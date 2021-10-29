Scarsdale senior Emily Simons needed six assists to reach 1,000 for her career and the Scarsdale girls volleyball team needed to beat Ursuline to share the league title with Mamaroneck. Neither came easy on Thursday, Oct. 21, but Simons got No. 1,000 and Scarsdale got the win.
Just two days after losing a 2-0 lead against Mamaroneck, the Raiders got off to a slow start against Ursuline, dropping the first two games 25-18 and 25-23, which meant they needed to win the next three. Early in the match, the Raiders made kill errors on the first eight attempts on sets from Simons, which put pressure on the entire team. Simons, the hitters and the team rebounded to hit the milestone and win the next three games 25-21, 25-18, 25-11.
Simons tallied 27 assists in the match to become the third Raider to break 1,000 in the category. Annemarie Horn, a 2018 graduate, is the school record-holder at 2,831 in 5,533 attempts, while 2015 grad Michelle Li had 1,872 assists in 3,273 attempts. That is elite company for Simons to join and it wasn’t easy for her to get there, nor would it have been easy for anyone prior to Li as coach Ann Marie Nee previously employed a multisetter 6-2 formation.
With six more assists against Irvington, Simons now has 1,027 for her career in 2,127 attempts, with only 87 ball-handling errors. She’s also 84.9% serving in 458 attempts with 58 aces and has 308 digs for her career.
Simons was famously called up as a freshman to face powerhouse Ardsley in an emergency situation. That season she played three matches and had 43 assists. As a sophomore she was the team’s main setter and put up 593 assists. Due to an injury last year, Simons had only 31 assists. This year she has 360 heading into postseason, but it’s her first time playing in a 6-2 where she isn’t the only setter. She’s shared duties with junior Karina Cheng (287 assists) and senior Caroline Guerney (126) this year.
“Every year being so different has kept me on my toes,” Simons said. “I had never run a 6-2 before and I didn’t know how it would work, but it’s been great with Karina and Caroline. Whatever is best for the team, that’s what I want to do. I like how it’s been new and exciting every year.”
With the odds stacked against her, Simons reached her goal. “The fact that she got 1,000 assists when she didn’t play her whole freshman year, her junior year she was injured and this year we run a 6-2, which means she shares the court with another setter, is pretty amazing,” Nee said.
Simons started setting as a club player in eighth grade and the fact that she didn’t master it easily at first was what drove her to get better and eventually fall in love with the position.
“Honestly I was so horrible — I could not set a ball without doubling — and over the years I’ve just gotten better and I’ve practiced a lot,” Simons said. “I’m kind of a perfectionist when it comes to that stuff. I want to be the best at anything I can do and I love to work hard, especially when it comes to volleyball. That’s my passion. When it comes to setting I want the best for my team and because I’m in control of who gets the ball and I am always trying to give them the best so we can get those points and finish it off. I wouldn’t want to be any other position. I love working with my hitter and passers to work as a team.”
Sophomore year she was setting everything to then-seniors Magan Chin and Sara Shepetin — “every single point” — and was more one-dimensional, setting to the outside every time. The past two years she’s worked on her repertoire of shoots, backsets and ones. It’s been new, exciting and more effective this year with players like junior Izzy Goldban (218 kills), senior Sydney Frank (188), junior Ellena Amidor (159), junior Gali Brass (91) and Cheng (79) as key targets.
“The thing about our team this year is that every single person is really strong at what they do and are good all-around players,” Simons said. “Coach Nee has talked about that with serving and passing and I think it also goes for hitting. Everyone can hit a ball and be a threat in whatever position they’re playing.”
Simons, a team captain, is a leader for the team on and off the court. “She has a sense of gravitas,” Nee said. “She’s also a leader in the school community as well as a Civ Ed advisor and co-editor of the yearbook. She’s just grown into a leader as a young woman. It’s amazing to see.”
On the court she’s everything you’d want in an athlete.
“She’s just a flexible person who rolls with whatever the situation is,” Nee said. “She’s also grown as an athlete. When I had that tryout that day when she was a freshman I didn’t really remember her from the real tryouts and then we needed someone from JV A and she stepped up. She had determination as a freshman and she wasn’t scared. I think other kids might have crumbled in that situation. I didn’t even realize she was a freshman. I thought she might have been a sophomore.
“They started cheering on the line, ‘She’s a freshman.’ I thought, ‘I can’t believe we did this to this poor girl.’”
