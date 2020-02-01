The Scarsdale wrestling team has been struck, yet again, with the plague of injuries.
Junior Brendan Knopp and senior Matt Hoffman suffered season-ending injuries, providing a major challenge for the Raiders as two of their veteran starters are absent from the lineup.
While George Primoff is seeing action at 182 pounds, the Raiders have been forfeited at 195. Since they are already without wrestlers at 99 and 106 pounds, that’s a large deficit for Scarsdale to face entering matches.
In the past two matches against rivals White Plains and Mamaroneck, the Raiders fell 54-22 and 66-15, respectively.
“We have been wrestling well since the turn of the year and although we’ve faced some tough opponents, we held our own and we all fought hard,” junior Johan Monge said. “Our wrestlers, especially our lower weight wrestlers, have improved and they’ve been winning important matches. We’re usually technically superior to other schools, especially from the neutral position. However, as a team, we need to become physically stronger and we need to keep on fighting until the very end.”
Although the scores demonstrate large deficits, this is not representative of the way the team performed in the matches that were contended. Everyone in the lineup has put all of their effort into the dual matches against fierce competition.
Big wins against White Plains came from Jack Byers at 132 pounds, Conner Raff at 138, Monge at 145, Jack Cioffi at 160 and Thomas Reynolds at 170. Against Mamo, Monge and Reynolds won again, while Dean Mancini picked up a forfeit win.
Scarsdale has been trending in the right direction by minimizing their mistakes. Despite the high quality of the competition, coach Jeremy Szerlip is confident the Raiders can strategize to win against these skillful and technical opponents.
“The score on the scoreboard I wasn’t happy with but, in the end, it was not indicative of how we wrestled,” Szerlip said. “We wrestled better than the score shows, because we were giving up a lot of points here and there. I think we’re kind of getting ready for the postseason, so I feel like we are less concerned about the actual matches and more concerned with fixing mistakes before the postseason.”
Although the number of mistakes are diminishing, there are still many aspects of wrestling strategy that need to be worked on at practice. The coaches are focusing on individualizing practices, working on techniques and skills specific to each wrestler. Wrestling is a different sport in that mentally a team may be working together, although physically every man is on his own.
“We’re trying to make sure that when we coach now at practice, that we’re individualizing enough,” Szerlip said. “For example, this kid needs to work on their front headlocks and how to score off that, whereas this other kid needs to work on his shots. One guy might shoot more, one guy might throw more.”
Sophomore Byers has brought a ray of light to the ’Ders lineup in the past two duals, grabbing two well-fought victories, despite it being his first season wrestling at the varsity level.
“As a beginner wrestler at the start of the season, I had on and off wins/losses,” Byers said. “As the season progressed, I improved tremendously and ended up winning more often than not. I was worried that my skills wouldn’t match opponents at the start, but my coaches and teammates put me in shape, which allowed for my wrestling abilities to greatly improve. The hard work ethic drilled into the team by the coaches throughout the season gave me a new edge against tougher opponents and ultimately led to more victories.”
Much of the tone has been set by the captains, Raff (138 pounds), Reynolds (170) and Mancini (220). Raff lost a tough 7-4 match to Andrew Rosenfeld, a strong wrestler from Mamaroneck. Raff gave it his all and fought until the end. This is the mentality that the younger wrestlers are working on.
In addition to showing the team how to persevere on the mat, the captains have created a welcoming culture. The captains have defined what leadership really is between being physically and mentally prepared to step on the mat and having the chemistry necessary to take an individual sport and present a team concept.
“The captains’ leadership this year was exceptional,” Byers said. “I found their dedication to the sport and toughness rubs off on the rest of the team. The inspiring matches they fought through boosted the team’s spirit and mental toughness. They glue the team together and make us a family.
“The coaches’ leadership is great too. They push every one of us to leave everything on the mat and set us up with the skills to do so. The practices this year trained me, as well as the team, to surpass limits I thought were unachievable at the start of the season.”
If it wasn’t for the hard work and dedication of the captains, the team would not be where it is at the moment. Unfortunate injuries have opened up spots in the lineup for the underclassmen to fill and they have held their own due to the constant tips and work the captains have put into helping them reach their maximum potential.
“We have a much better team environment thanks to our new captains and we’ve become more technically skilled,” Monge said. “Moreover, we also have more determination and we have many new wrestlers who have become incredibly dedicated and who have the potential to be great wrestlers if they keep on putting in hard work. Overall, we’ve improved and our upper weights have really stepped up and have become our strength.”
The team played laser tag, had lunch and hung out at night between matches over the weekend.
“The bond between the team is a lot better and that is because the captains have created this really inclusive community,” Szerlip said.
Scarsdale has the Bronx River Cup at Edgemont Friday at 6 p.m. and the Rye Duals the next day, another test of the team’s strength and execution.
“This weekend we’re hoping to have a good showing,” Szerlip said of the Rye Duals. “We’re hoping to beat some of the teams. I’d like to win it, I really would, so we’ll see. I think we have a shot at it.”
The focus is also on divisionals next weekend and sectionals to follow.
“Now we’re also looking at postseason and getting our kids to sectionals,” Szerlip said. “We have divisionals coming up. You have to place in the top four in the division to move on. I would love to send five or six kids to sectionals. Last year, we sent four, so if we could up that, that would be good.”
