In the final match of the 2019 season — the Section 1 finals — the Scarsdale boys volleyball team took its first-ever set against Suffern. Suffern then went on to win the next three to take the title. That little victory four years in the making was the spark the Raiders needed coming into this season.
After falling 3-2 to Suffern in their first meeting of the season on April 8, the Raiders finally got over the hump four days later by not only beating Suffern, but sweeping them 3-0 to win the league title and solidify a No. 1 seed for playoffs.
“Since my sophomore year joining the varsity team beating Suffern was kind of unattainable,” senior Gustavo Quaresma de Moura said. “We never thought of beating Suffern.”
After all of the history and even leading in the fifth set last week 8-0 before falling 15-10, the victory was both “exciting” and “unexpected” for Quaresma de Moura.
“We would have great moments last week and then we’d disappear and they’d run off 10 points,” coach Jim Williams said. “This time they’d run off two or three points, we’d get a sideout and we’d run off three or four points. The confidence level that I saw in them today was amazing. They knew they were in control, they knew what to do and they executed. I’m proud and happy for them, happy for the program.”
Tightening the lineup from the previous meeting, the crew of seniors Quaresma de Moura, Ben Hoexter and Noah Weber, juniors Santiago Gomez, Drew Hill and Aaron Klein, and sophomores Tommy DiLorenzo and Charlie Hirschhorn were on their game.
Gomez had 17 kills in the win and Scarsdale made very few service errors, while putting down 12 aces. Quaresma de Moura and Weber had 16 and 12 assists, respectively, and Gomez, Hirschhorn and Hoexter were strong with digs and serve receive.
Suffern standout Joel Emmanuel, who missed some matches early in the season that led to some losses, tried to take control of the match and, despite some impressive kills, the Raiders were able to maintain their composure and their lead.
“Everyone was playing together and we were putting the balls in,” Quaresma de Moura said. “If they couldn’t get the ball to Joel they couldn’t really make a good play. Our back row was getting every ball.”
One major difference between the first and second meetings of the two teams was that in the first one the Raiders were without starter Hirschhorn and standout hitter Gomez wasn’t 100%, playing through an injury.
“This was very satisfying,” Williams said. “After Thursday we were so disappointed because we could taste it and we just let it slip away. We were also missing one starter and one of our players was about 50%. Charlie wasn’t here and Santiago was hobbling, but both of them were here today playing strong and the rest of the team came together. I was really hopeful we would pull it all together today being at full strength and with full confidence. They did their job.”
The starting lineup had gotten into a flow and when that got disrupted it had an impact. “I think it’s just being used to playing with those players and knowing how they play,” Quaresma de Moura said. “When we switched for another player we hadn’t played with as much it was tougher.”
To add to the excitement of the home win, most of the crowd was a student section, which further propelled the Raiders to victory. Quaresma de Moura said it helped the team’s confidence.
“It definitely helped seeing all your friends support you,” Klein said. “It really makes a difference in the environment. You can really feel the atmosphere. It puts everybody in a better mood and more intense. It makes the game a lot more fun to play and a lot easier to win.”
The Raiders took their first meaningful lead in the first game by going from 10-10 to 14-10. The first lead came from a DiLorenzo/Klein block and DiLorenzo had a pair of kills, too. Up 14-11, the Raiders won a pivotal point on a long rally that finally ended with a kill by Gomez. The Raiders got the lead to 19-12 with a kill by Quaresma de Moura, but Suffern clawed back to make it 19-15. The Raiders finally forced Suffern to call a timeout with the score 21-11 after a pass hit the ceiling and a Gomez kill.
Gomez had another kill and Hill scored on a tip to make it 23-16, leading to another Suffern timeout. Quaresma de Moura served up an ace, Emmanuel put one down for Suffern and a Gomez kill was blocked out of bounds for a 25-17 final score.
Scarsdale dominated the second set, winning 25-15. The Raiders kept breaking away and Suffern would claw back a couple of points, but the Raiders would end those runs quickly. The Raiders got points from Hill, Hoexter, DiLorenzo, Gomez, Quaresma de Moura and Suffern errors.
The third game ended 25-18. It was a tight game early on and even after Scarsdale started to get some distance at 18-13, Suffern scored twice to make it tighter. The Raiders responded with five straight points to go up 23-15, including Gomez impressively digging two hard hits from Emmanuel before Suffern made an error on the 22nd point. Several of Scarsdale’s final points came on Suffern errors. The 24th was a Quaresma de Moura kill and, with Hoexter serving, Hill tipped the ball over and Suffern couldn’t handle the ball for the final point of the match.
Klein was on the bench sophomore year and has stepped into the starting rotation. He’s enjoyed both the personal and team “journey” over the years. Even the change from April 8 to April 12 was noticeable as the team eliminated “the little mistakes.”
“We were really solid on our blocking, on not giving too many free balls, not letting too many balls hit the ground,” Klein said. “I think we hit the ball well. Santi and Gus are great hitters all the time. Today what really made the difference is everyone played solid and didn’t make those mistakes. That put us over the edge.”
Over the past month of the shortened season, Scarsdale has seen players in and out of the starting lineup. Junior Hill has been a key component up front in his first-ever season of competitive volleyball.
“Drew has really come a long way, a kid who has never played organized ball before,” Williams said. “He’s starting to get the hang of it. You can see it in his attacks — they’re starting to get a little more purposeful as opposed to I’m just going to swing at the ball. His blocking is improving.”
Sophomore DiLorenzo was another player who came out of nowhere for Williams.
“Tommy, I had never met him before this year,” he said. “He’s a sophomore and he’s going to be a star. He’s got a good sense for where the ball is and where he needs to be and he beats the block out of the middle consistently. He needs to work a little on his blocking, but that will come. Blocking is an experience thing, learning how to time the attack on the other side of the net so you get your hands in the right place at the right time.”
The Division 1 tournament features No. 1 Scarsdale, No. 2 Suffern, No. 3 Clarkstown South and No. 4 Ramapo. The winner will play the Division 2 finals winner between No. 1 Clarkstown North and No. 2 Eastchester. The Raiders swept every season series but Suffern this year.
“We have to come out and do the same things,” Klein said. “Suffern is a great team. They have a couple of great players and sometimes you’re not going to be able to compete with a 6-8 kid jumping up and hitting the ball down, but limiting your own errors is key. That’s what will hopefully help us win.”
