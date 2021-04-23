Three down, one to go for the Scarsdale girls volleyball team.
The No. 5 Raiders swept No. 12 Port Chester, No. 4 White Plains and No. 9 Rye to advance to the Section 1 Southern Westchester Large Schools regional finals against No. 2 Mamaroneck which defeated No. 3 Eastchester in the other semifinals in five sets. The match will be played Saturday, April 24, at 11 a.m. at Mamaroneck, which split with Scarsdale in the regular season.
Strangely there has been more drama off the court than on the court in the Section 1 girls volleyball playoffs as five top teams, Ursuline, Pelham, Hen Hud, Westlake and Yorktown, dropped out either before or after the seeds were announced in the various brackets due to COVID-19 cases and quarantines.
“It’s a bunch of No. 1 seeds that have girls that I know are careful because they didn’t want this to happen and it happened,” Coach Ann Marie Nee said. “If we find out Port Chester is positive we have a second group that was practicing in the other gym during this game. Hopefully we don’t have to have anybody sit out for any reason and we can continue this way. If this group did get into serious trouble then I had them ready to come down.”
In Scarsdale’s Southern Westchester Large Schools draw, Ursuline dropped out early and after Pelham was named the No. 1 seed, the Pelicans had to forfeit, giving the Nos. 8/9 winner a free ride from the quarterfinals to the semifinals. The Raiders didn’t care who they played and were excited about the bracket no matter who was still standing.
“I think we have a really good chance,” senior Katie Stiroh said after the team topped Port Chester. “I think before the two teams [Ursuline and Pelham] had to forfeit we had a good chance, but without them in it we’re set. I’m excited to see what happens.”
Scarsdale’s coaches again reshuffled the cohorts and made a cohort to face Port Chester and, should the team win, one to play White Plains in the next round. The strategy worked out and the Raiders swept both matches.
“It’s a little weird, but it shows how talented a group of girls we have here,” senior Sidney Langford said. “Even separated into two groups we’re able to play such a high level of volleyball and push and win.”
The Port Chester cohort was not only playing for themselves, but for the other cohort to play White Plains.
“It’s huge because there’s been so much uncertainty during this whole season, so to be able to come together and really start off on this path strong is such a confidence booster,” Langford said.
With the changing of lineups came some players filling unfamiliar roles, but the veteran Raiders got the job done.
“I think we did really well just being in a million places at once,” Langford said. “A lot of people played positions they don’t normally. I myself played middle for the first time. I think we did well playing our game, staying resilient and just pushing every point until we won.”
The volleyball program has grown over the years and it is reflected not only in the participation numbers, but the skill level of the players.
“Everyone wants to play volleyball, everyone wants to be on the team,” Stiroh said. “We have all these girls so we’re able to divide into two teams. It’s really helpful, especially for COVID. It’s great to know they’re putting safety first and take every precaution.”
Though the cohort model was built to provide as much playing time to as many girls as possible and to give the team the best shot at keeping the season alive, it also may have negatively impacted the team’s record and seeding, but that wasn’t Nee’s focus. That said, since it’s playoffs, Nee said, “We’re trying to set it up so we have the longest season possible, both in terms of competition and in terms of COVID. Now that we’re in it, we have to win it.”
Stiroh led the Raiders with eight kills against Port Chester, while Langford and Juliana Joyce each had five. Allison Jiang and Amelia Lane led the serving. “Katie put it away a lot more than she has all season,” Nee said.
Virginia Lilly was the main setter with 17 assists. “I thought she covered everything really well,” Nee said. “Didn’t always get a lot of passes that were her way, but she was digging, she was tipping, she was covering, setting — right side, middle, outside — all over the place. She was great today.”
The Raiders could just as easily have had a forfeit win, which Nee learned after the match was played. Port Chester and Mount Vernon were winless this season and flipped a coin for the 11th and 12th seeds, which Mount Vernon won. Mount Vernon later had to forfeit due to COVID-19.
“Had that coin toss gone the other way, we would not have had the chance to have a game Monday,” Nee said. “Luck was on our side as we got to have an exciting home game with Port Chester. Port Chester was another team that had a mid-season quarantine and did not play all of their scheduled games. Their 0-8 record was deceiving because they had played the more difficult teams on their schedule. They challenged us and brought a scrappy, defensive style of play that kept us on our toes throughout.”
Facing White Plains for the fourth time this season, the Raiders won for the third time. They had played back to back early in the season and Scarsdale let down and lost the second game, 3-1. When Ursuline had to quarantine and cancel the season finale against Scarsdale, White Plains was also scrambling to find games after a quarantine of their own, so they ended playing for a third time to end the regular season. The Raiders won that game and then the most important one, in sectionals, for the third sweep of the Tigers this season.
“Playing there Friday was the best preparation possible for our game today and they used Friday’s game to prepare for today also as they came out much stronger than Friday, both in terms of their passing and hitting,” Nee said. “We ran into serve receive trouble a couple of times in each set, allowing five- to six-point runs by White Plains. However, we had serving runs of our own, with consistent serving by Caroline Guerney, Mariana Ferraz, Sydney Frank and Daphne Boockvar.”
The Raiders also had a standout performance by Isabelle Goldban with 10 kills, plus a balanced attack with six kills from Sydney Frank and five each from Natalie Dowd and Declinda Perfetti. Setter Caroline Guerney had 26 assists.
The match was another example of the program’s depth heading into the Rye sweep in the semis.
“Our ability to split like this allowed us to be able to have a day off,” Nee said. “From a coach perspective we had to be in two places at the same time, but from a player perspective we got to play and then practice. To give them that and the support of a large number of girls is a good thing, too. It’s a lot of coaching decisions and a lot of trying to figure out where everybody fits.”
