away.
An error by the Raiders made it 22-21, but Mahopac gave a point away as well for a 23-21 score. After senior Izzy Goldban appeared to put a point away leading to match point, a do-over was called. The Raiders put the serve into the net and Mahopac beat the block to tie the score at 23-all.
The Raiders called timeout and botched the next serve receive to trail for the first time at 24-23. Goldban got her kill after a long rally to tie the set up once again.
Junior Annika Fuehrer had a key block and senior Karina Cheng set the ball for a kill and a 25-24 lead. Amidor served and Fuehrer put down the clincher for a 26-24 win and a spot in the semifinals against North Rockland.
“I think what we learned from last year is that nothing is over until one team has the three sets won,” senior Gali Brass said. “We can always fight until the end no matter what happens. Even if we’re down 10 points, we can come back from that. We can’t give up when we’re losing and I think this team really understands what it means to fight and what it means to come back because we all really want it.
“We work together to do it and nobody here is playing for themselves — we’re all playing for each other — and that’s the most important thing. In the huddle we say, ‘Together.’ Not one of us can win this. All of us have to be in it.”
Amidor said it’s all about “mentality.” “We need to make sure we’re not getting down on ourselves after losing a point and making sure we have confidence in everything we do,” she said. “It’s about believing in ourselves 100%.”
The Raiders wanted to avoid a fifth set at all costs. “We had to flip that switch once we got too comfortable and lost those eight points,” Brass said. “We needed to fight to the end and that’s what we did. I think this team just loves those big celebrations after comebacks, so we got that. And a little bit of drama, exactly.”
Fuehrer, Amidor and Goldban were a triple threat with 17, 13 and 11 kills, respectively. Freshman Emily Baron added seven, Brass three, Cheng three, Joyce one. Cheng had 48 assists to improve to over 1,219 in her career.
The Raiders were nearly flawless serving with Cheng 18/21, Brass 17/18, senior Daphne Boockvar 16/16, Amidor 11/12, Goldban 7/11, sophomore Fuko Shindo 9/10, senior Nicole Zhou 5/5.
Goldban had four blocks, Joyce three, while Brass led with 25 digs and 28 serve receives. Amidor and Shindo were also busy in the back row.
“I think it was a well-rounded team effort overall,” Nee said.
After losing in the opening round last year to Arlington, the Raiders were happy to sweep Port Chester to get their playoff run started in the opening round. The top three seeds, Mamaroneck, North Rockland and Scarsdale all swept their opening matches. Remarkably, the other five matches all went to five sets.
“I think it really set the pace for what we’re going to do for the rest of playoffs and we’re really starting off on the right foot,” Amidor said.
The Raiders showed versatility all season and that continued into the postseason as position changes were made due to injuries, illness and to maximize the team’s potential.
“What we’ve learned the most is that anybody can play anywhere and every single girl on this team can be on the court,” Brass said. “We lost Serena [Li], one of our starters, one of our best hitters, and the freshman [Emily] was in right away and knows exactly what to do. I wasn’t the libero and now I’m the libero. You put me wherever you want to put me, put any of us wherever you want to put us and we’re going to leave it all out there. We’re going to do everything we can to win.”
Brass became the libero Oct. 1 at the Burnt Hills Tournament. An outside hitter for the Raiders, Brass is a libero for her club team and Nee decided to see how she fit in in the back row for Scarsdale.
“It’s not totally foreign, but I was one of the good hitters on the team, so losing me in the front row was a big back and forth,” Brass said. “I think the key to being a libero is being really, really loud, and for the girls in the front row knowing they can trust you.”
Brass is the team’s “most consistent” on passing and serve receive, while also being a “very competitive” hitter, according to Nee.
“This is where you have to weigh people’s skills,” Nee said. “She can jump high and she can hit, but she can still hit back row as long as she’s not higher than the tape, which is hard to do, but the most important thing that has made everyone else a better hitter is that Gali can pass the ball. She’ll make mistakes — everybody does — but she passes consistently to Karina on serve receive, she can dig, she’s a very vocal person, probably the most vocal on the team generally and I know that’s true in her classes and socially. It’s true in timeouts. Gali talks. She calls the ball and she takes it. Having that presence in the back row all the time is critical.”
Nee said that between the passes from Brass and the sets by Cheng the team’s top hitters all got better. Even Boockvar, who is on the lower side of 5 feet, is able to hit “because when she gets a good set she can line up and jump.”
Losing Li late in the regular season against New Rochelle was a real blow to the team. “She was playing her heart out and she’s such a good player and she should be playing in college,” Nee said. “She went up for an amazing block and the girl from New Rochelle put her foot under the net, unintentionally, and Serena landed on it and she has a fracture.”
Baron stepped in. Joyce took Li’s spot in the middle and Baron moved into the right side.
“Emily is just a freshman, but she’s a natural athlete and she gets the ball over, she has a desire to win and she’s just a competitor,” Nee said. “She’s been to a lot of practices, shown her commitment to the team and she has the spot for now.”
Then the big choice was who to serve for because the libero can serve for one of the middles. Li had been a strong server, so Brass started serving for Joyce and Goldban started serving for herself, which she hadn’t done in three years, before running over to play defense.
“Izzy has stepped up and done a really good job with that as a back row player for Gali,” Nee said. “She’s not used to that, but she’s been really working hard to get it.”
Allison Jiang would also serve, but she was out sick. “We’re trying the chess game here of where we can put people that are going to be most effective,” Nee said.
Ossining Tournament
After an 11-3 regular season, the Raiders had their final sectional warmup at the Ossining Tournament Oct. 22. Despite only having half its team, Scarsdale reached the semifinals, where they lost to North Rockland.
Scarsdale opened with a 2-0 win over Rye, 25-22, 25-21. Brass had 10 kills, Goldban 8. Cheng had 17 assists. Brass was 8/9 serving with two aces, Boockvar 7/7. Goldban had two blocks. Boockvar had 10 digs, Cheng seven, Shindo six, Fuehrer five. Boockvar had 11 serve receives, Brass five.
The Raiders split with Ardsley, losing 25-19 and winning 25-18. Fuehrer had five kills, Cheng 10 assists. Cheng was 10/10 serving. Brass had eight digs, Cheng six, Boockvar five. Brass had seven serve receives, Boockvar four.
Facing North Rockland in pool play, the Raiders lost 26-24. Senior Alicia Vernaza Escobar had three kills, Goldban and Amidor two each. Joyce had 10 assists. Cheng was 9/9 serving with two aces. Brass had four digs, Zhou and Cheng three each. Brass had eight serve receives.
The Raiders then beat Rye Neck 25-16. Goldban and Fuehrer had four kills each, Boockvar three. Cheng had 13 assists. Boockvar was 10/11 serving. Brass and Shindo each had six digs. Brass had four serve receives.
In the tourney semifinals, No. 3 North Rockland topped No. 2 Scarsdale 25-18. Amidor and Fuehrer had three kills each, Goldban two. Cheng had eight assists. The team was 16/17 serving. Fuehrer had four digs, Shindo and Brass three each. Brass had seven serve receives, Boockvar five.