For a team that finished the regular season 16-2, went 4-1 in five-set matches, won a share of the league title and is the No. 2 seed in Class AA behind No. 1 White Plains, which swept the Raiders 3-0 early in the season, and ahead of No. 3 Mamaroneck, which handed them their 3-2 loss, Simons has helped the team through the ups and downs as smoothly as she’s managed them personally over the years.
“We started off the season extremely strong and we beat teams like North Rockland and Ardsley which we hadn’t beaten before,” Simons said. “It’s been a long season and we’re super excited to keep going, but I think we’re starting to get run down. We had this talk about how it’s not the time to get tired.”
The Raiders had to persevere through the Ursuline match, swept Irvington and ended the regular season with another five-set win over an underrated Nanuet team.
“It’s important for our team to realize it’s win or go home right now and we have to put everything on that court,” Simons said. “I think our team has the mindset that we can do this.”
One major element that has been missing has been Frank, who hurt her shoulder against Mamaroneck. She’s seen limited action in order to make sure she’s as close to full strength as possible for sectionals, which begin Saturday, Oct. 30, when the Raiders host No. 15 Fox Lane.
Frank played sparingly in the fifth set against Ursuline. She had one kill on four swings.
“She is a spark on the court,” Nee said. “You can see her determination. She’s so smart when she places the ball and you know it’s going to be a kill. She sees the blocker, she sees everything and when she gets up to jump you can see she’s analyzing the court in a nanosecond to put the ball where it needs to go.”
Allison Jiang stepped in for Frank and gave a more defensive approach that helped the team win. “Allison Jiang has been playing really well, particularly on defense,” Nee said. “She’s a wonderful serving option, as well as a defensive player. She’s coming along well with her hitting as well after stepping in for Sydney.”
Amidor and Goldban each had 15 kills, Brass 11, Cheng eight. Cheng added 19 assists to Simons’ 27.
Goldban had nine kills in the fifth set alone. This wasn’t the first time she’s stepped up to lead her team in a must-win fifth set.
“Izzy was on fire in the fifth set,” Nee said. “It was like she was not taking no for an answer. She’s a closer. She gets up there and does not want to lose. She’s a competitor. Izzy just was a machine.”
The serving was stellar at 88.9% behind 24/25 for Cheng, 18/19 for Simons and 20/22 for Brass, with Guerney, junior Daphne Boockvar, Jiang, Brass, Cheng and Simons combining for 18 aces. Amidor and Goldban each had three blocks and Simons (22 digs), Amidor (21), Brass (17), Boockvar (16) and Cheng (11) led the defense. Brass, Amidor and Jiang led the serve receive with 21, 15 and 15, respectively.
“We’re more than capable making up for anyone who is not well or injured or whatever, but I think there’s a certain spark that’s missing when you don’t have your usual starting lineup and we made a lot of mistakes,” Nee said. “It was pretty intense how many kill errors and service errors we had.
“We just realized we’re not going to be league champs. We had to play to win. We really turned on the jets after getting used to a different lineup.”
Two days later the Raiders won 3-0 vs. Irvington, 25-20, 25-13, 25-14. Goldban led with 13 kills, while Amidor had 10. Guerney had 18 assists, Cheng 12, Simons six. Jiang had five aces in 17 attempts. Boockvar led with 14 digs, Amidor had 10 and junior Juliana Joyce had three blocks.
Monday, Oct. 25, was the 3-2 win over Nanuet, 21-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 25-13. Amidor had 17 kills, Goldban 15, Frank nine, Brass six. Cheng had 31 assists, Guerney 18. Simons didn’t play.
Frank had five aces and was 22/23 serving, while Guerney (22/23), Amidor (15/15) and Brass (15/17) each had four aces. Goldban was stellar at the net with six blocks, while Cheng had three, Amidor two. Amidor had 19 digs, Boockvar 18, Brass 15, Frank 13, Cheng 10. Amidor had 27 serve receives, Boockvar 16, Brass 13.
Last year the Raiders and their two-cohort system led them to the Section 1 Westchester Large Schools finals, where they fell to Mamaroneck. This year they are hoping to go all the way to win their first Section 1 title since 2015. This year’s regular season loss to Mamaroneck could be the spark the team needed late in the season.
“After losing that Mamo game we were all devastated, but it was probably the best thing that could have happened to us because we realized nothing is going to come easy,” Simons said. “That was our senior game and we were all frazzled and realized there’s no time to rest. We never want to lose, but we didn’t want to lose that match to Ursuline. That’s not an option. I’m really proud we were able to do it. In sectionals there’s no time to mess around and I think we’re all ready for it.”
