2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022 — North Rockland once again got the best of Scarsdale girls volleyball in the Section 1 Class AA tournament, the first two times in the quarterfinals, the next two in semifinals.
As they had been in the regular season and during the Ossining Tournament, despite getting swept Scarsdale played North Rockland close once again, falling by a combined seven points, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23.
“Every single time we’d play them it was so frustrating because we’d lose by two or three points,” senior Juliana Joyce said. “We are all so frustrated because we were so close and we knew we were capable of beating them. We were trying so hard — everyone was giving it their all. It was frustrating how we still couldn’t beat them.”
The Raiders came close to reaching the final for the first time since 2015, when they won the section for the second time in school history. While the Raiders didn’t make it as far as they had hoped, it was a better showing than 2021 when they were upset in the quarterfinals against Arlington.
“We went in there ready to play and I think there were so many opportunities where we could have had them,” coach Ann Marie Nee said. “I guess one of the positive things is there was no drama this time. Overall it was a well-called game. I think we were a little spooked by the history and drama of playing North Rockland and their crowd was huge and very loud.”
Two of Scarsdale’s strengths — serving and serve receive — gave them some trouble and were the difference in such a tight match.
The team made seven service errors and 18 serve receive errors, which hurt the team’s momentum. The Raiders also went down 5-0 in the first game and 8-0 in the second, which meant they had to fight back early and often.
“We lost on things like serve and serve receive,” Nee said. “They did have some really incredible plays where the ball just bounced off our side, but those are still only worth one point. They could have some of those and we could still win, but we can’t win if we don’t pass and we don’t serve. We were shaky on those two elements of our game, which are usually rock solid. I think it was nerves.”
Senior Ellena Amidor had a standout match for the Raiders with 11 kills, 21/23 serving with four aces, 18 digs and 11 serve receives.
“Ellena Amidor played out of her mind,” Nee said. “Ellena had serving runs and she was just rock solid on the line. She had 23 serve attempts and the next one was Gali [Brass] with 13. Ellena gave us the runs we needed to overcome those deficits. In the second set we were actually leading like 14-12 in the middle of the set.”
Amidor played outside hitter and right side in the semifinals.
“She’s a player who is so skilled and a student of the sport that she could play any position,” Nee said. “She has been our setter, outside, right side, middle. The only position she hasn’t played this year is libero and she could have.”
Senior Izzy Goldban led with 18 kills, senior Karina Cheng had 30 assists and senior libero Gali Brass led with 26 digs and 21 serve receives.
Injuries to seniors Serena Li and Alison Jiang had a major impact on Scarsdale’s rotation, notably against North Rockland.
“Serena Li getting injured at the New Rochelle game was a major loss for us,” Nee said. “I don’t know what would have happened if she had been healthy throughout playoffs. She was really coming into her own, really starting to peak.
“Allison really stepped up as a passer and a server this season. She had 34 aces and she was our designated server and she was out the last three weeks of the season. She was another game-changer we didn’t have against North Rockland.”
One major boost came with the emergence of Joyce late in the season.
“One of the biggest changes was Joyce and her presence on the court,” Nee said. “She didn’t play the first part of the season, but then was getting so much more confident with blocking and her timing getting much better and putting the ball down, not being scared to take digs, she just improved so much and really made a difference for us in the second half of the season. Really from Burnt Hills on she was a force on the right side and then when Serena went down she became the middle.”
Fuehrer led the team with 262 kills this season, Brass had 234, despite spending half the season at libero, Goldban 208, Li 130. Goldban was the blocks leader with 51. Brass led with 432 digs and 469 serve receives. Setter Cheng had 874 assists, making only 31 errors on 1,854 ball handling attempts.
For their careers:
· Senior Daphne Boockvar was 94.0% serving on 817 attempts with 100 aces, 674 digs, 552 serve receives;
· Amidor had 397 kills, 92.4% serving on 685 attempts and 109 aces, 443 digs, 223 assists, 535 serve receives;
· Brass had 373 kills, 162 aces, 697 digs, 750 serve receives;
· Goldban had 519 kills, 104 blocks;
· Cheng had 127 kills, 92.4% serving over 648 attempts, 435 digs, 1,259 assists with only 69 errors on 2,745 ball-handling attempts;
· Li had 168 kills.
The Raiders went 11-3 in their 14 regular season matches, earning a third seed with a strong performance and a lot of bonus points. Though they didn’t count for seeding, the Raiders played in five tournaments, including an overnight to Florida.
“I feel like every year Coach Nee tries to give us a very difficult season and have a lot of games and tournaments,” Joyce said. “I feel like one thing she did this season that really helped us, we went to a few more tournaments than we normally do. I feel like we get more playing time and we play teams we don’t normally play against, so I feel like having that variety of competitions and more games within the tournament really helped us prepare more during the postseason.”
The large senior class had two seasons in masks and limited tournaments and travel, so this year Nee wanted to make up for lost times.
“It was nonstop,” Nee said. “I really tried to pack in almost in a way to make up for their sophomore and junior years for the seniors to finish with a lot of volleyball.”
Every few years — 2010, 2015, 2019, 2022 — the Raiders had a lot of turnovers with large senior classes. The Raiders graduate Boockvar, Jiang, Cate Bellesheim, Amidor, Brass, Nicole Zhou, Joyce, Goldban, Alicia Vernaza Escobar, Cheng and Li.
“I think this year especially was really special,” Joyce said. “Even though last year the majority of the team was still our grade, this year all being seniors it made it more special how we were all able to play together and have this one last season. We’ve all been on the same team for many years. It’s special to see how we’ve each grown and we’ve continued to work well together. This year we were able to make it to the semifinals and it’s been a few years since Scarsdale has done that. It was nice to be able to do that and have one final special moment together.”
Vernaza Escobar and Zhou were the “heart and spirit of the team,” according to Nee.
“When they went in and got a kill or something in any game they were in everyone was so happy for them,” Nee said. “We’ve had a lot of really great wins, even if they weren’t counted in our record.”
Sophomore Fuko Shindo, freshman Emily Baron and junior Annika Fuehrer, who will be the lone fourth-year varsity player next year, got significant playing time this year, led by Fuehrer. The team also returns juniors Caitlin Higgins, a “great hitter and serve who just didn’t get in the lineup,” Adelina Jiang, who made “waves” as an outside and back row sub, and Claire Matula-Osterman, who got a lot of experience setting in practice.
“We have a core group of six going forward,” Nee said. “Annika was the leader in kills this season with 262. Annika we hope will play all the way around next year. She was pretty much front row this year, but she’s very skilled at passing and receiving and she’s a great a server.”
Joyce is excited to see what the future brings for the Raiders.
“I feel like the players who are returning next year who played a lot this year are going to be able to carry the team,” Joyce said. “Since they’re going to have so many new players next year on the team — they have to fill around 11 spots — I feel like some of those new players are also going to have to step up. They’re going to have to guide them and create a new team dynamic, which I feel they’ll be able to do. It will create a new group like we had. They’ll be the next group of amazing players who will carry the program the next few years.”
