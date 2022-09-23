After several close calls and runner-up finishes, the Scarsdale girls volleyball team finally recaptured its home tournament championship Saturday, Sept. 10. It was the first time they won since 2015, which is also the first time the Raiders had won the Section 1 title since 1988.
Coach Ann Marie Nee does notice some parallels between the 2015 team and this one.
“I see a lot of seniors who want it badly and some girls who may feel short-changed in different ways over the course of their time here missing out on Florida freshman year because of the hurricane and two years because of COVID, and now they wanted to go there and do well,” she said. “I think they want to finish really strong.”
With 11 seniors, it’s a veteran team with high hopes. “We won our tournament this past weekend and we’re all really excited because it’s the first step in showing everyone what we’re so capable of,” senior captain Izzy Goldban said.
The Raiders dropped two sets in pool play, but they also used the tournament to try different formations, different plays and different lineups. Several of the sets were extremely competitive, forcing the Raiders to buckle down.
“Something so special about this team is we don’t give up,” Goldban said. “Even if we’re starting off a little slow or we’re down in the beginning we’ll do everything we can to come back, keep pushing and keep fighting until the end of the game. I think that’s why we’ve been able to win so many sets. With our energy and our spirit we were able to make it through longer sets, longer games, to fight to the end.”
Tournaments throughout the season help build up the team’s stamina and strength.
“The idea that we really have to persevere and really show grit allows us to stay in competition in those five-set games where we know we need to keep on pushing for every single point,” senior captain Karina Cheng said. “These tournaments are just good conditioning for us… I think tournaments give us a chance to continue working on our skills, but also implement new ones without the stress of it counting for our record or our seed.”
After playing “out of our heads,” according to Nee, at the KSA Tournament in Florida Labor Day weekend against teams that were in mid-season form, the Raiders were prepared for the tournament.
The Raiders opened at home with a 2-0 (25-23, 25-21) win over Fox Lane. Senior Serena Li had 10 kills, senior captain Gali Brass seven. Cheng had 22 assists. Senior captain Ellena Amidor was 11/12 on the serve. Goldban had four blocks.
Against Maria Regina, the Raiders split 1-1 (25-16, 18-25) after winning the first set. Brass and Li had five kills each, Goldban and junior Annika Fuehrer four each. Cheng had 18 assists. Fuehrer had three blocks.
Scarsdale topped Eastchester 2-0 (25-19, 25-21). Fuehrer had eight kills, Goldban seven, Li five. Cheng had 15 assists. Sophomore Fuko Shindo was 10/11 serving with three aces.
The Raiders won the first game in a 1-1 (25-13, 10-25) split with Dobbs Ferry. Fuehrer and Li had four kills each. Cheng had 11 assists and 10 digs. Brass was 11/12 serving with three aces.
In the quarterfinals, the Raiders topped Mount Vernon 1-0 (25-12). Brass had two kills. Junior Claire Matula-Osterman had four assists. Brass and junior Caroline Higgins served well, each with three aces, while senior Alison Jiang added a pair.
The Raiders topped Fox Lane 2-0 (25-15, 25-22) in a rematch in the semifinals. Amidor had nine kills, Brass seven. Cheng had 19 assists. Brass was 8/9 serving with four aces.
Scarsdale bested Harrison 2-0 (25-20, 25-21) in the finals. Brass, Amidor and Li had six kills each, Goldban and Fuehrer four each. Cheng had 24 assists. Shindo was 10/11 serving, Brass 8/10 with two aces. Amidor had nine digs, Brass eight, senior Daphne Boockvar seven, Cheng six. Boockvar and Amidor led the serve receive with nine and eight, respectively.
Cheng, Brass, Amidor and Boockvar were named All-Tournament.
Cheng likes working with such a strong group of hitters that give the team so many different options.
“I feel like the setter position is a very leadership-oriented position,” she said. “You need to know how to run plays, which plays will be the best to use in a certain situation. I feel like it suits me the best because I really like to bring out that encouragement and motivation. If we’re down it’s making sure everybody stays happy and keep their heads up, not getting too negative. While any position can lead, I feel like setting is a really important position.”
Nee is impressed with Cheng’s ball-handling skills.
“She’s got great hands,” Nee said. “Everybody at both tournaments, Florida and here, were like, ‘She’s got such clean hands.’ She never makes an error and when she dumps it it’s going to be a kill. She just has that sense. She’s also got really good serves and good digs on defense, which is something she was working on and really got better at.”
Nee said Brass, who is “very vocal” and leads the team in kills, digs and aces, “is just a positive force all around.”
Amidor “lives and breathes volleyball” and is “such a student of the game,” according to Nee. “She has one of the highest volleyball IQs of any player I’ve ever had,” Nee said. “She has played every single position, including setter. She’s so versatile it’s just a matter of knowing the best place to put her.”
Boockvar went all out in the tournament, including going after every ball in the last set. “Her body was just flying everywhere,” Nee said. “She was just relentless.”
Nee has also been impressed with the play of Goldban, Jiang, Fuehrer, Li and newcomer Shindo.
Goldban is the middle who brings multisport skills. “You can tell she’s a basketball player — she can use both hands, she’s agile on her feet, she reads the players, reads the ball very well,” Nee said.
Fuehrer is “a real force in the front row” in her third year on the team. “When she goes up she puts it away,” Nee said. “There’s no returning it. It’s just that hard.”
Li, Nee said, has been “playing out of her mind.” “She’s been passing really well, serving really well and she has been a quiet person the last three years,” Nee said. “Now she’s really come out of her shell. She’s just unleashed her hits. It’s amazing. When she’s on she’s on.”
Transfer from Hawaii Shindo is “a gift,” Nee said. “She’s a great defensive specialist and libero with a beautiful serve. I love how she moves on the court. I was so excited when I saw her at tryouts. An unknown entity is turning out to do great things for us and she’s only a sophomore.”
The end of last season — a 17-2 regular season record and an upset by Arlington in the Section 1 quarterfinals — is also still fresh in the team’s minds. Nee has changed the team’s approach to the season by having only 14 matches and several tournaments.
“It’s a lot of high pressure situations so we’re ready to go as far as we can in sectionals,” she said. “Regardless of our record and whatever seed we are we’re going to go as far as we can, especially with this group of seniors. They want to see their season go as long as possible.”
For Goldban it’s simple: “We’re just going to come to practice every day, work hard and give it all we have. We’re teaching the younger girls what we do and how we do it and setting a good example for them.”
