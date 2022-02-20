For the third time in just a few weeks, Scarsdale’s Tommy Iasiello would be squaring off against Joe Gabriele of John Jay as two of the top wrestlers in the section for their 110-pound weight class.
Each time the stakes were high, with Gabriele defeating Iasiello on his way to winning the Westchester County Championships, then Iasiello defeating Gabriele to win the divisional tournament title. And this time the stakes were even higher with the winner earning a trip to the New York State Championships and the loser going home.
After Gabriele had finished second and Iasiello was third, the two would square off in a state qualifier match. This year Section 1 is sending two wrestlers from each weight class to compete in the state tournament, and the format was decided that if the second and third place finishers had not met during the tournament they would then wrestle each other to determine who would earn the trip to states. That set the stage for round three for Iasiello and Gabriele after Iasiello lost to eventual champion Dillon Arrick of Arlington in the semifinals and Gabriele lost to Arrick in the title bout.
Just like their previous two matches, this one would go back-and-forth and down to the wire. Gabriele scored first and led 2-1 at the end of the first period. Iasiello responded with a takedown and the score was tied at 3-3 at the end of the second. It was 5-4 in the final minute when Gabriele was able to close it out with an 8-4 victory.
It was not the ending Iasiello was hoping for, but it was an impressive freshman year to start his career at Scarsdale as he finished at 33-7 overall on the season.
“As a freshman, taking third in this tournament, that’s awesome,” Szerlip said of Iasiello. “He lost to the winner, and the kid from John Jay, and that match could have gone either way. We’re super proud of what he did. I know he’s not happy right now, right now it hurts. He really wanted to go to the state tournament, but there’s a lot to build on. Now he knows where he can get better and he knows what he has to work on in the off-season. He’s the hardest worker, he’ll put that work in and come back ready for next year.”
To get to that point, Iasiello opened the tournament with a pair of impressive victories as he won his first match by technical fall and then pinned Alexander Rathbun of Ketcham in the quarterfinals to advance to the semis. He fell in the semis to eventual champion Dillon Arrick of Arlington but wrestled back tough to take third, edging Mahopac’s Joseph Ramirez, 6-5.
And Iasiello was not the only Raider scoring a victory as five Scarsdale wrestlers qualified to compete in the Section 1 championship tournament.
Matthew Hill continued to show improvement as he has all season long. Competing in the 138-pound weight class, Hill pinned his first opponent Luke Szobonya of Sleepy Hollow before falling in the quarterfinals.
Senior Jack Byers scored an 11-0 major decision over Luke Cusato of John Jay as Byers went 1-2 on the day at 145 pounds. Byers finished at 27-14 on the season as he provided senior leadership for the young team.
Junior Ryan Chase pinned Thomas Anderson of Rye in his first wrestle back match as he also went 1-2 on the day. And junior Wade Massey also qualified to compete in the tournament for the Raiders at 126 pounds.
“It was great for our team and we’re in a good place right now,” Szerlip said. “We had five guys, four of them went 1-2 and Tommy did much better. I think the experience they got here, we as coaches are fired up about next year. This year we came in after last year thinking we would not have a very good season. We’re going into next year with higher expectations and Tommy is the guy leading the way. We’re going to demand more of them. They have to do better and we as coaches have to do better next year, so we’re going to get to work.”
