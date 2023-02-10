Coach Jeremy Szerlip had a lofty goal at the beginning of the season to qualify seven wrestlers for sectionals. As the season progressed he wasn’t so sure it would become a reality.
“I think what it is is our schedule is deceptive,” he said. “We don’t wrestle a lot in-section. We do a little bit, but we go to Garden City and Herricks and we have a lot of outside teams at our tournament. We try to keep our competition a lot harder. It makes us not look quite as good as some of the local competition, but I think by getting the kids that harder competition when we get to the postseason they’re surprised by how much better they’ve gotten.”
Often “demoralizing” regular season results helped the team raise its level by showing each wrestler what he or she needed to work on. “I think that helped and it showed on Saturday,” Szerlip said.
Of the 13 weight classes, the Raiders qualified seven for the Section 1 Championships by making the top four at the Suffern Divisional on Saturday, Feb. 4. Division 1 sectionals will take place at Arlington Feb. 11-12.
Taking first in the division were sophomore Tommy Iasiello at 138 pounds, junior Matt Hill at 160 and junior Max Meizlik at 172. Senior Ryan Chase was the runner-up at 285 pounds and junior Max Florin was third at 215. Taking fourth were senior Jeffrey Alonso at 126 and freshman Jack Harrison at 132.
Szerlip expected Hill and Iasiello to win divisional titles. They had been to sectionals last year with Chase, when the team qualified five a year after not having a competitive season due to COVID-19.
“Getting that experience at sectionals is so important because last year Hill was just happy to be there,” Szerlip said. “This year he wants to win it. They all do. It’s an important experience.”
Top seed Iasiello won a 17-2 technical fall in 3:27 over No. 5 Jerson Ochoa of New Rochelle in the semifinals and won a 13-6 decision over No. 3 Andrew Maiano of Suffern in the finals.
No. 1 seed Hill pinned No. 5 Chris Thomison of Ketcham in the semifinals and won a 7-0 decision against No. 2 Vincent Direnno of Suffern in the finals.
Second seed Chase opened by pinning No. 7 Dominic Best of Ketcham in 23 seconds. He then pinned No. 3 Ben Ryan of Suffern in 1:06. In the finals, Chase was pinned in 3:46 by No. 1 Dimitri Pierre of East Ramapo.
“He wanted to win,” Szerlip said. “[Pierre is] a big kid and he’s going to have to find a way to beat him. I think he can. I think he’s right there. He made just one mistake and took second, but we can work on things with him this week.”
No. 2 Meizlik pinned No. 7 Sal Curcio of Mahopac in the quarterfinals in 2:17. He then pinned No. 3 Justin Mucciolo of Mahopac in 4:30 in the semis. In the finals, Meizlik won a 6-3 decision over No. 4 Tydel Lee of Mount Vernon.
“Max Meizlik, who was a two seed, won it and that was great because he had lost to that kid previously,” Szerlip said. “They were 1-1 and Max beat him the third time here and it was pretty convincing. The other kid had upset the one seed to get there, so that was a good match for them.”
Meizlik said it was “like a storybook final” to complete the best of three against Lee. Lee beat Meizlik on senior night and Meizlik evened the deal at the Scarsdale Tournament.
“He’s a really strong kid, really athletic,” Meizlik said. “I learned how I had to work on using my technique to take my shots and be confident that the shots and technique from my experience would help me because he was definitely stronger than me.”
In a four-man bracket, No. 3 Max Florin was pinned in 2:45 by No. 2 Thomas Fowler of Tappan Zee in the semifinals. In the wrestleback he beat No. 4 Tyler Tinsley of Mount Vernon in 41 seconds to take third.
“This was his first postseason, so that was big for him,” Szerlip said.
No. 3 Jack Harrison was pinned in 1:17 by No. 6 Mike Cuozzo of Mahopac in the quarterfinals. Harrison pinned No. 7 Sebastian Bellaby of Tappan Zee in 4:19 and pinned No. 4 Liam Dube of Suffern in 2:05. In the third place match, Harrison lost again to Cuozzo in 4:28.
“Jack Harrison had a good tournament,” Szerlip said. “He wrestled the same guy twice and lost to him twice, but he got much better. It was a much closer match in the wrestleback. He found something he’s good at — riding legs on top — and he used it to get through the whole tournament.”
No. 8 Jeffrey Alfonso was the biggest surprise, according to Szerlip. He was pinned in 2:40 by top seed Parker Trento of Tappan Zee, who went on to win the title. Alfonso wrestled his way back to the top four. He pinned No. 5 Mehki Pinkey of Mount Vernon in 56 seconds and No. 2 Robert Demauro of Mahopac in 49 seconds. In the third-place match, Alfonso was pinned in 24 seconds by No. 4 Derek Fisher of Suffern.
