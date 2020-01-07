Twice within a three-day span, Soren Benaissa had the fate of the Scarsdale wrestling team in his hands. In order for the Raiders to win, the junior had to avoid being pinned. Both times, in a dual match against East Ramapo and at the Nanuet Tournament against Putnam Valley/Haldane, Benaissa got the job done.
Benaissa’s moral victories in the super heavyweight 285-pound slot were the difference between the team going 2-4 over that time and the actual 4-2 record the team achieved, beating East Ramapo 40-39 and Put Valley 42-40.
“This kid had a half nelson on him for about two minutes and he just kept fighting and fighting and fighting,” coach Jeremy Szerlip said about the East Ramapo match. “He knew if he got pinned we’d lose as a team. During the match he wrestled for the team. He didn’t even wrestle to try to win. He stayed defensive so he wouldn’t get in a bad position and get pinned by accident. He did that for us at the Nanuet duals, too.”
Benaissa was born in Paris and lived in Dubai the last eight years before moving to Scarsdale this school year. Though he’d never wrestled before this winter, he is using his experience with jiu-jitsu to help build a base for training in his new sport, something Szerlip encouraged him to do. Benaissa jumped at the idea and hasn’t looked back.
It’s no easy task for Benaissa, who weighs 221 pounds and is largely overmatched in size and strength. One main upside, he said, is “you do get the advantage in balance and are able to stay on your feet longer instead of falling to the mat.”
Benaissa is enjoying the team aspect of the sport, noting that having teammates cheering you on, especially with the match on the line, is a real performance booster.
“Against teams like East Ramapo and Put Valley where it’s up to me to secure the victory can be very stressful, but the responsibility that has fallen upon me to secure the win is too great for me to lose,” Benaissa said. “For games where the victory is decided from my win I play defensively, not going for a pin, but waiting the other player out even if he has the edge on defeating me. I plant myself on the ground and do not let anyone push me around.”
As a newcomer to the team and the sport, Benaissa is focused more on his day-to-day progress than the end result in matches.
“To me, my junior year is not where I seek to win, but is my chance to get better for my senior year, where I need to train and work harder than everyone to compete and be the best I can possibly be,” he said, adding, “I am hoping to learn more moves and become stronger to be able to overpower my opponent so that I and my teammates can come out on top.”
Stressing the team environment has been tops on Szerlip’s agenda since taking over as head coach last winter. The end of 2019 went a long way in promoting that idea.
“They’re starting to believe in themselves a little more, not just as individuals, but as a team,” Szerlip said. “They’re really rallying as a team. This is an individual sport, but the team really does matter. The more success you see as a team gives you momentum and helps each individual kid work that much harder. Sometimes it’s easy to give up on yourself, but it’s harder to give up on your team and they’ve really bought into it. They’re working hard and they were really excited at the end of the tournament.”
In compiling that 4-2 record between Dec. 19 and 21 is even more notable in that the Raiders were missing several key wrestlers both days. In order to enter wrestlers in the Westchester County Championship tournament, Szerlip has to sit potential qualifiers at least once from a dual match to save them competition points. Against East Ramapo he sat senior captains Conner Raff and Thomas Reynolds, both of whom would likely have been guaranteed wins. In addition, senior Jack Cioffi was out due to injury and senior George Primoff stepped up at 160 pounds.
“We were losing guys who easily would have gotten the win in the match, but our other guys stepped up and did great,” Szerlip said. “It was a one-point match. Our kids came up big. George had a great win, a major decision that gave us the points we needed to win.”
At Nanuet, the team was without Cioffi again and senior Thomas Kuo at 120 was not available to compete. “The kids stepped up and it was a great tournament,” Szerlip said. “I thought they wrestled very well. There was some good competition. Nanuet won small schools. We were competitive in all the matches.”
This all went a long way in stressing the need for depth in the lineup. Another key Raider has been senior Matt Hoffman at 195 pounds. He’s 8-6 this year after going into the season not expecting to win at all.
“I talked to him and he said he was just happy to be on varsity and that he didn’t think he was going to win anything,” Szerlip said. “I told him, ‘You’ve got to believe in yourself. You can do this. You’ve got good workout partners. You’re going to get better.’
“He’s gotten some crucial wins for us. He got a pin in the East Ramapo match and without that we don’t win that match. I keep telling him he’s a huge part of this team and he’s got to believe in himself. I think he’s getting some confidence. He’s grown so much over four years.”
While a wrestling season is not typically measured in dual meet wins, after a rough 2018-19 season, the Raiders are taking pride in their improvement as a team and as individuals. January will be a busy month and the Raiders now have more firepower to match that of other standouts like senior Dean Mancini, juniors Brendon Knopp and Johan Monge and freshman Wade Masse.
“We have a good week off and then we go into league matches, which will be tough,” Szerlip said. “Then we want as many guys in the finals of our tournament as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.