For a team that wrestled one exhibition varsity match last school year and didn’t have a modified practice season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Scarsdale wrestling team has still managed to put itself in a good place this winter with a mix of veterans, kids coming up from the middle school and a larger than normal group that is brand new to the sport.
Coach Jeremy Szerlip said the team is “very, very green,” but is thrilled with the interest in the sport.
“It’s great because a lot of people want to try the sport, including a senior that’s never wrestled before, a bunch of juniors who have never wrestled before, tons of sophomores and freshmen all with zero or little experience,” he said. “That year and a half off takes its toll since a lot of our kids don’t do year-round wrestling. We’re starting with the basics, trying to focus on a few things like intensity and hand-fighting, positional things.”
Szerlip’s coaching staff is extremely experienced with Drew Nagel returning and longtime youth coach and former high school coach Tony Iasiello joining this year. The coaches are looking to increase the amount of time spent in the weight room from twice a week to four days.
“We’re realizing when we’re wrestling these other kids that we’re not strong enough,” Szerlip said. “Having the weight room here is huge and we’ve been going twice a week after practice and we have to up that to four days a week. We’re just not strong enough. I’m going to see what the weight room staff recommends we do. We’re in pretty good shape compared to most teams and we can go out there and compete, but they kind of out-muscle us a little bit.”
Senior captains Jack Byers and Thomas Kuo are doing their best to make up for last year’s lost time both for themselves and the team.
“Last year was really tough because we didn’t get any real matches and this year we’ve already had matches and a tournament,” Byers said. “It’s a lot of fun. In practice we get a lot of work done and it feels good to wrestle again. Having a goal pushes all of us to work harder and do better.”
Added Kuo, “We got robbed of our season, so we’re trying to work a lot harder.”
Kuo’s priority is creating a “winning culture.” “In past years, “Some people were a little too comfortable losing,” he said. “When I was a sophomore we started this. We wanted to win and we want everyone else to have that drive to win.”
With the state going down from 15 to 13 weight classes, it’s been tough on Scarsdale, which has several strong wrestlers stuck behind even stronger wrestlers at certain weight classes. Szerlip is doing his best to get everyone as many matches as possible while putting individuals and the team in a position to win.
“We’re trying to give them matches that are winnable for our team, but at the same time show them this is where we want to be,” Szerlip said.
Senior captain Jack Byers is the team’s top 145-pounder, with sophomore Matthew Hill behind him.
“They’re pretty even, so what I’m trying to do is split their matches,” Szerlip said. “Hill is a sophomore and I want to get him experience. I don’t want kids to sit and then when the seniors graduate they don’t have any experience.”
Byers doesn’t attack much, but he’s one of the most athletic kids Szerlip has seen.
“Every time he’s in a match he’s dead to rights getting taken down and somehow gets out because he’s so athletic,” Szerlip said. “And I think he’s starting to pick up on the idea that he needs to attack more. Once he does that he’s going to go to the next level. He can beat the bad wrestlers right now just on his athleticism, but I think as the year goes on if he starts picking up his attack he’ll beat the good wrestlers.”
Hill has shown great promise. “Hill is just the hardest working kid,” Szerlip said. “He and Max Meizlik at 152, both of them really want to get better. They focus on the details every time they practice. Those two kids always have a plan. They are focused on getting better every day. They’re both sophomores, so I expect huge strides this year and then really big for next year.”
Then you have the opposite as freshman Tommy Iasiello is the top wrestler at 118, with Kuo behind him. “Tommy is our captain and we need him,” Szerlip said. “I want his voice out there, so I’m trying to get him matches. It’s a delicate balance.”
Kuo fully understands the situation. “Even though we have guys who are stuck behind others at certain weight classes, the guys who are there are exceptional wrestlers,” he said. “You have Tommy, a freshman who is undefeated right now, so he’s one of those people we’re really on for pins.”
Iasiello is undefeated through two dual meet tournaments and all of the team’s regular dual meets thus far.
“His pace is incredible,” Szerlip said. “He is kind of the model of how we want kids to wrestle. We want them to attack, attack, attack, attack, and he does that. He always has the pressure on. Lets the guy up and attacks. Sometime the less experienced wrestlers are timid, they’re afraid to take their shots and get underneath somebody. We’re trying to get everyone to do that.”
Szerlip has some wiggle room with the lineup, sometimes bumping Iasiello or Kuo up to 126 and junior Wade Massey up to 132.
“It’s Tommy’s last year and he knows he’s doing it for the team, bumping up a weight class,” Szerlip said. “He doesn’t make the same mistakes like taking kids down and going to his back because he would get nervous. Now he’s got it together more. I think he’s wrestling a little freer now, not as nervous, and that’s the beauty of it.”
