Edgemont’s boys basketball team had a seven-point lead after the first quarter but fell to host Hastings 61-48 in a league game on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
The Yellow Jackets took a 31-29 lead into halftime and were up 44-42 after three quarters before pulling away in the final eight minutes.
Mike Ferrante (14 points), Brandon Gibbons (12 points), Matt Gallousis (9 points), Samir Mansouri (7 points) and Andrew Knecht (6 points) paced the Panthers.
Behind 20 points from Ferrante, Edgemont rebounded with a 63-51 victory over host Blind Brook on Monday, Jan. 24. The Panthers improved to 9-3 with the win.
SHS boys swim tops Clarkstown
Scarsdale’s boys swim team improved to 8-1 with a 98-85 victory over Clarkstown on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Bryan Manheimer, Aidan Lee and Kevin Jiang each won two events for the Raiders. Manheimer swam to first in the 100 freestyle (48.22) and 200 freestyle (1:46.68.). Lee won the 200 IM (1:58.39) and 100 backstroke (52.39). Kevin Jiang took first in the 50 freestyle (22.24) and 100 breaststroke (1:00.08).
Also taking first in individual events were Haochen Liu (diving, 288.60), Harrison Lambert (100 butterfly, 53.99) and David Zoota (500 freestyle, 4:46.03).
Scarsdale won two relays — the 200 medley (1:40.96) and 200 freestyle (1:32.70). Lee, Jiang, Drew Hill and Manheimer were on the medley relay while Hill, Lambert, Liu and Jiang made up the freestyle relay.
AHEDI swims to 1-2 on the week
The merged Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington boys’ swim team defeated visiting White Plains 89-76 on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at Ardsley Middle School.
Finnian Franks won both the 200 freestyle (1:49.95) and 500 freestyle (4:52.17) for AHEDI. Michael Scholz took first in the 50 freestyle (23.38) and 100 freestyle (52.50).
Also placing first for AHEDI were Taro Yamamota (200 IM, 2:18.44) and Michael Barron (100 backstroke, 1:03.96).
AHEDI won two relays, the 200 medley (1:53.81) and 200 freestyle (1:41.38). Franks, Scholz, Yamamota and Harry McNulty were on both first-place relays.
AHEDI lost to visiting New Rochelle/Bronxville 92-69 on Friday, Jan. 21.
Peter Park won the 500 freestyle in 5:51.71 while Nathaniel Hwang placed first in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.60).
AHEDI also won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:05.95 with a foursome of Michael Barron, Nathaniel Coker, Park and Albert Li.
The team closed out the stretch of meets with a 91-74 loss to visiting Fox Lane/John Jay/Brewster on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Philip Thayer won both the 50 freestyle (24.08) and 100 backstroke (1:00.26). Yamamota (100 breaststroke, 1:18.11) and Scholz (100 freestyle, 51.39) also placed first in an event.
The foursome of Will Tuckett, Lorenzo Palncer, Park and Connor Kwon placed first in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:57.42.
ETBE splits a pair on ice
The Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont hockey team suffered a 13-2 loss to Cortlandt on Saturday, Jan. 22 at Brewster Ice Arena.
Hero Schmidt and Will Stupart scored a goal apiece for the Eagles. David O’Shaugnessy had one assist. Alex Clark made 18 saves in net for ETBE.
The Eagles (6-3) rebounded with a 7-2 win over Rye Town/Harrison on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at PlayLand Ice Casino.
Sebastian Henderson led ETBE with three goals and an assist. Patrick Dotson dished out four assists. O’Shaugnessy and Schmidt (1 assist) had two goals apiece. Luke Arrighi and Connor Cipriano dished out assists. Clark made nine stops.
SHS falls to Ursuline in girls hoops
Scarsdale’s girls basketball team played its first game since Jan. 11 and fell to visiting Ursuline 57-28 on Monday, Jan. 24.
Hannah Wasserman and Zephyr Connolly netted eight points apiece to lead Scarsdale, which dropped to 4-6.
Panthers drop two in girls hoops
Julia Hu scored a team-high 11 points in host Edgemont’s 57-22 league loss to unbeaten Hastings on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
The Panthers (0-12) then fell to visiting Port Chester 57-23 on Monday, Jan. 24. Mehek Nanavaty had five points for Edgemont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.