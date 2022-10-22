Jonny Gates Scarsdale Boys Volleyball photo
Buy Now

Jonny Gates

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

With an 11-0 record in Section 1, mostly against the newbie programs, and a win at the Clarkstown Tournament, the Scarsdale boys volleyball Raiders are as ready for sectionals as they’re going to be with five more matches left to play.

“We’re definitely connecting more as a team,” senior setter Jonny Gates said. “We came into the season and we were kind of surviving on athleticism alone, but now as the other teams are practicing more and there are more programs, the thing that’s making us better is really developing our chemistry.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.