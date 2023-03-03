Winning Scarsdale’s first Section 1 wrestling championships since 2012 was an exciting feat for sophomore Tommy Iasiello. After an 0-2 performance at the New York State Division I championships at 138 pounds, Iasiello has a clear focus heading into the offseason.

Iasiello hopes to do what Scarsdale’s last champion, Jacob Berkowitz, did. After going 0-2 at states as a junior, Berkowitz made the state finals the next year. Iasiello would love that kind of turnaround and he’d also love to become Scarsdale’s second-ever champion, which would match the feat of Brian Lucas back in 1963, the first year a state tournament was held.

shs wrestling box 3-3 issue.jpg
Sc Tommy Iasiello 3.jpg
Sc Tommy Iasiello 5.jpg
SC Tony Tommy Iasiello.jpg
