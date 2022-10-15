Early playoff exits have haunted the Scarsdale girls volleyball team, including some on Halloween. This year they are determined not to let that happen.
After going 17-2 in the regular season and getting upset by Arlington in the quarterfinals last year, Scarsdale has taken a different approach to the season on and off the court.
With only 14 matches, which will certainly impact the team’s points for seeding, the team is making up for that by playing in and succeeding in competitive tournaments, sometimes despite being short-handed, the fifth and final coming up at Ossining to end the regular season on Oct. 22. Teams may see only a 6-2 record — Scarsdale has six more matches to play — but they don’t see the battle-tested lineup of dedicated, versatile, deep players.
“This season I’m trying to make sure we’re not coasting into the postseason,” coach Ann Marie Nee said.
The team is 3-1 in league play with all six matches remaining league competition, so a sweep could give them a share of the league title should Mamo win all of its games aside from Scarsdale.
Scarsdale beat Mount Vernon 3-0 on Oct. 7, with scores of 25-10, 25-7, 25-20 as the Raiders got to play around with its lineup.
Caitlin Higgins had six kills, Alicia Vernaza Escobar and Annika Fuehrer five kills, Alison Jiang and Adelina Jiang three kills, Emily Baron, Ellena Amidor, Gali Brass and Izzy Goldban two kills. Karina Cheng had 15 assists, Amidor 10, Brass four, Alison Jiang three.
Amidor was 12/12 serving with five aces, Karina Cheng 10/10 with four aces, Alison Jiang 12/13 with three aces, Higgins 8/9 with two aces, Baron 8/8 with two aces. Goldban had two blocks. Higgins, Amidor and Cheng led with four digs each, Alison Jiang with five serve receives.
The Raiders swept Ursuline on Oct. 8, but had to fight from behind to win the first set 2-24 before cruising 25-14 and 25-16 to win on homecoming.
“We had a really hard time with our serves,” Nee said. “It was constantly getting a point and then losing the point and they got the side out. Five people missed their first serve in the first set. We’ve been working really hard on serving aggressively because that’s the best defense against a good hitting team, but we still have to make our first serves. You can’t win a volleyball game if we can’t get on a good run.”
In the second half of the first set the Raiders found their groove. Cheng took the team on a run from 16 to 20 to tie it up and then the Raiders came back again to win by two.
“Then second set the foot was on the gas,” Nee said. “It was just outrageous. We had a serving run for Alison Jiang, the serving specialist now. She went in for Izzy in the back row and she took us from 11 to 19 with her serving. She got six aces in that game. We beat them, 25-14. In the third set we were just on fire and made our kills. Izzy in the middle was fantastic.”
Amidor had 12 kills, Goldban 10, Serena Li seven, Fuehrer four, Juliana Joyce three. Cheng had 36 assists.
Alison Jiang was 12/13 serving with six aces, Cheng 16/16 with one ace, Daphne Boockvar 10/11 with an ace. Goldban had two blocks. Brass had 21 digs, Amidor 13, Boockvar 10, Cheng nine. Brass led with 15 serve receives, while Amidor had nine, Fuko Shindo and Fuehrer six each.
Several alumni were there to watch the girls, including Jack Joyce, who played Division I at High Point for a year before transferring to Division III Emory, Emily Simons, who is playing club at Villanova, and Jordy Love. Jackie Joyce got to watch her younger sister Julianna have “a great game” with “great blocks and getting a lot of sets cross-court” playing right side, according to Nee.
Scarsdale’s losses came in back-to-back matches against rivals North Rockland, 3-2, and Mamaroneck, 3-1. Nee called them the team’s “biggest matches.” Falling 17-15 in the final set against North Rockland was tough to swallow, as some calls didn’t go Scarsdale’s way, a historic trend at North.
“The lesson there is it’s fire for us for next time to not leave it close enough that it’s up to the referees,” Nee said. “Let’s push it to make sure that when the ball is in it’s really in and nobody can say it touched the line or whatever.”
The Raiders are looking forward to their rematches with Mamo and New Rochelle, which took Scarsdale to five sets the first time around.
“I think the team is upset with our losses and we regret losing those games,” Fuehrer said. “The best part about my team is we all have seen this fire and we’re using it to motivate us and persevere, win in playoffs and go to states.”
Brass and Amidor have been Scarsdale’s stars who “can do everything,” according to Nee. With so many other talented players coaches Nee and Doug Zani have a lot of decisions on where everyone fits best against each opponent. They expect everyone to be able to play just about any position, to be volleyball players first.
Brass was a MaxPreps Player of the Week back in September with 48 kills and 20 aces, joining the likes of former Raiders Magan Chin, Michelle Li, Tatiana Tiangco, Christine Fink and Annemarie Horn.
Five players have more than 100 kills: Brass 192, Fuehrer 172, Amidor 160, Goldban 117, Li 106. Cheng has 611 assists.
“I think Karina has been such a rock this season as our setter,” Nee said. “She came in when she was a freshman, I coached her on JV A. She was learning a lot. Annemarie Horn had just graduated, so I was looking for that person who was going to fill that void of having somebody who is really an authoritative setter. She had that vibe when she was a freshman. I think if it hadn’t been for COVID her sophomore and junior years she’d be even better, but she’s really risen to the occasion.
“She’s touching the ball on every play. After every game the officials come over and tell me she has such clean hands. She gets up over the net and she can one-handed set it and our officials often call it a carry and it’s not a carry. If she was a college player it would be a highlight reel. She’s playing beyond Section 1 in that aspect.”
With 11 seniors who went through two years of COVID-19 seasons with masks and other barriers in their way, Nee is focused on “creating amazing memories” for the team on and off the court. They got to travel to Florida for the first time since 2019, had coach John Kessel, who coaches Olympic coaches, as a guest speaker early in the season and had nutritionists Dana White from Quinnipiac and Toby Amidor, Ellena’s mom, speak to the team earlier this month. They are experts for the Food Network.
“I learned a lot from it,” Nee said. “I know it’s important to have breakfast, but why it’s important. The things you eat for breakfast you’ll be digesting over the course of the day. The importance of having snacks, the importance of eating one hour before competition. The importance of hydration. I think the message was received.”
Having the guest speakers makes it feel “professional” for Fuehrer. “Bringing them in makes it feel real like we’re focusing on our health and getting better by doing the correct drills,” she said. “Bringing that in made the team see how important things are on and off the court, even in school and at home, how much it matters and can help us in volleyball.”
The team has also been reading articles about the concept of flow, mental toughness and setting achievable goals.
“We’ve been talking a lot about volleyball, but also things that extend beyond volleyball,” Nee said. “It’s such a mental game and we’ve got incredible leadership with our four captains, Izzy, Karina, Elena and Gali, and they really are students of the sport. You can see their volleyball IQs combined are more than we’ve ever had. They look at things in terms of how our play is going, the lineups — you can tell they’re studying it. It’s been a very special season so far.”
