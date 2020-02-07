Injuries were the Scarsdale Raiders wrestling team’s worst enemy again this past weekend at the Bernie Miller Dual Tournament hosted by Rye High School. There were many key wrestlers out for the Raiders in their final tournament before postseason as illnesses and injuries added up.
In addition, Coach Jeremy Szerlip sat some wrestlers out, anticipating the need for extra rest in order to be healthy for the Feb. 8 divisional tournament at John Jay-Cross River. And Szerlip wanted to avoid aggravating existing injuries.
The tournament also came at a time when the team is not typically focusing on intense competition. The duals were supposed to be held earlier in the season, but were rescheduled due to scheduling conflicts.
On the upside, with the absence of many prominent wrestlers in the lineup, less experienced wrestlers were given a taste of the vigorous atmosphere of varsity wrestling and they were shown a glimpse of what it takes to get to the next level. Out of the five duals during the tournament, the Raiders were only able to secure one win against Archbishop Stepinac, with a victory of 48-35, though the team was competitive in most of the other matches, too.
Brewster dominated with a 78-12 win, while Rye won 48-42, Harrison 45-24 and St. Joseph By the Sea 54-24.
While these were not the results the team was looking for, the circumstances allowed the Raiders to focus more on the individual growth than the team scores that day.
“Our lineup dual meetwise is severely lacking, but right now we’re really focusing on individuals as postseason isn’t a team thing, it is more individual,” Coach Szerlip said. “We’re trying to get our seniors ready because it is going to be the last time most of them are wrestling, so we want them to have a good finish to their final season.”
Thomas Kuo (113 pounds), Jack Cioffi (170) and captain Dean Mancini (220) were among the bright spots for the Raiders. Mancini was undefeated, while Cioffi and Kuo each went 4-1. Mancini earned Most Outstanding Senior for his performance.
“I think the tournament went better than I expected,” senior Cioffi said. “I had never gone 4-1 in a tournament before. I worked really hard during practice on predicting and countering my opponent’s movements and it paid off during my matches.
“I still have a lot to work on for the divisional tournament this coming weekend. The team as a whole did well. It was only because we were missing a few weight classes that we didn't place higher than we had hoped, but everyone pushed themselves and did a great job.”
As it is the Raiders are not going to be at full strength for postseason either. Standouts Brendan Knopp and Matt Hoffman are expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season with injuries.
Knopp was on a pathway to make it to sectionals, and Hoffman has had a great year, showing a lot of promise and improvement over the course of the season. Although the postseason is individual, seeing team members go down after putting everything they had into the sport is disappointing.
“This year it was kind of bad luck,” Szerlip said. “We definitely try to minimize wear and tear since it’s a very long season and it’s a very physical sport. We usually give the players a week and a half off during the winter break to let them heal, but I think most of the injuries this year were just bad luck that could have happened at any time.”
In light of all of these injuries, the younger wrestlers have really stepped it up, fighting in heavier weight classes and sacrificing themselves for the team. The younger wrestlers have now seen what it will take for them to earn a spot in the lineup next year.
“Injuries happen every season, not just to our team, but to all wrestling teams,” Hoffman said. “Not all wrestlers are easy to replace. What we look for as a team during injuries is who are going to be the ones to step up into roles they are not used to.
“I remember when junior Brendan Knopp, our 182-pound wrestler got injured, senior George Primoff, who weighs just over 160, had to fill in the void. It takes a lot of guts to wrestle in a higher weight class and Primoff, as well as other wrestlers who have had to wrestle up, have for the most part been very competitive in matches, which is a great thing.”
The time the seniors and the coaches have put into the team this year reflects vast improvements from previous seasons and it explains the assimilation of inexperienced underclassmen into a competitive environment. There is eagerness on both sides of the team to reach the highest level possible and both the coaches and athletes are pushing hard to achieve success in the foreseeable future.
“The kids that put time in during the offseason are going to be good because wrestling is kind of like tennis: the more you play, the better you get because it’s a lot of muscle memory,” Szerlip said. “You can’t react and think during a match — you have to ingrain the muscle memory. I think the more they do off season, the better it will be for them.”
The growth has happened on and off the mat throughout the year for Scarsdale, which emphasizes the hard work that is needed for the team to reach the next level.
“I think our team has performed pretty well throughout the season,” Hoffman said. “We had very low expectations last year, considering it was Coach Szerlip’s first year as head coach and many seniors graduated the year prior. Last year, all the wrestlers were told to try their hardest, win or lose. This year, we had higher expectations for ourselves. Most of our roster has at least a year of experience and many of us were at the gym constantly in the offseason getting in shape. Our goal this year was to be a harder team to beat. And we were.”
