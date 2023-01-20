Despite a 16-freshman youth movement this winter, the Scarsdale wrestling team has three wrestlers who expect to find themselves among the top of Section 1 by season’s end.
Sophomore Tommy Iasiello, junior captain Matt Hill and senior captain Ryan Chase are the team’s elite trio thus far this season.
At the 21-team Scarsdale Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 14, Hill placed third at 160 pounds, Chase fourth at 285.
Hill was the second seed. He opened with a win over Nanuet’s Mark Padilla in 3:40. He then won 12-9 over Shoreham-Wading River’s Nate Spuhler. In the semifinals, Hill was pinned in 44 seconds by Beacon’s Brody Timm. Hill then pinned Burke Catholic’s Frankie Shaw for third place in 5:10.
“It felt amazing,” Hill said. “It’s tiring and you’ve got to stick through it. You can’t take bad shots. I had a couple, but I made up for it at the end by using technique and my cradle, which is a move I do.”
After only having a practice season and one scrimmage match freshman year due to COVID-19, Hill worked hard sophomore year into this year and went from 138 pounds now to 160. He’s put in the work on and off the mat.
“I’m looking to go All-Section this year,” he said. “So far I think I can get there. I just need to keep pushing through. Today was a long day, but that’s what sections is going to be like. If I can use the same mentality and work I did here I think I’ll be good.”
Chase was seeded fourth and opened up with two wins. He pinned Harrison’s Carter Erbelding in 4:55 and Rye’s Thomas Anderson in 1:16 before falling to Red Hook’s Luke Daniels in 3:05 in the semifinals. Chase then lost to Red Hook’s Mark Paschal in 1:39 to take fourth place, despite having control early in the match.
“I was really hoping to get top three,” Chase said. “I’m a little disappointed that I wasn’t able to make it to where I wanted to be, but I’m still happy for our other captain, Matt, who was able to place top three, and I’m happy because I know what I need to work on now to continue placing high.”
Both Hill and Chase said team members have been pushing each other all season and they continued that at the tournament.
“Whenever you bring a lot of new kids on the team you have to inaugurate them into that family feeling of everyone supporting each other and you have to also be able to push each other to get them to be where they want to be,” Chase said. “When I was a freshman my captains — Connor Raff, Dean Mancini, Tommy Reynolds — really did push me as an individual to push me where I am now. We want to give them a winning mentality, the mentality of an individual who wants to push themselves to be better. I think that’s a good place to start.”
The next few weeks heading into postseason will be critical for the team. “It’s going to be a lot of pushing each other, a lot of live wrestling, a lot of conditioning just to get everyone where they need to be,” Chase said. “Hopefully we’ll have a couple of people place at sectionals.”
Since they’re at much different weight classes, Hill and Chase have different styles. Hill is working on being more relaxed on the mat and holding his own on his feet. Once the match gets down on the mat he is at his best.
“He’s got to understand he doesn’t need to win it in the first period,” coach Jeremy Szerlip said. “He is going to win it in the second or third once they start going on the mat. He had a great quarterfinal match. He was down 5-1 and he came back to win maybe 9-5. He kept his head and just kept steadily attacking. It was a good win because those are the wins that you’re going to need for sectionals. Every match there is going to be tight.”
Chase is taking his time in matches to try new things instead of ending matches as quickly as possible.
“He knows if he tries things and gets better at them he can use them at sectionals,” Szerlip said. “So he’s working on things like that, which is brave. Most kids just want to go out and win, so Ryan’s using this as not a practice, but a learning experience.”
Junior captain Max Meizlik and freshman Andre Duval were one win away from making the top six. Szerlip was especially impressed with Duval, wrestling at 52 pounds.
“That is a man’s weight class, so most of the kids he’s wrestling are juniors and seniors and he is strong as an ox, one of the strongest kids on the team,” Szerlip said. “I think he can outsquat everybody. He just needs more mat time. He’s young and he’s going to be very good. He doesn’t quit. That last match he got put to his back in the first minute and then fought off and kept wrestling. That’s what we want to see.”
Szerlip let in some extra teams late because they needed matches, so the draw grew to 21 teams. North Babylon took the team title with 259.5 points over runner-up Red Hook at 189. Scarsdale was 13th of 21 teams with 48 points, finishing between Mamaroneck (51) and White Plains (43).
“It’s the biggest tournament I think we’ve ever had,” Szerlip said. “Makes it a little harder to run, so that’s the downside. But the pros are it’s a cool tournament with a lot of kids here and our kids are getting exposed to a lot of different people on and off the mat. There’s a lot of socializing and you also see different styles you might like or you can learn from. That’s why I like having schools from other areas. I think in Section 1 we all kind of wrestle a similar way. You go to Long Island it’s a different way, Section 9 it’s a different way. You get to see that and you pick what you like.”
