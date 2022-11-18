Sc boys 1111 Joe Sharpe.jpg
Buy Now

Newcomer Joe Sharpe, pictured in the Section 1 finals, was a force for the Raiders.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

Under perfect circumstances the Scarsdale boys volleyball team would have won the Section 1 title for a third straight year and competed at states for a third straight year, perhaps improving with each appearance. COVID-19 and no state tournament when the Raiders won in the fall 2 of 2020-21 and an injury derailing their sectional title run early in the fall of 2021 ensured that this year’s sectional title team would be the first from Scarsdale to compete at states.

After a long four-plus-hour bus ride to Syracuse on Nov. 9, the Raiders held their ground against Fayetteville-Manlius, but got swept 3-0 with scores of 25-19, 25-19, 25-16.

shs boys volleyball box 11-18.jpg
Sc boys 1111 Daniel Love.jpg

Daniel Love

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.