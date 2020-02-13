Victor Gao was afraid to try wrestling, but he always wanted to. This year he realized it was his last real chance, so he joined the Scarsdale High School team as a senior.
“I thought it was dangerous, but I figured since it was my last year I should try it anyway,” said Gao, who previously competed in ultimate and in track. Of those sports, he said, “I didn’t like those a lot.”
But he loved wrestling, as it turns out.
Gao walked into the wrestling room on the first day of preseason in November knowing absolutely nothing about the sport. It showed, but that was OK because his coaches and teammates, notably practice partner Jack Cioffi, helped get Gao up to speed.
“It was a very interesting experience because I had no previous knowledge,” he said. “There’s definitely a lot to learn. I didn’t know a lot of the rules to start, but a lot of my teammates and coaches were supportive and helpful even though I was a senior and I was new. They still taught me a lot.”
Coach Jeremy Szerlip rewarded Gao with a trip to the postseason, where he got knocked out in the first round of divisionals at 152 pounds.
The result didn’t bother Gao. It was his 11th varsity loss of the season in 11 varsity matches. (He did win a pair of junior varsity matches.)
“Competing today was interesting,” Gao said. “I didn’t expect much because it was my first year. I was just glad I did it and glad I put in the work and time. It definitely made me more mentally tough and a lot more in shape.”
It’s not uncommon for kids to take up wrestling in high school, but it does put them at a competitive disadvantage.
“I wish they would come out as freshmen,” Szerlip said. “It’s hard. This sport is one where the body awareness takes years. Coming late hurts, but I told all of them once you’ve wrestled the courage you show and putting your all into it is something they’ll always look back on and say they did it and they finished it. They didn’t give up, didn’t quit. No one quit the team this year and I think that’s the first year I’ve ever had that. I think that’s the team attitude they kept.”
Gao encourages others to try wrestling, preferably when they are younger in order to help maximize what they get out of the sport. But he proved it’s never too late.
“The coaches have a very good work ethic and they instilled that into a lot of people on the team, myself included,” Gao said. “They’re very disciplined in what they do and that translated to me. I’d say definitely give it a shot.”
Soren Benaissa came out for the team as a junior this winter and was 1 of 3 Raiders to get knocked out in the consolation semifinals, which was the blood round in this tournament. A win there would guarantee a top four finish and a spot at sectionals. Benaissa at 285, George Primoff at 160 and Johan Monge at 145 were unable to win that final match, ending their season just shy of advancing.
“We had a bunch of kids who were close,” Szerlip said. “They were just up against kids who were a little bit better than them. They got there, but needed one more win. Sports are hard. Rarely do you go out on a win and this is a harder sport when you lose because it’s so amplified because it’s just you out there.
“They worked hard and the attitude all week was good. They wanted to make sure they left it all on the mat and they did. None of them gave up and when they lost it was because they got beat. They didn’t beat themselves.”
Benaissa could be at a disadvantage next year if the wrestling team can’t recruit some heavyweight wrestlers for him to train with. Benaissa, who was outsized in matches, wrestled at 285 pounds with senior Dean Mancini occupying the 220-pound slot.
Working with Mancini and others, Benaissa also made great strides this winter. “He doesn’t know anything,” Szerlip said. “Right now he’s just learning the rules. I don’t think he knows all the rules. He listens, though. When we tell him something during a match he will look over while wrestling and start to actually do the move. We can coach him through moves as he’s doing it.”
Mancini and 138-pounder Conner Raff were Scarsdale’s two survivors from divisionals to sectionals. Mancini took second place, Raff fourth in their respective weight classes.
“Overall I thought I did pretty well,” Raff said. “Definitely I would have liked to win the semis and go to the finals. I’m happy with how today went. I’m just happy to go to sectionals and overall today I did a good job.”
Mancini was sixth in the section last year and is poised to improve his standing this year.
“I kept on building on what I already learned from the past three years, just trying to learn new moves, knowing my opponents,” he said. “I try to see what they do that I can take advantage of.”
Mancini got caught in the finals in a match that looked like he might be able to control. “I need to be more calm under pressure,” he said. “I got a little flustered out there, but I’m sure when sectionals comes I’ll have everything under control.”
Due to some injuries, the Raiders ended up being a bit short-handed throughout the season, but there was always someone to step up and fill a need. Some of those wrestlers were rewarded with a spot at sectionals.
“I thought everybody did a terrific job today and I’m so proud of everyone for how far they’ve come this season,” Raff said. “Soren made it to the consolation semis and it’s his first year wrestling. I’m so proud of him for how hard he is and how hard he’s worked. Victor, too, a first-year senior. I think it’s awesome how much everyone on this team has developed and how much they want to win. It’s helped create a better culture for the team for all the young guys to model after.”
Szerlip decided not to bring a full roster to divisionals, opting to end the season for some of the younger wrestlers on a more positive note as compared to a rugged postseason tournament.
“We have a big freshman group and we didn’t want to burn them out,” Szerlip said. “We’re trying to pace them a little bit.”
The Section 1 Division 1 Championships are Saturday, Feb. 15, at 8:45 a.m. at Sleepy Hollow, and Sunday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. at Clarkstown South.
