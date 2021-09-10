Scarsdale boys soccer coach Marcos Monteaugudo called it a “disappointing result for us” when the Raiders went on the road to open the season and came away with a 0-0 tie with Mahopac on Sept. 3.
“I want the team to understand that we need to win games in which we are the better team,” Monteaugudo said. “We can’t afford to not win games in which we are better than our opponent.”
The Raiders dominated possession and had a multitude of scoring chances, but couldn’t capitalize.
“I thought we were unlucky not to score,” Monteaugudo said. “We hit the post twice, missed two breakaways and had a few other chances where we should have done better. Credit goes to Mahopac, who battled defensively for much of the match.”
Scarsdale goalie Rowan Haffner didn’t have to make any saves but did come off his line a few times to sweep away potential opportunities for the Indians.
“Our defense wasn’t really challenged as we had most of the ball most of the time,” Monteaugudo said. “The times they needed to respond, they did, which was good. We will certainly be tested this weekend against John Jay-East Fishkill [Sept. 11, 3 p.m.].”
Edgemont girls soccer tops Leffell School
Edgemont’s girls soccer squad kicked off its season with a 4-0 shutout win over The Leffell School on Sept. 2. The victory gave Victoria Lettieri her first win as head coach.
Izzy Boodell paced the host Panthers with two goals. Mia Kai and Alex Kahn added one goal and one assist apiece. Isadora Mello had one assist.
“We have some very talented players who work very hard in the midfield and forward positions,” Lettieri said. “We have been working on movement off the ball so that we can increase our speed of play. We have also been focusing a lot on shooting and putting pressure on our goalie Juliet Agoglia [in practice], so that she is prepared to defend for us.”
Lettieri added that the Panthers’ mindset this season is to play “aggressively on the offensive end while playing smart and quickly out of the back.”
“With such strong leaders as Juliet Agoglia, this is possible,” the coach added.
Scarsdale girls volleyball wins opener
Scarsdale’s girls volleyball team opened the campaign on Sept. 3 with a straight set sweep of visiting Tappan Zee: 25-18, 25-19, 25-18.
Serena Li sparked the Raiders at the net with 11 kills and added seven digs. Karina Cheng and Caroline Guerney helped evenly distribute the ball by dishing out 14 assists each. Emily Simons added eight assists, three digs and an ace.
Raiders defeated by John Jay-EF in girls soccer
Alessia Schettino scored the Scarsdale girls soccer team’s lone goal in a 5-1 season-opening loss to host John Jay-East Fishkill on Sept. 3. Brady Silberfein had the assist.
Jordan Harpster had a busy afternoon in net and made nine saves for the Raiders.
