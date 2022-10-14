Scarsdale girls tennis finished the regular season 13-0 with a 6-1 win over Mamaroneck on Oct. 7. In singles, Natalie Hu won 8-1, Giana Marks 8-0, Katherine Kendall 8-0. In doubles, Maya Cukierman and Emma Ha won 8-1, Kay Cottrell and Campbell Alin 8-0, Natasha Pereira and Emily Hyman 8-5. Jalyn Ryu and Carly Alin lost 8-6.
Scarsdale is seeded second in the Section 1 Division I team tennis tournament behind No. 1 Harrison as the seeds this year were based on points and bonus points like team sports such as basketball and lacrosse. The tournament was set to kick off Thursday, Oct. 13, but rain threatened to delay the tournament. Scarsdale opens at home on the second day of the tournament against the No. 10 Yorktown at No. 7 Horace Greeley winner. The semifinals and finals will be held at Harrison.
Raiders stay undefeated
The Scarsdale boys volleyball team is 8-0 with a 3-1 win over Yorktown on Oct. 7 by scores of 27-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22.
Joseph Sharpe led with 19 kills, Tommy Dilorenzo had eight, Charlie Hirschhorn five, Jedd Frydman four. Jonny Gates had 21 assists, Daniel Love 16.
Gates was 23/23 serving, Love 16/17, Ian Silberstein 15/16, Sharpe 18/23, Hirschhorn 9/10, Dilorenzo 8/9. Sharpe had 28 digs, Silberstein 21, Dilorenzo 16, Hirschhorn 11. Hirschhorn had 30 serve receives, Sharpe 14, Silberstein 13, Dilorenzo 12.
Field hockey starts scoring
The Edgemont field hockey team went from 1-8-1 to 4-8-1 with three straight victories.
After a 7-0 loss to Rye on Oct. 3 in which Taylor Jenney made 12 saves, the Panthers topped Brewster 2-0 on Oct. 6 and Byram Hills 3-0 in back-to-back games Oct. 8 and 11.
Against Brewster, Penelope Kraus and Eve Mellis each scored, with Kraus assisting Mellis. Kenney had two saves.
In the first game against Byram, Mellis scored twice, Kraus once, with assists from Caroline Fleischhauer and Kraus. Kenney had one save. In the rematch, Kraus scored twice, Breanna Chin once. Mellis and Mae Parson each had an assist. Kenney made three saves.
Edgemont shuts out TZ
With a 14-0 win over Tappan Zee on Oct. 7, Edgemont improved to 3-2.
Peter Ellinikos carried the ball 22 times for 84 yards and both touchdowns. Quarterback Milan Gialleonardo had eight carries for 59 yards and was 4 of 7 passing for 24 yards and one interception.
Davis Kim caught three passes for 18 yards, Coltrane Young one pass for 6 yards.
Defensively: Ellinikos had 12 tackles, three for a loss; Gialleonardo had five tackles, two for a loss and two interceptions; Logan Gordon five tackles and an interception; Joey Saito eight tackles; Kenny Saito six tackles; David Barlow had five tackles, two for a loss; Jesse Kaminskas five tackles; Nate Parsons four tackles, two for a loss; Kenny Saito one fumble recovery; Wesley Coker, Kim, David Larsen, Reid Sandler and Arbor Lala two tackles each.
From the previous week’s 45-7 loss to Panas, Ellinikos rushed 16 times for 44 yards and had a fumble; Gialleonardo had three carries for 33 yards and a fumble and was 4 of 15 passing for 30 yards and a touchdown; Kim had two catches for 17 yards and a touchdown; and Larsen had two catches for 16 yards.
Ellinikos and Larsen each had five tackles, Kaminskas, Parson and Kenny Saito four each, Conor Fisher, Gordon and Thomas Russo three each.
Girls tennis gets No. 10 seed
The Panthers finished the season 6-4 with a pair of 4-3 wins, Oct. 6 against Ardsley and Oct. 7 against Hen Hud.
Against Ardsley, Brinda Roy won 6-0, 6-1, Kimi Krasner 6-2, 7-5 at second and third singles, respectively. In doubles, Gabby O’Reilly and Olivia Jee won 6-0, 6-0 and Keaton Tavel and Bella Mauskopf won 6-3, 6-2 at first and third singles, respectively.
Against Hen Hud, Nishka Daga won 8-4, Roy 8-0, Jee 8-0 in singles. The second doubles team of Susanna Rieger and Tavel won 9-8 (7-4).
Despite playing a tough schedule, Edgemont, a finalist in Division II last year, is the No. 10 seed of 12 teams in the Section 1 Division II team tournament. The Panthers did not finish several matches they were winning or got rained out that could have given them extra points for a higher seed. The tournament was supposed to open Thursday, Oct. 13, but rain could push the tournament off a day.
Edgemont opens at No. 7 Albertus Magnus, with the winner heading to No. 2 Byram Hills in the quarterfinals.
Panthers beat Panthers
The Pleasantville Panthers topped the Edgemont Panthers 3-1 in volleyball on Oct. 7 with scores of 21-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-14. Alex Mendoza had 11 digs, Alyssa Zhu eight digs, Emily Ferraro four aces.
