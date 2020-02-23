Dean Mancini’s four-year wrestling career was a marathon, not a sprint. That’s the message coach Jeremy Szerlip hopes his young wrestlers take away from what they saw Mancini achieve last weekend.
After placing sixth in Section 1 at 220 pounds last year as a junior, Mancini placed third this year, and he did that by defeating the very wrestler in the third-place match who had knocked him out of the main draw in the quarterfinals.
Mancini picked the sport up as a freshman. He had two wins that year. And only 12 the next. Then 29 as a junior. And 35 in his final season. He graduates as a two-time Division 1 All-Section wrestler.
“One of the things we’ve been trying to preach to the younger kids is we all start in a place where we’ll struggle,” Szerlip said. “I talked to them about Dean and Connor [Raff] both struggling freshman year. They were 2-9 and 2-12. The sport is about time and growth… If you stick with it and don’t get discouraged, this is where you can end up.”
Fourth seed Mancini opened up with a pin of No. 13 Dean Caico of Fox Lane. In the quarters he got pinned by fifth seed Thomas Gall of Somers/North Salem. The best Mancini could now do was third place, but he’d need to win four straight matches. Another loss prior to being guaranteed top six and he was finished.
Apparently Mancini wasn’t finished.
Mancini pinned 11th seed Michael Rivera of Somers/North Salem and ninth seed Londrim Hasanramaj of Mahopac. One more win would put him in the three/four match, a loss in the five/six match.
No. 3 Emmanual Mena of North Rockland was Mancini’s next victim. The match lasted only 42 seconds, setting up a rematch with Gall. Mancini won that one with another pin in 2:28.
“The first match he was so nervous and taking that loss in the second round I think actually helped him,” Szerlip said. “Then he just didn’t care anymore and he wrestled more free and was calmer. It made a huge difference in rattling off wins. To make Day Two he was down a couple of points and he was calm and patient and waited for the moment and he threw the kid and got the pin.”
Mancini has an unorthodox style to begin with. Szerlip said he’s “creative.” He takes what he’s told — he is extremely inquisitive — puts his own spin on it and when it works the coaches can’t really argue with him.
“He just makes stuff up as he goes sometimes, which is exciting in some sense, but you never know what he’s going to do,” Szerlip said. “You explain to him how to do something and then he’ll do it… kind of. Creativity is definitely a strength of his and so is his strength. He’s just a strong kid and he’s never afraid to just let it fly.”
That’s when the fun begins. Whereas some wrestlers are hesitant to make that football lineman’s burst of speed — that’s Mancini’s strength — he goes at an opponent with all his might.
“There’s a lot of standing around for a minute or so and then there’s just this huge move because he loves the big throws,” Szerlip said. “He’s exciting that way. Dean just loves to throw and watching him wrestle is exciting for the sport.”
For that reason Szerlip wishes Mancini had started younger to absorb more knowledge of the sport. Mancini joined the team at the urging of Josh Porter, who last year as a senior took fifth place at 195. “He said it would be helpful for football as well as fun and I came to love it,” Mancini said.
In addition to the physical nature of the sport, Mancini loved being part of the wrestling program as a whole. “Off the mat right away is the team bonding,” he said. “Everyone on my team, they’re really good friends of mine. On the mat it’s just beating up other people, the contact.”
Mancini helped set the tone this year in the wrestling room and that also helped him achieve his goal of improving upon last year’s results.
“This year in practice was a huge change from last year,” Mancini said. “We practiced much harder and we had more control over the room and everyone is involved in everything. That wasn’t the case last year. The work ethic. It’s all about that. Hard work beats talent any day.”
Fellow senior Conner Raff fell short of his goal to make the second day of sectionals, but opened his tournament with an upset at the stacked 138-pound weight class. No. 10 Raff bested No. 7 Nathan Watts of New Rochelle with 30 seconds left in the third period. Watts had defeated Raff at divisionals.
“He was convinced he could beat that kid and then he did,” Szerlip said. “He kept his pace going and he knew he would mentally break the kid and he did. The kid called two injury timeouts to get himself back together and Conner just kept the pace up and pinned him.”
Raff got knocked out of the main draw by second seed Tommy DellAera of Eastchester in 40 seconds and then lost 7-1 to ninth seed Joe Clement of Carmel to end his season with a 25-12 record.
“He lost to the No. 2 seed who took second in the tournament and in the wrestleback he had a kid who was just in a good position because it was just a bad matchup for Conner,” Szerlip said. “The kid’s style just didn’t help Conner.”
Raff, who also plays baseball, has been wrestling since he was a third-grader, following in the footsteps of his older brother Ethan, a senior in college, who took third in the section his senior year.
“It’s been a fun ride,” Raff said. “It’s been fun, but hard with the ups and downs. It’s incredible because it’s helped me so many other ways than becoming an athlete. It’s helped me become a better person, a better individual and definitely a better leader.”
For both divisionals and sectionals Ethan was in his younger brother’s corner, something Raff will always cherish.
“It was awesome,” Raff said. “I have to thank him for coming because it means the world to me. He’s my best friend and he’s been there since Day One for me. I’m so happy he was here to support me.
“His insight is awesome because he can see things that all the coaches combined see and talk about. He’s definitely someone who helps calm me down before matches and when I’m nervous he’s like ‘You got this. You have to trust yourself.’ Having him there to say, ‘Hey, look for this,’ every time I go out is awesome.”
Whereas Mancini uses a nontraditional style and athleticism to get himself out of jams, with his years of experience on the mat Raff is the polar opposite, very technical, wearing you down with his energy.
“The thing about Conner is he never stops,” Szerlip said. “His pace is so much higher than anyone he wrestles that he wears people down as he wrestles and that’s how he’s going to win. Then in the third period he keeps coming, keeps coming.
“It’s work ethic. Conner’s work ethic is surpassed by no one. He’s the hardest worker on our team. This year I’ve seen that. Maybe when he was younger he didn’t work as hard or didn’t know how to, but now he has a maturity about him that’s so awesome.”
Now begins the quest to get more wrestlers to sectionals next year. Captains Brendon Knopp and Johan Monge are already talking up offseason workouts, including eighth-graders who will be on varsity next year.
“Next year with all the seniors we have they all agreed with us this year when me, Dean and [Tom] Reynolds sat down with the team and talked about goals and said, ‘We want to be a winning team. We want a winning culture,’” Raff said. “I know, the coaches know and everybody knows it’s not going to happen overnight or in one year, but with all the kids we have and how hard they all work it’s going to be a bright future for us.”
Offseason work is the key for most wrestlers. Very few can get elite results wrestling from November to February.
“I think it’s getting harder and harder in the sport to just be an in-season athlete,” Szerlip said. “I looked at the podium and I would say 90 percent of the top six are year-round wrestlers. If they’re doing other sports that’s fine, but there are always kids whose offseason sport is on the couch. I encourage kids who are doing a sport to not do any wrestling that season. That’s when you get hurt. But for those who aren’t, they should use that season to lift and wrestle.”
