After last year, just rolling out the mats is a victory for the Scarsdale wrestling program.
Last year with the pandemic the Raiders managed to get in just one match with the mats set up outside on the turf field. This year with the pandemic lingering, wrestling tournaments have been canceled at various schools as they try to figure out how to hold tournaments and maintain crowd size and social distancing.
That is why Scarsdale coach Jeremy Szerlip was thrilled at the end of the day on Saturday, Jan. 15, as the Raiders were able to host the Scarsdale tournament with 14 teams competing on the mats.
“The kids are just happy to have it back and we’re happy to be running it,” Szerlip said. “We tried to run it as safe as we could, a lot of social distancing, teams meeting and eating in separate rooms, we did everything we could to make sure this could happen and that we can continue on with the season and it worked out great. All the other teams and coaches were so supportive. They followed all the rules and were very helpful to make sure this tournament could run. The wrestling community is awesome, a good group of people.”
North Babylon from Long Island dominated and took home the team title with 201.5 points, followed by Carmel and Mahopac in second and third places, respectively. Scarsdale was 11th with 71 points as the host Raiders had 11 wrestlers compete in the tournament.
For Szerlip, the main result was the fact that the wrestlers were able to compete and get a full tournament into the schedule. It was an experience that will help the Raiders as they build for the future and Szerlip explains the repercussions of missing last year are still being felt on the mat for teams all across the section.
“Having a year with no wrestling, it hurt everybody, the whole section,” Szerlip said. “Wrestling is not a sport where a lot of kids have the opportunity to do it outside of the season, so they lost a whole year. We’re just happy to get them out there to gain as much experience as we can for next year.”
Leading the way for Scarsdale was freshman Tommy Iasiello as he advanced to the finals at 110 pounds. Competing in his first Scarsdale tournament, Iasiello continued his impressive freshman season as he won his first two matches of the day.
After a first round bye, Iasiello scored a 16-4 major decision victory over Justin Reiss of Tappan Zee in the quarterfinals. Next up he defeated Diego Gonzalez of TZ by a score of 10-5 in the semifinals to advance to the title bout.
In the finals, Iasiello met top-seeded Jack Rowland of North Babylon in a match that went back and forth before Rowland was able to pull out a 7-5 win for the title.
“It was a tough loss, a lot of things I need to clean up, but overall I think I can improve and get better from that match,” Iasiello said. “It’s good to get matches in against teams from Long Island that I haven’t wrestled against before. It was my first time competing in the Scarsdale tournament and first time at this weight.”
He continued, “Having a season is the first thing that’s important for us. We’ve got a lot of matches in, kind of surprising with all that’s happened, and it’s really nice for the team to be able to have our tournament.”
That was true for everyone, but especially the seniors on the Scarsdale roster like Jack Byers. After missing last year, Byers made the most of his final Scarsdale Tournament as he advanced to the semifinals and finished third at 145 pounds.
Byers opened the tournament with a victory by pin over Adam Hatim of Hastings in the first period, and he then defeated Ocean Rados of Eastchester in the quarterfinals by a score of 5-2. In the semifinals he faced defending Section 1 champion Angelo Centrone of Mahopac and lost by pin, but he then finished third as he won the consolation final over Nathan Espaillat of White Plains by injury default.
“It’s awesome, especially after last year we didn’t have a lot of opportunities to wrestle, so having it now is a lot of fun,” Byers said. “When I was a sophomore I wrestled in this tournament. Seeing how we did this year, we did a good job setting it up, taking care, running it and making it happen. This is my last year, the end of my wrestling career, so I was definitely coming out here and trying my hardest, aiming high having this last fun tournament at home.”
Matt Hill was the other Raider who advanced to the semifinals as he finished fourth at 138 pounds.
A sophomore competing in his first Scarsdale tournament, Hill opened the tournament with a 6-4 win over Gabe Goldstein of Mahopac. He then defeated Jules Campbell of Tappan Zee in the quarterfinals before falling in the semifinals to Joe Parisi of Mahopac. Hill then suffered a defeat in the consolation final to finish fourth overall.
Ryan Chase also placed for Scarsdale as he had a busy day wrestling at 215 pounds competing in four matches to finish in sixth place. Chase pinned Juan Reinoso of Garden City in his first match of the day before falling by pin in the quarterfinals to Chad Saragganonda of Stepinac. Chase then pinned teammate Henry Koevary in his first wrestleback match, and then followed that up with another victory by pin over Sergio Sadl of Harrison before falling to Elijah Gonzaga of Stepinac in his last match to finish sixth overall.
Josh Kosson scored a pair of victories for the Raiders as he won his first match by a score of 10-7 and he pinned his opponent in his first wrestleback match.
Thomas Kuo won a match for Scarsdale competing at 118 pounds as he pinned his opponent in the first wrestleback round.
Campbell Killian also won a match competing at 138 pounds as he pinned his opponent in his first wrestleback match.
Overall, Szerlip felt it was a good day for the Raiders while also hosting the tournament, and it will help the program continue to grow.
“Tommy Iasiello, only a freshman, he did a great job getting to the finals,” Szerlip said. “Jack Byers as a senior to take third, he was really happy just to be here. Matt Hill, he didn’t wrestle last year and for him to take fourth, he was happy. That’s what it’s about, kids who work hard and seeing them succeed. We’ve had a pretty rigorous schedule against some good teams and that prepares us, and this tournament we see some tough kids and that helps us. It’s just getting them some experience for next year to hopefully come back and do even better.”
