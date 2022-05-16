Edgemont’s girls lacrosse squad had a big week in preparation for sectionals with dominant wins over Keio (17-1, May 5), Ardsley (11-3, May 9) and Haldane (11-4, May 10).
In the win over Keio, normal goalie Maddy Frain stepped out of the cage and scored four goals and had an assist. Iliana Dimopolous and Thea Piniros also added four goals apiece.
Also contributing to the win were Quincy Bianchi (1 goal), Nayna Gandhi (1 goal), Taylor Kenney (1 goal), Mehek Nanavaty (1 goal), Caroline Fleischhauer (1 goal) and Penelope Kraus (2 saves).
Against Ardsley, Dimopolous (3 goals, 1 assist), Piniros (4 goals), Kraus (2 goals), Gabby O’Reilly (2 goals) and Frain (15 saves) sparked the team.
Against Haldane, Dimopolous tallied three goals while Kraus (1 assist), O’Reilly and Isa Mello netted two goals each. Nanavaty had a goal and an assist while Piniros scored once. Frain made five saves.
Edgemont improved to 9-6 with the victory over Haldane.
SHS flag football topples Peekskill
Scarsdale’s flag football team went on the road and improved to 3-1-1 with a 48-18 rout of Peekskill on Friday, May 6.
Lilly Tessler threw two touchdown passes and ran for another in the victory. Brady Silberfein rushed for a touchdown and had a receiving touchdown. Ivy Boockvar caught a touchdown pass, threw a touchdown pass and had an interception on defense. Naomi Fischer and Audrey Gendel each had a touchdown catch while Mattie Silberfein ran for a score.
Raiders rout New Ro’ in tennis
Scarsdale cruised past visiting New Rochelle 7-0 on Wednesday, May 4.
Picking up singles wins for SHS were Jason Gans (6-0, 6-0), Sameer Kini (6-1, 6-1), Adin Lamport (6-0, 6-0) and Trevor Cohn (6-2, 6-0). The winning doubles teams were Joao Pedro Figueiredo and Coby Gantcher (6-2, 6-2); Hiroshi Hebner and Ben Hyman (6-1, 6-3); and Michael Marks and Sam Saheed (6-0, 6-0).
The Raiders improved to 8-1 on the season.
EHS tennis drops league game to Byram
Edgemont suffered its first league loss in over 40 matches, falling to Byram Hills 4-3 on Tuesday, May 10.
Will Mellis (6-1, 6-3) and Ethan Wu (6-2, 6-3) registered singles wins with the doubles team of Eli Johnson and Alex Lee (6-4, 2-6, 10-5) picking up a win. The team of Evan Ho and Liyam Yaghoobzadeh suffered a close loss, 4-6, 6-3, 5-10.
The Panthers dropped to 9-2 with the loss.
Scarsdale boys golf tops Mamo
Scarsdale’s boys golf team improved to 13-2 with a 205-225 win over rival Mamaroneck at Fenway on Tuesday, May 10.
Brothers Cole Gerson and Ryan Gerson tied for the top spot with a 40. Brian Nicholas and Matt Silver were right behind them, each shooting a 41. Matt Choe (43) and Sajiv Mehta (45) also had a strong day.
SHS girls golf wins twice
The Raiders’ girls golf team continued their winning ways by handily defeating host North Rockland 236-284 on Thursday, May 5.
Chloe Ji shot an impressive 36 to spark the Raiders. Karen Becher had a 41 while Anjali Schoetz (50) and Sophia Peyser (52) also had a good day.
At Ardsley Country Club on Monday, May 9, Scarsdale shot a 222 in a victory over Dobbs Ferry, who only had two competitors and forfeited the rest of their spots.
Jacqueline Lu (37), Emma Lee (49), Becher (42), Ellie Bowen (50) and Anjali Schoetz (54) led the Raiders.
EHS girls golf tops Rye
Edgemont’s girls golf squad defeated Rye in a tight 257-262 match on Wednesday, May 4 at Sunningdale.
Kaylie Min and Eve Mellis led the Panthers with a 46 and 48, respectively. Nia Sun (51), Gianna Porco (55) and Jenna Musoff (57) all shot in the 50s.
Panthers’ baseball team falls to Valhalla
Edgemont’s baseball squad finished the regular season 4-16 with a 13-3 road loss to Valhalla on Monday, May 9.
Jackson Tavel had a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. Matt Gallousis (hit, RBI), Taylan Tastan (hit, run) and Joshua Dalal (2 hits) also aided the offense.
Edgemont softball wins 1, drops 2 tight games
The Panthers’ softball team cruised past Palisade Prep 13-3 on May 5 but dropped tight games with Dobbs Ferry (12-11, May 9) and Irvington (17-16, May 10).
In the loss to Irvington, Edgemont (5-10) was led offensively by Becca Friedman (3 for 5, 2 RBIs, 2 runs, double, triple), Keaton Tavel (4 for 5, 5 RBIs), Erin Donahue (2 hits, 3 RBIs, 2 runs, double), Alyssa Klein (4 runs), Brielle Suissa (3 for 4, 2 runs, 3 steals), Gabrielle Schneider (3 RBIs) and Juliet Agoglia (2 hits, RBI, 3 runs).
EHS boys golf falls twice
Edgemont’s boys golf squad fell to Bronxville 219-231 Monday, May 9.
Ethan Sommers led the Panthers with a 42. Victor Roehl and Jared Borg each shot a 45. Ben Tran had a 46 while Noah Goldstein shot a 53.
The Panthers then lost to Blind Brook 222-231 on Tuesday, May 10. Tran led the way with a 39 while Roehl (47), Sommers (47), Goldstein (48) and Borg (50) also shot well.
