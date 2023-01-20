Despite a 16-freshman youth movement this winter, the Scarsdale wrestling team has three wrestlers who expect to find themselves among the top of Section 1 by season’s end.

Sophomore Tommy Iasiello, junior captain Matt Hill and senior captain Ryan Chase are the team’s elite trio thus far this season.

Sc wr Matt Hill.jpg
Matt Hill
Sc wr Jeffery Alfonso.jpg
Jeffery Alfonso
Sc wr Mark Bliss.jpg
Mark Bliss