“He came out of nowhere,” Szerlip said. “First round he had the one seed and didn’t do so well, a tough draw, and then in the wrestlebacks and then beat someone and pinned the two seed to qualify. That was huge that he got in there.”
Alfonso spent seven practices with the team junior year before quitting, but decided to return this winter.
“This was his first season and what was great the practice the day before divisionals we worked an hour on just the move he beat the No. 2 seed with,” Szerlip said. “He hasn’t been wrestling as long as these kids and he’s going to have to have a move to go in with. He drilled it for an hour and did it. It shows the younger kids what happens when you put that work in.”
Last winter Alfonso didn’t like the vibe around the team, but since his then-senior brother, Carlos, had a positive experience, Alfonso decided to give it another shot this winter.
“I fell in love with wrestling the first day of practice this year,” he said. “Everyone’s energy was so much different compared to last year. I really loved the team and everyone on it, so that got me motivated to keep practicing harder and harder.”
Alfonso struggled early in the season, but the more he worked out the more he mastered some key moves and it paid off. “The day before the tournament we practiced just an hour the same moves,” he said. “Coach would come up to me and tell me what I needed to do: double, cement mixer and a cow catcher. In the tournament to beat the second seed I just used the cement mixer and I pinned him in 49 seconds.”
He was nervous before that key match, but collected himself and got in “the zone” once he stepped on the mat.
“He took a bad shot on me and I just sprawled and hit the cement mixer and ended up pinning him,” Alfonso said. “After the match I had no idea what was going on. I had pinned him and it felt so surreal. My whole team came to congratulate me.”
Conversely, Meizlik has been wrestling since kindergarten and finally had a breakout season as a junior, rebounding from the COVID season to have his first real varsity season last winter. Last year he was a win away from advancing to sectionals.
“It feels amazing,” he said. “You always see if you put in the practice hours that you get the results. It’s not luck that at some tournament you do well and beat some good kid. It’s putting in the work before and when you get your hand raised you know it’s from all the hours of practice you put in.”
Meizlik wants to win the section and advance to states, but no matter what happens he’ll know where he stands and what he needs to work on going forward. That’s what he learned every step of the season with the team’s challenging schedule.
“The beginning of the season was definitely rough for us,” Meizlik said. “We were not winning a lot. We were having some really tough matches, a tough season, but towards the end of the year when it really started to matter Coach was saying we had to start clicking and we really did. Seven of us to sectionals is great for our team. That hard schedule, though it doesn’t look good on paper that we lost so much, it helps because it’s the postseason. This is when it really matters and we are doing well.”
Divisional roundup
102: No. 6 freshman Ethan Finger was pinned in 58 seconds by No. 3 Mariella Koufalis of New Rochelle, who went on to take third place. Finger lost his wrestleback to No. 7 Angelo Battista of Ketcham in 1:59.
110: No. 7 sophomore Josh Kosson lost a 15-0 technical fall in 3:53 to No. 10 Anthony Gaetani of Ketcham and No. 9 Chase Timberger lost a 12-3 major decision to No. 8 Josue Aguilar of New Rochelle. Neither competed in the wrestlebacks.
118: No. 8 freshman Henry Sperling pinned No. 9 Gersitha Jeanty of East Ramapo in 4:26 before losing by tech fall 19-4 in 1:52 to No. 1 seed and eventual champion Joseph Ramirez of Mahopac in the quarterfinals. Sperling advanced by disqualification and was pinned in his next match in 2:43 by No. 5 Ryan Lobozzo of Suffern.
145: No. 6 senior Mark Bliss was pinned in 1:06 by No. 3 James Glinsky of Suffern. In the wrestlebacks he pinned No. 7 Connor Mako of Ketcham in 1:24 before getting pinned in 2:06 by No. 4 Thomas Kivlehan of Tappan Zee.
152: No. 5 freshman Andre Duvall lost 16-9 to No. 4 Wesley Smith of New Rochelle. In the wrestleback he was pinned in 4:58 by No. 3 Christopher Morris of Mahopac.
189: No. 6 junior Henry Koevary was pinned in 1:27 by No. 3 Taylor Rhett of New Rochelle. Koevary was pinned in 1:48 by No. 4 Cameron Kepperman of Tappan Zee in the wrestleback.
“Some of them were done pretty early and I think that’s a good thing for the young guys,” Szerlip said. “I told them to remember this feeling when they’re stuck there all day watching everybody else wrestle. Now what are you going to do about it? If you don’t do anything about it next year you’re in the same spot.
“You have to internalize how much it sucks and you have to put the offseason work in. The sport is all about offseason work. Most sports are nowadays, but wrestling you’ve got to lift, you’ve got to practice. You can’t pick up that many moves in a season. It comes through grit and hard work. They see those guys who were first and second, they work out all the time and they got so much better.”
