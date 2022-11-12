SHS girls volleyball box 11-11

2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022 — North Rockland once again got the best of Scarsdale girls volleyball in the Section 1 Class AA tournament, the first two times in the quarterfinals, the next two in semifinals.

As they had been in the regular season and during the Ossining Tournament, despite getting swept Scarsdale played North Rockland close once again, falling by a combined seven points, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.