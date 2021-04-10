It may have been the second time Scarsdale and Edgemont girls volleyball were going head-to-head this season, but with Scarsdale bringing a different cohort this time around — the Panthers won 3-1 the first time — it was like an entirely different matchup. In a sort of rematch, the Raiders won 3-1 to even the score.
“We try to come into every game with our calm, cool aggressiveness — just come at it without any preconceived notions,” Scarsdale assistant coach Francesca Ferreira said. “We did have some data from the cohort that came before us. We knew we had a lot of service errors and serve receive errors, so that’s something we really worked on to try to come out aggressive with.”
Scarsdale won handily in the first and fourth games, 25-13 and 25-9, but split the middle games, with Edgemont winning 25-23 and Scarsdale winning 25-22. Edgemont struggled in the fourth set as Scarsdale found its groove.
“They were really working with each other well and playing aggressively,” Ferreira said. “They know each others’ strengths and weaknesses, so they were really playing to their strengths and building each other up.”
Ferreira credited her hitters for stepping up. Natalie Dowd had 11 kills, Declinda Perfetti 11, Lauren Greenberg seven, Zahra Laaraj seven and even setter Caroline Guerney five.
“Zahra had some really standout kills on the outside and Declinda is just a really consistent hitter for us,” Ferreira said. “And our setter, Caroline, with those dumps, that was awesome.”
Laaraj said the team came in ready to go after practicing over the break and was determined to avenge the loss that the other cohort had earlier in the season.
“It was a lot of pressure because the other team lost and we wanted to win really badly,” she said. “We’re really used to this group because last year most of us played together on varB [varsity B]. So much is the same. We have the same chemistry and we work really well together.”
Guerney, a junior, set the tone and the hitters, while also providing power up front and a well-timed tip. Working with the same hitters has been an advantage.
“She has shown tremendous growth from last season,” Ferreira said. “She really works well with our hitters. She’s aggressive on defense. And also this year she’s aggressive on offense, which is really helpful because you can really catch the other team off guard with hits and tips.”
When Guerney started playing volleyball and tried out all the positions, setter was the best fit for her and she’s grown with the role. “For me it was more comfortable to use my hands that way,” she said. “After years of training I’ve gotten better.”
Edgemont was disappointed with the letdown and not earning the sweep, but the team has been competing well all season. The team came off a second win against Port Chester and in that rematch the Panthers only had seven girls.
“A couple of people were missing, so I think we played a little harder,” Edgemont coach Eddie Olivares said. “People were playing some fill-in roles and some of the bench players really stepped up.”
Edgemont had starters Carolina Angel, Sammie Ackerman, libero Saatiya Naik and setter Rachel Bortstein, and had Constanza Caballero, Ellie Kaufer and Gabriela Orlando making their mark.
Caballero plays outside hitter, but played middle and adjusted well after the first set. “The veterans picked her up and helped her out,” Olivares said. “She played her role and she did very well.”
At full strength against a different Scarsdale lineup, a team Olivares was impressed with, he picked up some good strategy he can use with his own team.
“Scarsdale played a phenomenal game,” he said. “We need to work on the style of the way they played today. They were more middle and right side centric and most teams are outside centric, which is the regular way you play the game. It was just a different look. It was hard to read and hard to adjust to. It’s just a different way to play the game and we weren’t able to make the adjustment.”
Olivares felt his team “hung tough.” Angel as the big hitter and Naik as the libero in the back row — both juniors — performed well in the loss.
“They are return varsity players, return starters,” Olivares said. “Saatiya is the defensive leader, Carolina a full team leader. They’ve been doing it two years now and they just bring knowledge of their roles. With them on the court you’re always guaranteed a good strong showing. If they’re off their game on a rare showing, they have such a leadership position that when they fall off occasionally others follow that. When they’re on and firing on all cylinders they’re really hard to stop.”
Naik has been a libero since seventh grade, started playing club as an eighth grader and has been dedicated to the sport ever since, giving up swimming, which she said “wasn’t my thing.”
“At practice they always had me play libero because I was the shortest on the team,” Naik said. “I couldn’t necessarily get to the top of the net or reach, but I was able to perfect my passing and I love to dig the ball when it comes at me. I stuck with it and every club I’ve been to I’ve always played libero.”
Naik enjoys being the table-setter and receiving the hard serve or the spike in the back row. “It’s so much fun to be able to pass a ball and know that you’re the one behind what the offense is going to run,” she said. “You’re really in charge of the whole game. If you don’t pick that ball up that’s being attacked to you then you can’t have the game continue. It’s a really crucial part.”
Something that will serve the Panthers well going forward is something they were unable to do in the fourth set against Scarsdale, which is to let go of mistakes and move on.
“One point at a time and it can literally change at the drop of a dime,” Naik said. “As long as you try and get the ball back, play it out, talk and trust each other, that’s all you can do.”
With five matches left in the regular season, Olivares’ goal is to “clean up the mistakes.”
“We didn’t have that normal preseason and we’re over a year of not playing volleyball together,” Olivares said. “Some play club, but that’s not together. It shows how important preseason is for a team, especially a program like ours. We’re not always the most naturally talented, but they work hard to get where they are.”
