On Nov. 3, the Scarsdale boys volleyball team lost as many sets as it had the entire season heading into sectionals. Unfortunately for them, that number was three.
In a major upset in the Section 1 Division 1 semifinals, No. 4 Suffern topped No. 1 Scarsdale 3-1. After winning the pivotal first set 28-26, Suffern had momentum and confidence. Though the Raiders rebounded to hang on to win the second set 25-22, Suffern dominated the next two at 25-16 and 25-13.
After going 15-0 and only dropping regular season match sets to small school Eastchester — plus one to Burnt Hills in a tournament — Scarsdale was a lock to win the large schools title for the second year in a row, but with defending Section 1 Player of the Year Santiago Gomez sidelined for the second straight game with an injury, the Raiders couldn’t get the job done without the player senior libero David Appel called the “cornerstone” of the team.
“We’ve won games without him, but he’s a captain and it’s hard to rally without him,” Appel said. “He was on the bench cheering us on.”
In addition to not having Gomez and making errors, the Raiders were unable to cover the court and defend against the tips and dumps Suffern continually scored on.
Senior Gomez graduates with 508 kills, 545 serve receives and 480 digs over his three-year varsity career. He could and did do everything on the court for the Raiders from hitting to blocking to serving to setting to playing defense.
“He brings a lot to the table,” senior Michael Kashanian said. “He really helps lead us and bring us all together, so without him it was tough.”
Coach Jim Williams expected Gomez to be available to play and if he was he was going to use him as sparingly as possible knowing he has a nagging injury. Williams found out late in the day that he was going to have to make some major adjustments to his lineup and his rotation.
Williams moved senior Drew Hill to the outside, sophomore Oscar Langford to the middle and senior Aaron Klein to the right side, and subbed in for Hill in the back row with hopes of bolstering the defense. With the back row passing “very off,” according to Williams, he went back to the normal lineup and put junior Ian Silberstein in Gomez’s spot.
“Ian did pretty well there, but we miss those 10 points, couple of digs and controlling the floor that Santiago provides,” Williams said. “Too many balls hit the floor. Too many balls were over-passed. You could never go to somebody when you needed that kill. That’s what he really brings to the team.”
In hindsight, Williams learned the harsh reality that his team “did not progress” as much as other teams, in large part due to their reliance on Gomez.
“He covered a lot of errors, especially when he was in the back row,” Williams said. “Guys would get mad because he took their ball, but he took their ball because he could pass it and I wasn’t going to fault him for that. The other guys needed to get better, but when he goes down the other guys didn’t pick it up when they needed to.
“Even against Ramapo last week you could see signs of the issues without Santiago. Defending Player of the Year, so you pull him out of the lineup and it makes a difference.”
Conversely, Suffern was much improved from earlier in the season and that showed, too.
“Suffern, this is not the team we played that first game, whether kids were quarantined or hurt, I don’t know,” Williams said. “But this was not that team. It was 25-4 one set and we had three serving errors and one hitting error to give them their points. They got a lot better. We didn’t progress nearly as much this season. I always thought our passing would get better with practice and game experience, but it just never got to the point where we could consistently get the ball to the setter.”
The Raiders still believed they could win the section without Gomez based upon the regular season success, but knew without a doubt in order to win at the state level they’d need him on the court. Going into the match there was some bit of deflation on Scarsdale’s side, while Suffern knew it had an opening with Gomez sidelined. And the Mounties took full advantage.
With Appel as the libero, junior Jonny Gates and senior Cyrus Toosi sharing the setting duties and Hill, Kashanian, junior Tommy DiLorenzo, junior Charlie Hirschhorn and Langford covering the net, the Raiders also saw contributions from Silberstein, Klein, junior Daniel Rublin, senior Jonny Lee and senior Cameron Brody.
The Raiders built a 5-2 lead thanks in part to a pair of kills by Hill, but Suffern got it to 6-5. Langford and Hirschhorn had kills and Hill earned a point on a serve to make it 9-5. Again Suffern climbed back. The Raiders had their biggest lead at 16-10 after kills by Hirschhorn and Kashanian and a tip by Kashanian. Suffern called time and then clawed its way back to 16-14, but the Raiders again got some distance by winning the next three points.
Soon enough Suffern took its first lead at 21-20 and the two teams traded leads the rest of the way. Scarsdale had game point at 24-23, 25-24 and 26-25, but couldn’t close out the set. Suffern won the final three points to win 28-26.
“The first game we had the chance to win it,” Williams said. “They kept serving into the net, kept making errors, but we couldn’t capitalize on it, so it was just as much our fault as far as not getting the win. It was there for us. We just didn’t put it away.”
In the second game, Scarsdale went down 2-0, but won the next five points on kills by Hill and Silberstein. Suffern came back and built a 10-6 lead, later 13-9, but this time the Raiders made a surge with good blocking by Hill and Langford and it was a one-point game.
The Raiders took the lead back at 15-14 on a powerful kill by Hill. The match was tight and the lead kept trading hands until the Raiders went up by two points at 22-20, 23-21 and 24-22 with points by DiLorenzo and Langford before the Raiders won the set 25-22.
The third set was tight with neither team building much of a lead. Suffern took a 9-8 lead and went on a run to 14-9 and the Raiders never got back within three points en route to a 25-16 Suffern win.
Scarsdale took a 2-0 lead in the fourth game, but once Suffern went up 3-2 the Raiders were never in the set, which ended with a 25-13 loss.
“We were going in with the best of hopes,” Kashanian said. “We thought we were going to do great. The other team clearly prepared and was ready for us. We gave it our all, but I don’t think we did anything great and we could have played a lot better than we have in the past.”
Williams took a big roster of 23 players, letting several know in advance they would not see court time in matches, as he understood not only how much kids wanted to be part of the program, but how much having the depth in practice would serve the team well.
“It made for good practices because I actually had two full rosters,” Williams said. “We could do substitutions on both sides, which made the practices more gamelike.”
Players, whether they saw court time or not, appreciated being part of the program.
“My teammates are some of the best kids I’ve known,” Klein said. “Coach can tell you I hate being on the bench. I’ve been on the team the last three years and I’ve hated every second being on the bench, but every second being with those kids, my teammates, it made it bearable and it made it fun.
“These kids mean a lot to me. It’s just such a different group compared to so many other places, kids that I would have never known before, kids who are just really, really great people and who came together this year and did something really great. I could go one by one and go through the entire team.”
Scarsdale graduates Appel, Lee, Toosi, Kashanian, Brody, Ken Zhu, Klein, Hill, Gomez, and Julian Pavone and Migeuel Cassanova, both of whom were injured.
“I’ve known all these guys three, four years, even more,” Appel said. “Seeing each other every day three hours a day practicing, at away games, even bus rides, it’s just a brotherhood.
“Next year they’re going to get it back for sure. They’re going to get stronger. They know what victory is and all of them know what defeat is, so they’re going to have a great mindset to go back and get one for the team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.