Scarsdale girls tennis finished the regular season 13-0 with a 6-1 win over Mamaroneck on Oct. 7. In singles, Natalie Hu won 8-1, Giana Marks 8-0, Katherine Kendall 8-0. In doubles, Maya Cukierman and Emma Ha won 8-1, Kay Cottrell and Campbell Alin 8-0, Natasha Pereira and Emily Hyman 8-5. Jalyn Ryu and Carly Alin lost 8-6.

Scarsdale is seeded second in the Section 1 Division I team tennis tournament behind No. 1 Harrison as the seeds this year were based on points and bonus points like team sports such as basketball and lacrosse. The tournament was set to kick off Thursday, Oct. 13, but rain threatened to delay the tournament. Scarsdale opens at home on the second day of the tournament against the No. 10 Yorktown at No. 7 Horace Greeley winner. The semifinals and finals will be held at Harrison.

