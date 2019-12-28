The Scarsdale wrestling team’s results at the Garden City Duals this past weekend are certainly not representative of their intense work ethic and grit. The Raiders went 1-3 overall with a solid 49-36 win against Sayville, while the team suffered losses to competitive opponents in Deer Park, Suffern and Garden City, falling by scores of 36-48, 6-80, and 35-41, respectively.
Sandwiched around all the action at Garden City was a 48-36 loss to Irvington and a 54-30 loss to Clarkstown North.
These results do not come as a complete surprise to the team, as Long Island wrestling features some of the best programs in the state, and the team is still putting the pieces together for this season.
“The team fought and everyone has really pulled together as a team,” coach Jeremy Szerlip said. “I think the team chemistry is a lot better than it has been in years past. I credit that to our captains. I think they’ve done a really good job bringing everyone together and making everyone feel a part of it.”
There were many positives to take from the win against Sayville. Conner Raff (138 pounds), Jack Cioffi (170), Thomas Reynolds (182), Brendon Knopp (195), Matt Hoffman (220) and Dean Mancini (225) were all victorious in their matches.
Despite some losses, the team is putting in a valiant effort to “gel” together and get on a hot steak. Captains Raff, Reynolds and Mancini are making a concerted effort to set the tone for the season.
“So far the season has started well, despite some tough matches,” Raff said. “We have all really gelled as a team and it shows in the room and on the mat. For the team, I really think we have done a good job of putting up a fight against some really tough teams and opponents.
“For me, I always expect a lot out of myself and my peers and I think in a way we have all lived up to the expectations we set for ourselves. We wanted to build a new environment and culture for the team where we all fight for each other and wrestle our hearts out no matter the outcome.”
The freshmen are giving it their all, which can be attributed to the positive attitude of the upperclassmen. This year’s leadership is unique from past years, in that they are driven to win and see potential in the squad. Currently, there is only one freshman in the varsity lineup, Wade Massey (120), but the fact that there are more people in the wrestling room than last year makes it a more competitive environment for all.
“The captains have been doing a lot to help with team motivation and mindset,” sophomore Thomas Kuo said. “The captains are always giving us pep talks after we lose a meet or even after we win. The team captains also have been doing a great job motivating everyone, especially during hard practices as the new wrestlers who aren't used to it usually end up either quitting or just slack off, but the captains really do help in making sure everyone works hard.”
The captains have contributed a lot inside the room, although unlike past years they are doing a lot outside of the room as well.
“They do a lot more talking to the team and when the team doesn’t do so well, they either yell at them or give them a pep talk,” Szerlip said. “I also think they do more events as a team, so they make sure the team is doing things together outside of the room, which translates to people working harder. It’s their attitude.”
Wrestling is an exhausting sport that can be physically and mentally challenging. While the culture shift has had a very big impact on the team, they are still in need of technical refinements and improving their strength on the mat if they want to take it to the next level. There is a lot of raw talent on the team and depth in the weight classes, unlike previous years. Specifically compared to last year’s team, the team is generally more athletic.
Another distinguishing factor between this year's squad compared to that of last year, there is a lot more dedication in the room. Last year there was a lot of negativity heading into meets and tournaments, which has changed this year, largely in part due to the efforts of the captains.
“We realize we have to get down to the mat,” Szerlip said. “It is a weakness of ours. We’re better on our feet because, I think personally, I’ve always been someone who wrestles on his feet and I’ve been coaching them for so long, but I’m not that comfortable on the mat. I’ve been trying to get our assistant coaches who are a little bit better with mat work to get the team a little bit better with the mat work as well.”
While the captains are working with the team outside of the room on the mental game, too, they are still emphasizing the need for improvement in technique to be a contender. Dynamics from years past are changing and the program is evolving and looking to find ways to become more competitive.
“When we step on the mat, we know what we need to do and work on,” Raff said. “This year we added some new rules to change the culture and everyone has bought in. For us to become elite is going to take some time because we are a young team and last year we struggled putting guys into each weight class, and this year we have them all except for two, which is going to bring us even closer in matches to give us better chances to win.”
Now that the team is out of Long Island, they will be more accustomed to the level of competition in the local area. Also, after being exposed to the competitive environment on Long Island, the Raiders have a better idea of what they need to do to succeed.
“I think they saw from Long Island what they need to do to be this good,” Szerlip said. “It’s easy to find your mistakes. It’s hard to find your mistakes when you wrestle against someone bad, because you can get away with mistakes. You can’t get away with your mistakes when you’re wrestling really good wrestlers because they’ll capitalize on it and pin you if you mess up. I think that it will help us in the end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.