Scarsdale High School sophomore Alina Zhang, a nationally ranked foil fencer who trains with Coach Slava Grigoriev at Tim Morehouse Fencing Club in Port Chester, fought her way through a very competitive field of 27 fencers to earn a silver medal in Division IA Women’s Foil May 14-15 at the Jeff Wolfe Long Island Challenge ROC in Rocky Point, New York.
Coming out of pools in 14th place, Zhang sparred her way to the top in her direct elimination rounds, 15-4, 15-11, 15-6, 15-9, to barely lose in the gold medal bout, 13-15.
This latest medal is just another step in her growth throughout the season in which she’s made great strides at national tournaments.
At the January North American Cup in San Jose, California, she finished in the top 32 (27th) of the Division I Women’s Foil event, which allowed her to compete against Olympians and NCAA competitors.
At the Junior Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah, in February, Zhang made the top 16 (14th) in Cadet Women’s Foil (under 17). She also made the top 16 (15th) in Junior Women’s Foil (under 20).
At the April North American Cup in Charlotte, North Carolina, she made the top 16 in Cadet (11th), Junior (13th) and Division I Women’s Foil (13th).
This currently puts Zhang in fifth place on the national Cadet standings (first for birth year 2006), in 17th place in national Junior standings (first for birth year 2006) and 34th in national rankings for Division I Women’s Foil (also first for birth year 2006).
Zhang will travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota, in July to compete in USA Fencing’s Summer Nationals where she will compete in Division I, Junior and Cadet Women’s Foil events.
