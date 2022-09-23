SHS girls volleyball tournament photo team

The Scarsdale girls volleyball team won its home tournament for the first time since 2015.

 Contributed Photo

After several close calls and runner-up finishes, the Scarsdale girls volleyball team finally recaptured its home tournament championship Saturday, Sept. 10. It was the first time they won since 2015, which is also the first time the Raiders had won the Section 1 title since 1988.

Coach Ann Marie Nee does notice some parallels between the 2015 team and this one.

SHS girls volleyball tournament trophy photo

The Raiders celebrate their victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.