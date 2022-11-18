Under perfect circumstances the Scarsdale boys volleyball team would have won the Section 1 title for a third straight year and competed at states for a third straight year, perhaps improving with each appearance. COVID-19 and no state tournament when the Raiders won in the fall 2 of 2020-21 and an injury derailing their sectional title run early in the fall of 2021 ensured that this year’s sectional title team would be the first from Scarsdale to compete at states.
After a long four-plus-hour bus ride to Syracuse on Nov. 9, the Raiders held their ground against Fayetteville-Manlius, but got swept 3-0 with scores of 25-19, 25-19, 25-16.
Though the team would have preferred to head upstate the night before the match, it was hard to justify with a 7 p.m. start, so they traveled the day of and returned to Scarsdale the next day. It was definitely a disadvantage, but all part of the learning process for everyone.
“The drive there was super long and we were all kind of nervous for the game, anticipating it, and then come game time I think we were a little sluggish, but once the game started we were there and we enjoyed it,” senior Daniel Love said. “It was tough losing, obviously, but it was a great experience to have. There were a lot of fans. It was a different environment playing up there compared to Westchester, but it was a lot of fun even though we lost.”
And while it wasn’t the result Scarsdale wanted, it was the experience they’d been yearning for, especially the three players who had been on the first title team, Tommy Dilorenzo and Charlie Hirschhorn as sophomores and Oscar Langford as a freshman.
“They were thrilled to be able to go to the state tournament,” coach Jim Williams said. “There were many tears shed at the end of the game because the emotions were so high just from the chance to be there after not being able to go two years ago and then last year getting bumped in the first round when, if we had been healthy, we probably would have been able to play at states last year.
“They were thrilled to be there and by the end of dinner that night everybody was smiling and laughing. It’s funny that it wasn’t until the next day that I started to get angry about it. I wanted to win that.”
Against Fayetteville-Manlius the Raiders had one rotation where they struggled, leading to a run and possession for their opponent.
“They would get three or four points in that rotation and that was the difference right there,” Williams said.
Williams found one match online to scout, but Fayetteville-Manlius was much better in person. “They made very few mistakes, they passed well, they hit well, the setter moved the ball around, they attacked our weaknesses really effectively,” Williams said. “Clearly they had looked at our tape. I have every game on MaxPreps with highlights at least.”
At states, Scarsdale rotation included nine players, seniors Love, Jonny Gates, Ian Silberstein, Samuel Wetzstein, Jedd Frydman, Dilorenzo and Hirschhorn and juniors Langford and Joe Sharpe. Langford and Sharpe each had eight kills, with 11 assists from Love and seven from Gates. Overall the team served well.
Williams felt Dilorenzo “did a good job in his rotation” and was impressed with Langford’s play.
“They had a very strong weak side hitter, a lefty,” Williams said. “Oscar blocked him a few times — just stuffed him — and he was completely ineffective after that. Their big outside hitter who is actually statistically just one step above Joe [Sharpe] in the MaxPreps rankings did OK, but we also pretty much dealt with him. Where they killed us was in the middle.”
Silberstein said unforced errors were his team’s undoing, as was the mix of excitement and nerves.
“I thought we hung tough for the first two sets,” he said. “We put up a good amount of points and in the last set we kind of fell apart because a lot of us got down and out, even though we shouldn’t have. In the third set we kind of crumbled a little bit.
“It was a blast going up there and playing in regionals. I know the outcome wasn’t what we wanted, but I thought it was a great time.”
Scarsdale has a big senior class and until the subregional game Williams never truly realized how unflappable they are. With the more local team having a bigger crowd, including students who sat right behind the benches, it was a different atmosphere than Section 1, where the fans are seated across the court from the teams.
“They never got rattled, never got mad,” Williams said. “They were calling out names and numbers and I had to ask the officials about it. They went over and warned them. It was just weird. As far as those seniors it didn’t rattle them — they didn’t care. I was more upset about it than they were. They just went out and played, which just goes to show they really just enjoyed playing volleyball. They wanted to win and they were competitive — some a little more than others — but they just enjoyed playing volleyball.”
In addition to being strong volleyball players, Williams’ team was “just respectful.”
“That came through from the parents and the families,” he said. “I had nobody complaining about playing time. Everybody understood what their roles were. Kids came to me and said, ‘What can I do to play better?’ instead of saying, ‘I need to be on the court.’ Overall the temperament of the team was very respectful to each other, very respectful to the coaches and very respectful to the opponents. It was just nice to be around those kids. And they played well.”