The team’s 215-pound heavyweight Ryan Chase is a thrower who is fun to watch.
“He’s got some good qualities and once he realizes if he attacks he will beat kids he will be fine and start beating a lot more kids,” Szerlip said. “He’s got some really good throws. He’s been throwing kids a lot. Every time he ties up he does this arm spin, which is really good, and he gets them with it and then sits back and waits for another one. If he gets some other moves it will help because he’s very physical and strong. He put a lot of work in offseason lifting.”
Other top competitors are freshman Joshua Kosson at 110 pounds, junior Campbell Killian at 138 and senior captain Michael Mancusi at 189.
Senior captain Glenn Smith joined the team last year, worked hard in the offseason and sets a good example. He’s a back-up at 145 pounds. “He had a lot of time to make up, but he’s wrestling a lot better,” Szerlip said.
Szerlip’s goal is to get four or more wrestlers to sectionals.
With 28 on the roster, the Raiders have a full house in the wrestling room and are enjoying the buzz. “It’s more motivating when you have more kids,” Byers said. “The less kids there are the more it feels like a club or an after-school activity. We have a whole room, which is a lot more motivating and you have a lot more people to rely on during matches. It’s great for team bonding.”
Sophomore Matthew Rothenberg is one of the team’s brand new wrestlers. Some friends on the team finally convinced him to join and he’s having fun with it.
“There’s a lot to learn, but I’ve learned many moves so far,” he said. “People I’ve been wrestling with have been doing it a few more years and they’re helping me. I’ve learned what to do in a situation sense, what moves to do when, and making my form better.”
Rothenberg hadn’t see action heading in Garden City, so he was eagerly awaiting his first match. He spent the early part of the season soaking in what everyone else was doing in practices and matches.
“It’s a lot more physical than practice because you’re really trying to win,” Rothenberg said. “In practice you’re going hard, but you’re not trying to kill your teammate. It’s interesting to see how the kids on other teams perform moves and what moves they use.”
After topping Irvington in the season opener and going 2-3 at the Bernie Miller Duals at Rye, Scarsdale lost 51-21 to Clarkstown South on Dec. 9, went 0-4-1 at the Bobby Menges Duals at Garden City on Dec. 11 and tied White Plains 36-36 on Dec. 14 for an overall record of 3-8-2.
The Raiders’ meet against Clarkstown South was almost much closer as late pins and reversals cost Scarsdale a large point swing.
“We can compete with some of these elite teams if everyone wrestles perfectly,” Szerlip said. “We can’t have a down match.”
Scarsdale got wins from Kosson at 110 pounds, Iasiello at 118, Mancusi at 189 and Chase at 215. Mancusi won an 11-6 decision, while the other three wins came by pin.
At Garden City, the Raiders lost to Manhasset 68-3 and 48-24, tied Deer Park 36-36 and lost to Suffern 60-18 and Garden City 42-30.
Iasiello had the lone win in the first match with Manhasset, a 15-9 decision at 118 pounds. In the second match, Iasiello won by forfeit at 126, Massey won by pin at 132, Byers by forfeit at 145 and Chase by pin at 215.
Against Deer Park, Kosson at 110, Iasiello at 118, Massey at 132, Killian at 138 and Byers at 145 all won by forfeit. Meizlik won by pin at 152 pounds.
Kosson won at 110 by forfeit against Suffern, while Iasiello and Byers won by pin at 118 and 145, respectively.
Scarsdale’s most competitive match came against the host team, Garden City. Iasiello won 17-11 at 118, Massey won by pin at 132, Killian won 8-3 at 138, Byers won by pin at 145, Chase by pin at 215 and Kosson by pin at 110.
Against White Plains, Iasiello remained undefeated on the season with a pin at 118 pounds. Kosson won by forfeit at 110, Massey won by pin at 132, Matthew Hill by pin at 145, Meizlik by pin at 160 and Chase by pin at 215.
Having a full competitive season with dual meets and tournaments has been exactly what the team needed to find out just where they are with their skills, strength and stamina.
“I feel like we’re trying to work harder because last year we didn’t have a lot to work for,” Hill said. “It’s hard to get back into it after a year of not really wrestling but we’re working together and getting better. I can see that in the matches.
“I feel like I’m getting better with my top and bottom, getting some pins. I’ve gotten a few pins. I feel like I was really good in middle school, so I really want to get back up to where I was with my skills.”
Masks are mandatory for practices and matches and just like if headgear comes loose, if a mask comes off the referee will stop the match and make sure all gear is in order. Being back to as normal as can be right now is all that matters for the Raiders.
“We started off the year talking about thankfulness, being thankful we have this because last year it got taken away from us and it can get taken away at any moment,” Szerlip said. “We’re here and we’re just enjoying each day of being here. We’re getting the grind in and giving it our best.”
