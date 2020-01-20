Improvement and promise define the Scarsdale wrestling team’s performance this past weekend at the annual Scarsdale Invitational Tournament. The Raiders took seventh place out of 15 teams, competing against top tier teams from Long Island, as well as teams from Rockland and Westchester counties.
Although the ’Ders did not take home the gold as a team or individually, they did defend their home mat well. Four Raiders placed in the tournament, most prominently the leaders of the team who have been showing consistency throughout the season. Conner Raff (138 pounds), Thomas Reynolds (170), Brendon Knopp (182) and Dean Mancini (220) placed third, second, second and second, respectively.
Those upperclassmen gave it their all on the mat this past weekend. Every wrestler fought until they couldn’t, with the notion of improving and preparing for the rapidly approaching postseason.
Mancini faced off against the fourth ranked wrestler in New York State in his finals match. Despite facing this talented opposition, Mancini stayed in the match and persisted, until he made a mistake that cost him the match. Jayshon Hines of North Babylon pinned Mancini in 2:22.
“I would have loved to have seen Dean beat the fourth in the state guy, but he’s good and Dean is going to have to change how he wrestles against that guy,” coach Jeremy Szerlip said. “He won’t see him again until states.”
Raff wrestled a strong tournament, losing in the semifinals to the eventual champion at 138 pounds. Raff put up a fight, but was pinned with 40 seconds left in the final period by Mamaroneck’s Andrew Rosenfeld.
Knopp put up a very impressive performance to reach the finals, especially considering the blow he took to his hand prior to the event. He could not use his hand to the best of his ability, and had to form new tactics and strategies to work around the injury against Antonio Caceres of Mamaroneck.
“He tried moves he’s never used before and ended up pinning himself trying to do a move because he couldn’t grip anything with his hand,” Szerlip said. “He wrestled really tough, especially considering he was using one hand for pretty much the entire tournament, which speaks to how tough a kid he is.”
Ultimately, it turned out Knopp broke his hand after aggravating it in several matches. Going into the tournament he was the first seed, hoping to take home the win.
“I'm happy, but not satisfied with my results,” junior Knopp said. “My goal was first place and I fell short in the Scarsdale tournament. Throughout the tournament I was battling a hand injury. It was quite painful, but I was able to fight through it. I do feel if I was fully healthy I could have used my hand better and wrestled my normal style and been able to win first.”
After not placing in the Scarsdale Invitational last year, Reynolds made it a priority to come back with a bang at this year’s tournament. Reynolds ended up taking second place to a skillful and poised wrestler from Long Island.
“I told myself last year, after not placing at our tournament, that in my senior season I would come back and try and win it all,” Reynolds said. “Finishing second is still something I am proud of. Finishing the day with three pins and not being pinned is something that speaks to our new style this year.”
Only two points separated Reynolds from David Guerra of North Babylon in an 11-9 final.
“I lost by two points and if you gave me another 30 seconds I could have scored more points, because our coaches prepare us so that we still have gas in the tank in the third period,” Reynolds said. “I think I fought well. This is a sport where it is really about how much fight you have in you. That happens to be something you can't teach or train, but as a captain I try to pull as much fight out of each one of my guys at every match.”
Following a 37-34 win over Mount Vernon and a 64-22 loss to Pleasantville sandwiched around the tournament, the Raiders are 6-10 in dual meets, including dual tournament matches, this season. The team is being paced by the older wrestlers in the upper weights, while the younger, less experienced kids are working to improve to help the team win.
“Our younger, less experienced wrestlers have really showed their grit by making it this far in the season,” Knopp said. “Wrestling is one of the hardest sports there is and you really need to push yourself physically and mentally to achieve success. Success doesn't always come right away and the younger wrestlers are going all out in practice, which should mean a bright future for Scarsdale wrestling.
“Our more experienced wrestlers have all shown leadership qualities throughout the season. From our captains to newer upperclass wrestlers, we have all bonded together, pushed each other to work hard in practice and helped each other achieve our goals this season.”
As the season progresses, the younger wrestlers will only get better as they continue to develop. The experienced wrestlers constantly work with them at practice, teaching them new tactics and moves to set them up for success. There has already been noticeable improvements in the young wrestlers, which could be attributed to the dedication of this year’s captains — Mancini, Raff and Reynolds — who intend to leave their mark on the wrestling program by passing the baton to the underclassmen.
“I think the one thing that they did well this year is creating a sense of family on the team,” Szerlip said. “Even when kids were knocked out, they were there cheering on all the kids who were still wrestling and there was a lot of enthusiasm involved which was kind of exciting.
“They are all excited and rooting for each other and I like that and want to keep that sense of family. I want to make sure that the captains every year do that and they have done an amazing job this year.”
There is a lot of raw talent on the team being introduced to highly competitive wrestling after a rough transition year to a new coaching staff last year. It is not expected that the new wrestlers produce results at the early stages of their wrestling careers at Scarsdale, but the assistance of the upperclassmen will only set these young wrestlers up for success in the foreseeable future.
The Raiders feel they are still losing some matches they should be winning and are starting to feel the urgency to fix their mistakes prior to postseason with four dual meets and two tournaments, including the Westchester County Championships this weekend, left to wrestle.
“I am keeping the team focused at practice and motivating them to dig deep and push themselves at practice so a match feels like a walk in the park,” Reynolds said. “Right now the main issues are getting over bad matches or turning points in the match, being mentally tough and giving this sport your everything.”
The upcoming matches will not be easy and the team needs to be physically and mentally prepared to give it their all.
“I think we’re going to focus on the things that kids are doing wrong to let them fix the little mistakes,” Szerlip said. “I’m going to teach them a couple of new moves that I think might help them, but for the most part we’re going to work individually with a lot of the kids. Everyone is making different mistakes, so you don’t want to work on one thing. Everyone is doing different things. We’re going to have to individualize the rest of the season to be contenders, I think.”
