With an 11-0 record in Section 1, mostly against the newbie programs, and a win at the Clarkstown Tournament, the Scarsdale boys volleyball Raiders are as ready for sectionals as they’re going to be with five more matches left to play.
“We’re definitely connecting more as a team,” senior setter Jonny Gates said. “We came into the season and we were kind of surviving on athleticism alone, but now as the other teams are practicing more and there are more programs, the thing that’s making us better is really developing our chemistry.”
The key, however, is getting the pass to Gates and second setter Luka Frank, a sophomore. Once that happens, the Raiders are a well-oiled machine as they have four players who can put the ball down to the floor — hard. Seniors Charlie Hirschhorn and Tommy Dilorenzo and juniors Oscar Langford and Joseph Sharpe are a powerful combination of options.
“Every team has gotten that much better, but if we can get our pass to the setters we have guys who can put the ball down,” coach Jim Williams said. “If we can’t get that pass to our setter he’s all over chasing, out of the system and then all hell breaks loose. That’s really what I’m trying to get them to focus on in these types of games.”
Williams knows other teams “can’t stop” his hitters, who make “magic” on the court. “That’s going to be the way we get through any rounds of the playoffs and get to the next level,” Williams said.
The Raiders have played in two tournaments and after going winless in the first tourney, despite close scores, they were able to show their growth at South, which included some of the teams from the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake tourney.
“We came out on top and it was a really big win for us,” senior Jedd Frydman said. “We haven’t won that tournament in a while and that kind of proved to our competition that we’re No. 1. We’re undefeated so far. Some of them have been close games, but not all of them, and we’re doing pretty well. We hope to win sections, go to states.”
Scarsdale seemed like a lock to win their second straight Section 1 title last fall, but an injury to their top player led them to an early playoff exit. There was no state tournament when they won in the spring of 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Raiders are still looking for their first state tournament experience.
“Obviously we have pretty high aspirations for the season and we’ve been to some tough tournaments where we’ve played teams that are better than us and we need to get to that level so we’re ready if we eventually make it to states,” Gates said.
After last year the Raiders are on a mission. “I definitely feel that there’s stuff to finish, that we have things to prove,” Frydman said. “It’s a good feeling to win this past tournament, but we definitely feel like we have something to prove by winning the section.”
Raiders roundup
Scarsdale topped Fox Lane 3-0 on Oct. 13, winning 25-12, 25-22, 25-20.
Sharpe led with 17 kills, Langford had 11, Dilorenzo eight. Daniel Love had 12 assists, Gates 11, Frank nine, Azlan Kahn five.
Sharpe and Ian Silberstein were each 12/13 serving, Sharpe with two aces, Silberstein one. Gates was 10/10 with two aces, Hirschhorn 8/9, Dilorenzo 8/8. Dilorenzo had three blocks, Langford and Varun Bansal two each. Silberstein and Sharpe each had 13 digs, Hirschhorn 12, Dilorenzo seven. Hirschhorn had 17 digs, Sharpe 10, Silberstein nine, Dilorenzo seven.
At the Clarkstown South Tournament on Oct. 14:
· Scarsdale won 2-1 over Suffern, 25-21, 27-25, 17-25. Langford had nine kills, Dilorenzo five, Hirschhorn four. Gates had 13 assists, Frank six. Gates was 16/16 serving, Langford 10/10. Dilorenzo had four blocks, Sam Wetzstein three, Langford two. Silberstein had 11 digs, Langford eight, Love seven. Langford had 14 serve receives, Silverstein and Hirschhorn 12 each, Love nine.
· The Raiders beat Roslyn 2-1, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22. Langford led with nine kills, Dilorenzo and Hirschhorn had eight each. Gates had 18 assists, Frank six. Frank was 8/9 serving with three aces, Hirschhorn 8/8. Wetzstein had two blocks. Langford had 13 digs, Silberstein and Hirschhorn seven. Langford had 12 serve receives, Hirschhorn 10.
· Scarsdale topped Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 25-20 in the quarterfinals. Langford had four kills, Gates six assists, Frank three. Gates was 8/8 serving. Dilorenzo had three blocks. Sharpe had five digs. Langford and Sharpe each had six assists.
· The semifinals saw a 25-23 win over North Rockland. Dilorenzo had three kills, Wetzstein, Langford and Sharpe two each. Gates had five assists, Frank four. Gates was 8/8 serving. Langford five digs and nine serve receives.
· In the finals, Scarsdale beat Suffern 30-28. Sharpe was on fire with 11 kills. Gates and Frank each had eight assists. Hirschhorn 9/9 serving. Sharpe had 12 digs, Langford nine serve receives.
In their next match, the Raiders swept Panas 3-0 on Oct. 17, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15. Sharpe and Langford each had nine kills, Dilorenzo four, Hirschhorn three. Gates had 16 assists, Frank five. Gates was 15/15 serving with two aces, Langford 14/16 with three aces, Sharpe 10/11 with three aces, Love 10/10 with two aces. Hirschhorn had nine digs, Sharpe 14 serve receives.
The next day the Raiders beat Lakeland 3-0, 25-13, 25-12, 25-17. Wetzstein seven kills, Dilorenzo, Hirschhorn and Sharpe six each, Love, Jordan Paris and Frydman three each. Gates had 18 assists, Frank nine, Khan five. Dilorenzo was 20/22 serving with six aces, Langford 9/10 with two aces. Sharpe had seven digs, Langford 10 serve receives.
