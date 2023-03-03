Winning Scarsdale’s first Section 1 wrestling championships since 2012 was an exciting feat for sophomore Tommy Iasiello. After an 0-2 performance at the New York State Division I championships at 138 pounds, Iasiello has a clear focus heading into the offseason.
Iasiello hopes to do what Scarsdale’s last champion, Jacob Berkowitz, did. After going 0-2 at states as a junior, Berkowitz made the state finals the next year. Iasiello would love that kind of turnaround and he’d also love to become Scarsdale’s second-ever champion, which would match the feat of Brian Lucas back in 1963, the first year a state tournament was held.
“I really want to work with my coaches,” Iasiello said of the offseason. “I feel I can get really good just lifting, getting strong, getting to a good weight where I feel comfortable. I was a little undersized, so next year I want to be bigger at my weight. I feel like the sky’s the limit. If I’m working with my coaches, getting better, getting stronger, competing in these offseason tournaments, I feel like I can be really good. I want to make it to the podium next year.”
Of the 21 wrestlers in the bracket, there was a freshman and two sophomores — the rest were upperclassmen.
“I think the experience for Tommy was awesome,” coach Jeremy Szerlip said. “He was there as a sophomore. I think part of the problem was we were all so happy to get there that I don’t think it created the right mindset. We went there and we were happy to be there and this is partly on the coaches that we didn’t get in the mindset of, ‘Let’s go place.’ It was a good wake-up call for us as coaches and Tommy, too. The attitude is next year it’s not just about getting there, it’s about placing. Everything we do will be about getting a better seed. We’ll seek out the toughest competition next year to look for kids he’ll see at states.”
With nearly two weeks between sectionals and states, Iasiello enjoyed working out with the other Section 1 DI and DII champions to prepare for states.
“It was definitely great,” he said. “It was way higher intensity than the practices at your own school because you have all these elite wrestlers together. You know you’re not going against a kid you’re going to beat every time. They’re going to give you a good fight. I think during those two weeks we were getting each other better. Also we were creating a bond with each other.”
Though he’d been to states as a spectator when his father, Tony, a current Scarsdale assistant coach, was coaching there.
“I just remember all the lights and stuff,” Iasiello said. “It was really cool and I always knew I wanted to wrestle in states. We got there Thursday and we went into the arena. I just walked in with a smile on my face. It was really cool to see that big atmosphere. It kind of shocked me because I didn’t think it would be as big as it is. I’ve never wrestled anywhere like that before.”
Iasiello opened the tournament with a 16-7 loss.
“I feel like it was good as a sophomore to get in there and get experience,” Iasiello said. “There’s a bunch of stuff I need to work on that I knew I could do, but I didn’t capitalize on. I feel like my nerves were pretty high in that big arena. It was hard to get used to that.”
The score was actually close the first two periods and Iasiello had three takedowns.
“I feel like that showed I can take down anyone in the state with those high level guys,” he said. “I definitely need to work on my stance, not letting people get to my leg. Then it was just the last period where he got those points where I was trying Hail Mary moves to get a win. Those were kind of cheap points and the score didn’t reflect what the final matchup was. I was staying in there and it was heartbreaking to lose at first, but it was a good experience.”
In the wrestleback, Iasiello’s state tournament ended with a 4-3 loss, despite having a 3-0 lead.
“I was not wrestling my best, relaxing and that’s how he came back 4-3,” Iasiello said. “Obviously I was not happy. That was a guy I definitely should beat and I feel like if I beat him I would have had a good path to place. It’s a little frustrating, but I want to remember that feeling for the next year when I get back there, to know what it’s like to lose a close match like that. I want that to motivate me. Last year when I lost in sectionals and didn’t qualify for states, that’s what was motivating me for this year.”
Iasiello made up for being undersized at his weight class with great skill on the mat, but at states the strength difference came into play more than it had locally. He had little room for error.
“He wrestled well, just every kid up there is so good and every little advantage gives the other kid the win,” Szerlip said. “I think as coaches we have to prepare him better for next year and that includes lifting more.”
Iasiello is very calm and doesn’t get rattled easily. He has speed, good shots and can turn kids his size easily. He also comes in with a positive attitude and has the desire to be the best.
Iasiello will play lacrosse this spring, which will give him plenty of time to get back to wrestling full time in the summer and fall to prepare for next winter. He’ll still be training for wrestling throughout the spring when time allows, and the coaches hope that with three returning captains, Iasiello and juniors Matt Hill and Max Meizlik, who have lofty goals for their senior season, they will be able to get more teammates training offseason.
Berkowitz, who wrestled at Northwestern, has worked with Iasiello on occasion and made it to the second day of states. While he didn’t see Iasiello wrestle there, he was able to offer him plenty of advice as someone who’d once been in the same exact situation.
“Having an alumni like Berkowitz mentoring Tommy is great,” Szerlip said. “The kids who were in our program want to give back and that’s always exciting to see.”
Szerlip was also focused on his son, Sam, who received a second-place bid to states at 172 pounds. Sam missed his freshman year due to COVID-19 and his sophomore year due to an injury. He came back to go 36-7 and place third in the state.
“Being up there trying to coach Tommy and watch my own son wrestle was tough,” Szerlip said. “Tony and Drew [Nagel] were awesome because they helped let me balance both of those. They made sure everything was taken care of so I could focus on watching Sam’s matches.”
It’s a bit of familiar territory as former Scarsdale coach Barney Foltman was often balancing his Raiders with his son Charlie, who was a standout for Rye.
“I talked to Barney about that this year,” Szerlip said. “He’s been doing our scoring. We’ve talked about that experience and how hard it is to do that. It’s great because the alumni help out our guys and the coaches help each other out, too, even the former coach.”
Whether you are officially coaching your own child or not, it’s not easy.
“It’s tough for Tony, too, because he’s Tommy’s father,” Szerlip said. “We’re both parents of wrestlers, so we both understand what each other is going through so we can help each other through those times.”
And now they all know better for next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.