At the Brewster Bear Classic at Brewster on Oct. 1, the Scarsdale girls cross-country team took fourth of 13 teams with 94 points behind Pleasantville (69), James I. O’Neill (73) and Somers (83) in Varsity II.
Freshman Rachel Rakower placed sixth in 19:50.60, Alexandra Simon 11th in 20:02.20, Eva Gibney 30th in 21:09.50, Sophia Garcia 31st in 21:11.90, Julie Scheffler 32nd in 21:16.00, Maria Roberts 40th in 21:38.90, Sara Bochner 49th in 22:31.40.
The boys were 11th of 18 teams with 244 points in Varsity II. Arlington won with 49 points. Rishi Shadaksharappa placed 33rd in 17:39.10, Yuhan Cruz 48th in 17:58.90, Matthew Zhao 49th in 17:59.50, Gavin Su 50th in 18:06.80, Joning Wang 81st in 19:06.40, Leo Wetzstein 89th in 19:20.30, Benjamin Weiner 106th in 20:19.70
Field hockey ties, loses
In a challenging week, the Scarsdale field hockey team tied Horace Greeley 1-1 on Sept. 29 and lost 2-1 to Rye on Oct. 1. Riley Iasiello scored both goals for the Raiders, which fell to 5-4-1.
New Ro hangs on vs. SHS
With 25 seconds left, New Rochelle came back to beat Scarsdale football 28-25 on Oct. 1. Reyden Davis’ late touchdown and Bryce Miller having an interception with the Raiders trying to grab the lead back put the cap on New Ro’s win, as Davis had 176 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries and New Ro got 100 yards passing from Austin Luzzi.
New Rochelle improved to 3-2, while the Raiders lost for the first time to drop to 3-1.
For Scarsdale, Colby Baldwin was 5/9 passing for 60 yards and two interceptions, along with 19 carries for 73 yards and three touchdowns. He also had five tackles and a forced fumble.
Will Delguercio ran the ball 10 times for 35 yards and caught two passes for 28 yards. He had nine tackles.
Campbell Killian ran the ball eight times for 32 yards and caught two passes for 22 yards. He also had nine tackles.
Defensively, Ryan Gilligan and Trevor Knopp each had eight tackles. Max Siegel had four tackles and a sack. Knopp recovered a fumble and Siegel forced a fumble.
The last time Scarsdale defeated New Rochelle was 2013 by a 14-7 score.
Raiders beat league rivals
The Scarsdale boys soccer team improved to 11-0 with a 5-2 win over New Rochelle on Sept. 28 and a 3-0 win over Mamaroneck two days later.
Against New Ro, Lev Stahl scored two goals, Zachary Grossberg and Henry Rifkin one each and New Ro had an own goal. Nico Galeano had two assists, Henry McAllister one. Lucas Kantor six saves.
David Wang scored unassisted 25 minutes into the game against Mamo and Grossberg scored the next two with assists from Zachary Ruback and Lorenzo Galeano. Kantor had seven saves in the shutout.
Trio of shutouts for girls soccer
The Scarsdale girls soccer team shut out Bronxville 5-0 on Sept. 28, Mount Vernon 7-0 on Sept. 29 and Mamaroneck 2-0 on Oct. 3. The Raiders are now 9-1-1.
Against Bronxville, Olivia Lee and Gia Asen each scored two goals, Ivy Boockvar one. Lee, Lizzie Wachs and Molly Klein each had an assist. Lilly Tessler had one save, Mackenzie Kiley five.
Seven Raiders scored against Mount Vernon: Lee, Asen, Boockvar, Wachs, Elahe Sherrell, Drew Frank and Mykaela Madoff. Assists came from Lee, Wachs, Boockvar, Asen, Allison Kahn and Abby Etra. Mackenzie had two saves.
Lee scored both goals against Mamo and Tessler had three saves.
Tennis sweeps 3 more
The 12-0 Scarsdale girls tennis team is ready for postseason, which begins this weekend with singles and doubles sectionals and continues later in the week with the team tournament.
The Raiders swept Horace Greeley, Ursuline and Fox Lane 7-0 on back-to-back-to-back days from Sept. 28-30. Against Greeley, Natalie Hu won 6-1, 6-3 at first singles, Giana Marks 6-2, 6-2 at second, Katie Kendall 6-0, 6-3 at third. In doubles, Maya Cukierman and Emma Hyman won 6-2, 3-6, 10-8, Yelena Sahakyan and Maya Vora 6-4, 6-1, Jalyn Ryu and Campbell Alin 6-3, 6-3 and Hyunjin Lee and Olivia Sun 7-5, 5-7, 10-8.
