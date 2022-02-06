Edgemont’s boys basketball team rebounded from a 66-51 loss to visiting Ardsley on Jan. 26 with home victories over Croton-Harmon (66-56, Jan. 28) and the Leffell School (68-54, Jan. 31). The Panthers improved their overall record to 11-4.
In the loss to Ardsley, Samir Mansouri led Edgemont with 12 points. Brandon Gibbons and Milan Gialleonardo netted nine points apiece. Matt Gallousis and Will Shah added six points each.
Mike Ferrante sparked EHS with 17 points in the win over Croton. Gallousis, Gialleonardo and Ben Landes tallied six points each while Gibbons, Shah and Tim Chan had five points apiece.
Mansouri had a game-high 20 points vs. Leffell while Ferrante added 17 points. Gallousis and Gialleonardo netted seven points each. Andrew Knecht chipped in with six points.
Streak ends for SHS hockey
Scarsdale’s four-game winning streak came to a close with a 7-3 loss to the merged Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont squad on Thursday, Jan. 27 at the Ice Hutch.
Freddy Kushnick and Ian Silberstein each had a goal and an assist for the Raiders. Jack Greco had one goal. Sam Horner, Ryan Philips and Nicky DeRobertis passed for one assist apiece. Tyler Pierro (16 saves) and Max Siegel combined for 25 saves.
Scarsdale suffered a heartbreaking 6-5 loss to visiting Horace Greeley the next day at Murray’s Ice Rink. The Raiders had a 5-3 lead in the third period but Greeley scored the final three goals — including two in the final minute — to rally for the victory.
Brian Nicholas sparked Scarsdale with three goals and an assist. Silberstein had a goal and two assists. Horner had a goal while Greco dished out two assists. Nicky Mantzouris, Kushnick and Kyle Kahan had one assist apiece. Siegel made 15 saves while Pierro had two saves.
With the pair of losses, the Raiders’ record dropped to 6-7.
Scarsdale hoops splits two games
Suffern erased a 15-point halftime deficit to hand visiting Scarsdale a devastating 69-56 loss on Thursday, Jan. 27. The Mounties made 16 of their final 17 shots.
Asher Krohn and Carlos Rodriguez paced the Raiders with 19 and 16 points, respectively.
Scarsdale improved to 10-6 with a 57-53 bounce-back win over host John Jay-East Fishkill on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Rodriguez paced the Raiders’ offense with 20 points and five assists. Krohn added 12 points and nine boards while Jody Alter netted nine points.
Scarsdale coach Joe Amelio called it “a great team win.”
“John Jay-EF was fantastic at home but we were able to grit out a win,” Amelio said. “We were led by Carlos Rodriguez, big baskets by Asher Krohn, and big threes by Jody Alter and A.J. Booth. Julian Glantz led us on defense today.”
He continued, “We also had big shots by guard Dylan Manin, who is back after an injury. His energy was contagious. We got great contributions by junior Henry Rifkin in his first start and, as always, Hunter Miller provided his usual grit in the paint.”
SHS wrestling wins on senior night
Scarsdale’s wrestling team defeated East Ramapo 48-30 on the Raiders’ senior night on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Senior captain Jack Byers picked up a victory by pin at 145 pounds while junior Ryan Chase won by pin at 215 pounds. Nate Barry (102), Josh Kosson (110), Tommy Iasiello (118), Campbell Killian (138), Max Meizlik (160) and Mark Bliss (172) all won by forfeit.
Eagles top Scarsdale but fall to Greeley on ice
The merged Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont hockey team defeated Scarsdale 7-3 on Thursday, Jan. 27 at the Ice Hutch.
Hero Schmidt had two goals while Patrick Dotson had a goal and five assists. Sebastian Henderson tallied a goal and three assists. David O’Shaugnessy, Will Stupart and Kyle Klion netted one goal apiece. Alex Clark made 13 saves in net.
Horace Greeley goalie Ben Madden made 52 saves as the Quakers defeated ETBE 7-5 on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the Ice Hutch.
O’Shaugnessy had two goals and an assist while Henderson notched a goal and two assists. Schmidt (1 goal, 1 assist), Stupart (1 goal), Dotson (2 assists), Luke Arrighi (1 assist) and Clark (6 saves) also contributed.
Greeley used a four-goal second period to take a 5-3 lead into the final 17 minutes.
Panthers fall to Mamo in girls hoops
Scarlett Kraus scored 14 points for Edgemont in a 57-33 loss to visiting Mamaroneck on Thursday, Jan. 27.
Girls hockey cruises past Rockland
The Section 1 East Green Wave girls hockey team defeated the host Rockland Rockies 7-2 on Sunday, Jan. 30 at Sport-O-Rama.
Brady Wierl scored three goals for the Green Wave while Peyton Wierl, Kathryn Lonergan, Eileen Mazzaro and Victoria Tesoro had a goal apiece. Sienna Kay made 16 saves in net.
The Section 1 East team outshot Rockland 76-16.