Iasiello had qualified for the elite Eastern States Classic at Sullivan Community College that weekend, so he did not compete at home. At Easterns, Iasiello competed at 132 pounds. In the round of 64, Iasiello lost 13-0 to No. 10 seed Jazz Spaulding of Honeoye Falls-Lima. In the consolation round he fell 8-5 to Logan Pennell of Pine Bush.
“The experience for Tommy was super important,” Szerlip said. “That was a good experience for him to realize he’s not where he thinks he is and he needs to get in some more work. I think that will light a fire for him. I think technically he is there, but mentally he needs to be pushed a little more. I think that will help.
“I wish I had gotten the other two guys there just to see it. It’s such a great experience. Actually it’s not a great experience — it’s horrible, but it really gets you ready for sectionals and states and that’s what those guys need.”
Szerlip likes the team’s leadership, which also includes senior captain Mark Bliss.
“I think they’re figuring out which kids they can push, which kids need more help,” he said. “They’re doing a really good job mentoring them. We had a tough first half of the season with almost 20 matches, so now we’re gearing up for the postseason, trying to get those three guys ready for a run at states.”
For the younger wrestlers the focus has been on junior varsity matches to get mat experience to see what they need to work on in the offseason so they can “come back with things fixed,” Szerlip said.
The five girls on the team have been wrestling boys in the JV meets and they are expected to compete in girls-only brackets at Peekskill this weekend and Edgemont the following weekend.
Wrestling roundup
At the Scarsdale Tournament:
102 pounds: Freshman Ethan Finger won his opening match 8-7 over Basil Paulose of White Plains and lost his second in 1:35 to top seed Joe Sullivan of Mamaroneck. Finger lost his wrestleback to Burke Catholic’s Finn Predmore in 48 seconds.
110: Sophomore Josh Kosson lost his first match to Pawling’s Aiden Soto in 1:45. He then lost to Nanuet’s John Parsi 5-1 in the wrestleback.
118: Freshman Henry Sperling was pinned in 22 seconds by Nyack’s Yerak Montalvo Tame and lost 7-5 to Michael Bellantino of White Plains.
126: Senior Jeffery Alfonso was pinned in 1:17 by Tappan Zee’s Daniel Yore.
132: Junior Jake Lippman was pinned in 3:02 by Mason Alencastro of Beacon. Freshman Jack Harrison was pinned by Rye’s Eamonn Bagley in 3:22. Harrison beat Alencastro 12-9 before falling 13-3 to Garden City’s Gabe Cohen.
138: Freshman Asher Millman was pinned in 1:16 by Garden City’s Matt Messi.
145: Junior Matt Rothenberg was pinned by Harrison’s David Harrison in 1:30. Bliss pinned Stepinac’s Brian Farrell in 56 seconds before getting pinned by Shoreham-Wading River’s Will Miller in 1:44. Bliss beat Garden City’s Kevin Young 8-7 and then lost 6-0 to North Babylon’s Ramazan Damlupinar.
152: Duval beat North Babylon’s Dante Oleaga 5-3 and then got pinned by Tappan Zee’s Ethan Markeit in 3:46 in the quarterfinals. In the wrestlebacks, Duval won 7-3 over Carmel’s Jai Talreja and lost in the final round to get into the top six in 2:00 to Nyack’s Nate Hirsch.
172: Meizlik lost his opener to Garden City’s Aidan Walsh in 2:55, beat CAR’s Dorian Schiavo in 5:15, Mount Vernon’s Tydel Lee in 4:20 and lost in the final round to get into the top six in 41 seconds to Eastchester’s Cristofor Liosatos.
189: Junior Henry Koevary was pinned in 2:40 by Garden City’s Aidan Lawe.
215: Junior Max Florin was pinned by Stepinac’s Avery Prokopowicz in 1:30.
Pace Zeiler, son of Scarsdale Middle School physical education teacher Melissa Zeiler, was named Most Outstanding Wrestler for freshmen as the Mahopac eighth grader took third place at 110 pounds.
Prior to the tournament the Raiders improved to 4-16 with a 59-18 win over Mount Veron on Jan. 11. Alfonso pinned Mehki Pinkey in 2:15 at 126 pounds, Harrison pinned Bryce Turner in 1:32 at 132, Iasiello won 24-9 over Jellin Sampson at 138, Bliss pinned John Carlos in 1:29 at 152, Florin beat Tyler Tinsely at 215 and Chase pinned Dandre Shepard in 1:00 at 285.
