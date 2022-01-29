Every senior knows what it means to have your last chance to accomplish a goal in your high school career, and that is especially true for the Class of 2022 after missing their junior year due to the pandemic.
Last year there was no Westchester County championship wrestling tournament held, so for many of the seniors this was a special chance to win a county title as 22 teams gathered together at John Jay High School in Cross River for the Westchester County tournament.
Edgemont seniors Dhilan Patel and Sander Miller made the most of the opportunity as they both won their respective weight class titles to each earn their first Westchester County championship.
In the tournament overall, Edgemont had four wrestlers compete and all four of them placed to earn all-county honors. Edgemont finished sixth in the team standings with 88.5 points, and the Panthers were the top place finishers among Division 2 schools. Scarsdale also competed in the tournament, placing 16th overall with two wrestlers earning all-county honors.
Patel was the first Edgemont wrestler to take to the mats with a title on the line in the finals, competing at 118 pounds. Patel was the top seed and he lived up to his billing as he dominated the weight class. He opened the tournament with a victory by pin in the quarterfinals. Next up in the semifinals he scored an 8-1 victory over Paolo Ciatto of Iona Prep. That set the stage for the finals where Patel made it look easy, cruising to a 15-0 technical fall victory over Jonas Torres of New Rochelle to claim the title.
“My first time winning and my first time wrestling at counties,” Patel said. “It’s a good indication of where we are at, but it also exposes a lot of areas that we need to get better. No different from other matches or even practice, the same goal, just get better. Our coaching staff is amazing, planning it out so we can be peaking at the right time. This is just the start of our peak. We only want to get better and go up from here.”
After Patel, the next Edgemont wrestler to compete for a title was Miller at 145 pounds. Miller pinned his first two opponents on the day to advance to the title bout, where he knew he would face a tough match against second-seeded Sean Degl of Iona Prep. Degl scored a takedown and a reversal to open up a 4-0 lead, but Miller rallied back with an escape and a takedown to make the score 4-3 heading into the final period.
In the third period Miller scored an escape to even it up at 4-4, and then got the takedown to pull out a 6-4 victory to earn the title.
“It was really close. We’ve wrestled before so I knew he was tough and I just went in knowing that if I wrestled my best I’d have no regrets,” Miller said. “All of our guys here placed and we got some hard matches in. This sets us up well for the next few weeks, and that should be exciting with our whole team going up to Syracuse. We want to win it of course, that’s our goal as a team to get better and do well at sectionals and states.”
Immediately after Miller’s match, Noah Bernstein of Edgemont took to the mat for the 152-pound championship bout. Bernstein won his first match by pin and then scored an 8-3 victory over Max Watson of Iona Prep in the semifinals to advance to the title bout. In the finals he knew he faced a tall task against one of the top wrestlers in the state in Jake Hoffmann of Fox Lane. Bernstein wrestled tough, pushing the match into the second period before Hoffmann was able to record the pin to win the title.
“Nothing but respect for Jake, I always appreciate a hard match and that’s what I got,” Bernstein said. “I didn’t quit, I kept working hard. Jake is just a really good wrestler. I’ll go home, watch film, get back on the mat and move forward. One more step toward winning at states.”
Aaron Freedland also had an impressive day for Edgemont as he finished third at 160 pounds. Freedland won his first match by pin before falling in the semifinals by pin to eventual champion Tristan Robinson-July of Ossining. Freedland bounced back to pin Asa Nunberg of Pleasantville to win the third-place bout.
Scarsdale also had a third-place finisher as freshman Tommy Iasiello led the way for the Raiders.
Iasiello finished third at 110 pounds, competing in his first Westchester County championship. Iasiello won his first match of the day by tech fall, but then suffered a 2-1 setback in the semifinals to eventual champ Joe Gabriele of John Jay.
After that tough loss, Iasiello bounced back to defeat Tiernan Fahy of Sleepy Hollow by tech fall to take third place overall.
“Nothing to lose, just go all out in that last match,” Iasiello said. “I felt like I definitely could have won that semifinal match. I’ve got him again in divisionals next tournament and I definitely want another shot.”
Jack Byers also had a good day for Scarsdale as he won four matches overall and finished fifth at 145 pounds. Byers opened the day with a victory by pin before falling to top-seeded Miller in the quarterfinals.
Byers then had to bounce back to win three more matches in order to place and he got the job done as he scored an 8-6 victory in his first wrestle-back match. He then defeated Nate Espaillat of White Plains by pin and Anthony Tucci of Somers by injury default to take fifth.
Ryan Chase competed at 215 pounds for Scarsdale and he won one match by pin. Matt Hill at 138 pounds and Josh Kosson at 110 pounds also earned a chance to compete in the county tournament.
Overall, Scarsdale coach Jeremy Szerlip felt it was a good day for his young team as the Raiders finished 16th overall against the 22-team field.
“I thought it was a good showing. I thought we looked like better wrestlers than the week before and I hope that continues,” Szerlip said. “Tommy had a great tournament. It was good for him to wrestle that John Jay kid because they’re in our division. It was 2-1, one mistake, and good to see that match now before the divisionals where it counts. Jack Byers had a really good day. He went 4-1 overall and only lost to the champ. Ryan Chase was one match away from placing and he had some really good matches. They’re getting closer and closer every match and figuring it out. We had to restart in January after the weeks off and a bunch of kids out with COVID, but we’re getting better.”