Against Ursuline, Hu won 8-1, Marks 8-0, Kendall 8-1. Sahakyan and Vora won 8-0, Kay Cottrell and Alin 8-0, Ryu and Carly Alin 8-2, and Lee and Sun 8-0.
Aside from the third singles, where Maya Cukierman won by forfeit and a 6-0, 6-1 win at third doubles by Carly Alin and Ryu, the other five wins against Fox Lane were 6-0, 6-0 sweeps by Hu at first singles, Kendall at second, Sahakyan and Vora at first doubles, Cottrell and Campbell Alin at second doubles, and Natasha Pereira and Hyman at fourth doubles.
Girls volleyball wins bracket
Scarsdale girls volleyball lost its second regular season match 2-1 to Mamaroneck on Sept. 29. The Raiders won the first set 25-20, but lost the next three 25-17, 25-16, 25-23.
Gali Brass had 16 kills, Annika Fuehrer 14, Ellena Amidor 12. Cheng had a whopping 49 assists. Karina Cheng was 20/22 serving, Brass 14/15 with two aces, Fuko Shindo 10/11. Brass had 19 digs, Daphne Boockvar 14, Shindo 12, Amidor and Cheng 11 each. Brass had 23 serve receives, Amidor 20, Shindo 18, Boockvar 14.
At the Oct. 1 Burnt Hills-Balston Lake Tournament, the Raiders competed well and won the silver bracket finals.
Scarsdale opened with a 25-21, 25-22 loss to Galway. Fuehrer and Amidor had 11 kills each, Serena Li four. Cheng had 26 assists, Brass three. Boockvar was 10/10 serving with two aces, Brass 8/8, Amidor 7/7, Li 6/9 with four aces. Brass had 15 digs, Amidor 13, Boockvar 10, Shindo eight, Fuehrer seven, Cheng five. Brass had 21 serve receives.
The Raiders then won the first set 25-21 and lost the second against Columbia (East Greenbush). Fuehrer had eight kills, Amidor seven. Cheng had 22 assists. Amidor was 8/9 serving, Alison Jiang 7/8, Shindo 6/6, Boockvar 5/5. Juliana Joyce had three blocks, Li two. Brass had nine digs, Amidor eight. Brass led the serve receive with 16.
It took three sets to beat Lourdes in the silver bracket semifinals as Lourdes won the first set 25-22 before the Raiders won 25-14, 25-21. Amidor had 10 kills, Li five, Joyce and Fuehrer four each. Cheng had 23 assists. Brass was 13/15 serving with four aces, Boockvar and Cheng each 9/9, Shindo 7/8 with two aces, Jiang 5/5 with two aces. Brass led with seven digs and 10 serve receives.
Lake George won 25-22 in the first set of the finals before the Raiders took the next two 25-23, 25-17. Amidor had 12 kills, Li nine, Fuehrer eight, Joyce five, Emily Baron four. Cheng had 28 assists. Cheng was 12/12 serving with one ace, Amidor 12/14 with three aces, Shindo 8/10 with three aces. Joyce and Li each had two blocks. Chen led with 13 digs, while Boockvar had 11. Brass had 13 serve receives, Boockvar 10.
Back to local competition, the Raiders outlasted New Rochelle 3-2 on Oct. 3, 18-25, 29-27, 23-25, 25-22, 15-12. Fuehrer had 17 kills, Amidor and Goldban 12 each, Brass nine, Joyce seven. Cheng had 49 assists. Amidor was 22/24 serving with six aces, Boockvar 16/17 with four aces, Shindo 15/16 with two aces, Cheng 13/14 with an ace, Jiang 14/16 with an ace. Goldban had two blocks. Brass had 33 digs, Shindo 16, Boockvar 12, Cheng 11, Amidor 10. Brass led with 35 serve receives. Amidor had 11.
Edgemont meets its match
Panas football topped Edgemont 45-7 on Sept. 30, scoring all 45 points in the first half. The Panthers fell to 2-2. Stats were not available.
Boys soccer wins 1, loses 2
Edgemont boys soccer fell to 7-4-1.
The Panthers beat Sleepy Hollow 4-3 on Sept. 28. Will Shah scored two goals, while Daniel Bench and Derek Sun had one each. Tapan Sidhawni had two assists, Shah one. Will Agoglia made five saves.
Two days later, Byram Hills beat Edgemont 2-1 with a goal in each half. Sun scored assisted by Bench in the first half. Agoglia had four saves.
Keio shut Edgemont out 5-0 on Oct. 1. Luke D’Amico made five saves.
Girls soccer up to 8 wins
With a 4-0 win over Ardsley and a 1-0 win over Byram Hills, Edgemont girls soccer is one win shy of the nine wins they had back in 2017. With an 8-3 record and four regular season games left to play, the Panthers are rolling.