What stood out from previous years for Williams was the “much more balanced team” he had.
“I had six kids who could play volleyball,” he said. “They understood where to be and what to do and what they were trying to do. Did they always execute? No, but they actually knew how to play the game and they were pretty good at playing the game.”
Dilorenzo will be a major loss for the Raiders. “He loved to block and boy was he good at it,” Williams said. “And the MaxPreps numbers show he’s high up there among those reporting to MaxPreps. And kills, too. He actually had a better hit percentage than Joe did, though Joe got more sets. When Tommy got a set he had a really high kill rate.”
Dilorenzo graduates with 258 kills, 67 aces, 60 blocks and 158 digs; Hirschhorn with 152 kills, 36 aces, 435 digs and 497 serve receives; Gates with 464 assists.
When talking about the high hopes for the team this season, the players mention a lot of returners and “Joe from Oklahoma,” referring to their big-bodied transfer who could put the ball down to the floor with authority. Sharpe gave them a boost physically and mentally.
“We also went to that tournament in Burnt Hills around late September and we saw a bunch of good teams from upstate like Saratoga and Niskayuna and it really helped us prepare,” Silberstein said. “Those teams up there are very good. We got to see what it’s like to play some good volleyball and it helped us prepare for the other teams in Section 1 and then states.”
This season, Sharpe led Scarsdale with 227 kills and had a 42.1% kill rate, along with 48 aces, 186 digs and 200 serve receives. Langford had 152 kills (35.7%), 31 aces, 14 blocks, 131 digs and 229 serve receives. Dilorenzo was right behind him with 147 kills, but had 49.5% kill rate, to go along with 38 aces, 35 blocks and 122 digs. Hirschhorn had 80 kills, 219 digs and 293 serve receives.
Gates was the team’s main setter throughout the season and a force at the service line. He had 305 assists in 57 sets, with 20 ball-handling errors in 805 attempts. At the line, Gates was 289 of 304 serving (95.1%) and had 35 aces. Love had 183 assists in 66 sets and was 170/184 serving (92.4%). The team’s lone sophomore, Luka Frank, had 123 assists in 30 sets and 20 aces in 129 serves, showing good promise for the future.
Silberstein had 196 digs, 175 serve receives and 23 aces; Wetzstein had 28 kills and 4 blocks; and Frydman had 11 blocks.
“It was a good season,” Williams said. “We had a good time. Going to that Burnt Hills Tournament really turned us in the right direction midway through the season and we finished strong. We had the one game in the sectional finals vs. Suffern where it was 29-27, but beyond that we controlled every game.”
With the team’s two big hitters, Langford and Sharpe, returning, Scarsdale feels it can reload from the varsity B and junior varsity teams despite many question marks of who will be ready to step up into key roles.
“Next year we’ll see who steps forward with setting, but clearly we have two big returning outside hitters,” Williams said. “There’s a kid [Andrew Liu] coming from varsity B who is probably going to be 6-6 by next year who can jump and hit, so we’ll have some core players again. A couple of the juniors on this year’s team should step forward and take over some roles and be competent of those roles. We’ll see how they develop over the course of the next year.”
As a sophomore, Love watched the team in the 2020-21 school year win the section and he knew he wanted to be part of something special like that. The next year he and many of his friends made varsity and this year they all won the section together. After last year’s defeat in sectionals, the Raiders knew they needed to start fresh.
“We knew we had to make a new identity and make our own team, replace some guys,” Love said. “We practiced hard, we made new plays — we did everything we could to create a new identity for the team and get out of last year’s shadow.”
All season, especially with a schedule full of teams in their inaugural season, the Raiders had their eyes on a rematch with Suffern. They prepared on and off the court.
“In practice we were always going 100%,” Love said. “Off the court we were building team chemistry, doing team dinners, going to Chipotle, doing everything we could to talk about volleyball. I was always thinking about getting on the court after school. All my teammates were doing that as well. We were just thinking about volleyball and playoffs. The league games, even though the schedule was different, we still went hard.”
Love hopes to see next year’s team dream bigger than this year’s team.
“I hope we set a bar that the section chip is attainable every year,” Love said. “The section chip is a great achievement, but now they have to be reaching for the state chip instead of the section.”
