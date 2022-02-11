It was the rematch he had been hoping for and everyone was expecting as Scarsdale’s Tommy Iasiello squared off against Joe Gabriele of John Jay-Cross River in the wrestling divisional tournament 110-pound final at John Jay on Saturday, Feb. 5.
The two had met for the first time two weeks ago in the Westchester County Tournament with Gabriele scoring a 2-1 victory on his way to the title.
This time Iasiello went on the attack early and took the lead, only to see Gabriele tie it up and force overtime. Iasiello knew what he had to do, and he rose to the challenge to score the deciding takedown for a 7-5 victory to claim the divisional title.
“I put him back in the match so I needed to finish it off,” Iasiello said. “I had a big lead and I blew it, but then I got the OT win. He was trying to throw me, so I let him and I was able to put him on his back.”
Iasiello took control from the start of the match, scoring a takedown in the first period for a 2-0 lead. In the second period, Iasiello was on top and able to ride Gabriele and eventually turn him for two back points and a 4-0 lead. Then he got a point for an escape and a 5-0 lead, but Gabriele was fired up for the third period on his home mat. He got the takedown to make it 5-2, and then caught Iasiello in a cradle for three back points to tie it up.
That set the stage for overtime and Iasiello was able to record the victory to claim the tournament title.
“That was a good match,” Scarsdale coach Jeremy Szerlip said. “Same as the last time, he made one mistake and the kid capitalized. Today, another mistake, but Tommy weathered it, fought that cradle tough and didn’t give up the pin. He showed a lot of toughness and looked a lot better on top riding and getting points out of it. He wrestled a good match.”
That was just one of the highlights on the day for Scarsdale as the Raiders had five wrestlers qualify to compete in the divisional tournament and all five of them earned a top four finish to advance to the Section 1 tournament.
“We haven’t sent five guys to sectionals in probably at least five years,” Szerlip said. “The kids the last couple of weeks have been really putting it together and they looked very good. Now we have a week to train and work on some things and iron out some wrinkles. Hopefully, step it up and get a good experience at sectionals and build on it for next year.”
In addition to Iasiello, Scarsdale had one other wrestler advance to the finals as senior Jack Byers advanced to the 145-pound divisional title bout.
Byers won his first match of the day by pin, and he then scored an 8-7 victory over Ricardo Alvarez of New Rochelle in the semifinals. That set the stage for a championship final match against Nathan Espaillat of White Plains.
He knew it would be a tough match since this was the third time the two wrestlers have met this season, splitting the first two matches with Byers winning the last time they met at the Scarsdale Tournament.
Byers took a 2-0 lead in the second period with a reversal, and he held a 3-2 lead in the third after an escape, but Espaillat was able to score a five-point move with a takedown and back points to pull out an 8-3 victory.
“It was a really tough match,” Byers said. “He’s a good opponent and I think we’re pretty evenly matched. He got me with a nice move and it was a good fight and I’ll probably see him again next week.”
Earning a third-place finish for Scarsdale was Matthew Hill at 138 pounds. He was the fifth seed in the tournament, but he defeated the fourth seed Andrew Screbo of Clarkstown South, 8-7, to advance to the semifinals.
After falling in the semis to top seed Jake Kern of John Jay, Hill bounced back with a 9-0 victory over Michael Aquilino of Somers to advance to the consolation finals where he faced second seed Thomas Kivlehan of Tappan Zee. Hill caught him in a cradle and pinned him to earn third place.
“Feels really good, I was down, but once I got back on top I got the cradle and pinned him,” Hill said. “I was just trying to get to sectionals and I got third. The middle of the season my hopes were not that high, but today I achieved my goal. Throughout the year I just keep working on moves and try to be better than I was the day before.”
The results are clear according to Szerlip as he pointed out that Hill had lost to Kivlehan just a few weeks ago in the Scarsdale Tournament.
“That kid killed him in our tournament, pinned him in the first period, so he was so excited to come back and get that win,” Szerlip said. “He has improved so much, working so hard. He’s really finding his own getting better and better.”
Scarsdale had a pair of juniors advance to the Section 1 tournament as Wade Massey and Ryan Chase both finished fourth in their respective weight classes.
Massey was fourth at 126 pounds as he scored a 3-1 victory over Jerson Ochoa of New Rochelle to advance to the consolation final where he lost to Carlos Rivera of White Plains.
Chase was fourth at 215 pounds as he wrestled back with a pair of victories to advance to the third- and fourth-place bout. He was the seventh seed entering the tournament, but showed how much he has improved as he worked his way forward.
After falling in his first match of the day to second seed Filipe Couto of Harrison, Chase battled his way back as he pinned the sixth seed Derek Karlson of Brewster in the first period. Chase then pinned the fifth seed Logan Mogil of John Jay in the first period to advance. In the consolation final he suffered a 10-4 loss to fourth seed Sergio Sadl of Harrison.
All five Scarsdale wrestlers will now have the chance to compete in the Section 1 Division 1 championships. The first day of the tournament was set for Saturday, Feb. 12 at Arlington High School, with the second day of the tournament and the finals set for Sunday, Feb. 13 at Clarkstown South High School.