Against Ardsley on Sept. 29, Iliana Dimopolous scored twice, Izzy Boodel and Isabella Pacia once each, with assists coming from Mia Kai, Samantha Garson and Boodel.
Coach Tori Lettieri credited Kyla Gassman with “consistent pressure on the Ardsley defensive line while taking many shots on goal” and Eliza Press for playing “an integral role in stepping into the center back position to lead the back line in the second half. In the first half she “helped to control the midfield.”
On Oct. 3, the Panthers narrowly defeated Byram on a goal by Boodel while goalie Ananya Venkata Girissh had 15 saves, 10 of them coming in the second half. The defensive line of Boodel, Kai, Fiona Stern, Nura Aggour and Anisha Rao “stood their ground and continue to relieve the back of pressure,” according to Lettieri, while Press and Garson “dominated the midfield.
The Panthers are now 4-0 in the league with four shutouts.
SHEDI falls to 1-5
With losses to Clarkstown (90-74 on Sept. 29), Rye/Rye Neck/Blind Brook (94-84 on Sept. 30) and White Plains (92-86 on Oct. 3), the Sleepy Hollow/Hastings/Edgemont/Irvington girls swim team fell to 1-5.
Against Clarkstown, Kate Anderson, Tamsin Coulthard, Manon Jadot and Caitlin Sims were the 200 medley relay runner-up team in 1:58.99, while Alyssum Wong, Melissa Wang, Ray and Janice Lin were third in 2:09.77. Arielle Novominski, Ray, Sophie Xie and Ashley Barlow placed sixth in 2:24.46. Abigail Bartolacci won the 200 freestyle in 2:02.69, while Serena Ke was third in 2:16.42, Julia Ryan sixth in 2:55.67.
Anderson won the 200 individual medley in 2:12.96. Coulthard was third in 2:27.15, Xie sixth in 2:53.06. SHEDI went three-four-five in the 50 freestyle: Lin in 27.17, Sims 27.68, Naina Ray 29.67. Anderson won the 100 butterfly in 1:01.57. Jadot took third in 1:05.23, Nidhi Ray sixth in 1:18.73.
Sims was third in the 100 freestyle in 1:01.25, Barlow fifth in 1:07.01, Novominski sixth in 1:08.61. Bartolacci was the 500 freestyle runner-up in 5:36.02. Ke took third in 5:55.09, Wang fifth in 6:23.83. Anderson, Coulthard, Sims and Bartolacci were second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:45.82. Ray, Ryan, Olivia Seidenberg and Novominski placed fifth in 2:08.53. SHEDI’s other team was disqualified.
In the 100 backstroke, Jadot finished third in 1:12.15, Wong fourth in 1:15.72, Xie fifth in 1:16.63. Coulthard took third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.43, Wang fourth in 1:22.01, Lin sixth in 1:27.04. Ke, Barlow, Jadot and Bartolacci took second in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:08.31, while SHEDI’s other two relay teams were disqualified.
Against R/RN/BB, Bartolacci, Coulthard, Jadot and Lin won the 200 medley relay in 1:59.01. Novominski, Ray, Xie and Lillian McCarthy placed fifth. Anderson won the 200 freestyle in 1:57.11. Grace Barron was fourth in 2:19.15, Coulthard sixth in 2:23.30. In the 200 individual medley, Jadot placed third in 2:29.53, Ke fourth in 2:38.18, Xie sixth in 2:53.92.
Lin led SHEDI in the 50 freestyle in third place in 27.94. Barron was fourth in 30.28 Wong was fifth in 31.71. Anderson won the 100 butterfly in 1:02.08. Novominski was third in 1:17.74, Nidhi Ray fourth in 1:17.28. With a sweep by R/RN/BB in the 100 freestyle, Naina Ray was fourth in 1:08.97, Wong fifth in 1:07.90, Marlo Gordon sixth in 1:10.19.
Ke took third in the 500 freestyle in 5:51.36, Wang fourth in 6:23.33, Paloma Dominguez sixth in 7:31.75. Bartolacci, Ke, Lin and Anderson won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:47.23. Coulthard, Ray, Barron and Wang were third in 1:57.09, Gordon, Seidenberg, McCarthy and Novominski fifth in 2:09.78.
Bartolacci won the 100 backstroke in 1:03.53. Coulthard finished third in 1:10.82, Xie sixth in 1:29.17. In the 100 breaststroke, Jadot placed third in 1:18.93, Wang fourth in 1:23.12, Lin sixth in 1:29.17. Bartolacci, Ke, Jadot and Anderson were second in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:59.20, Novominski, Xie, Gordon and Barron fourth in 4:42.98, Ray, Ryan, Ray and Dominguez fifth in 5:03.99.
Against White Plains, SHEDI led 33-29 after four events, but starting with diving White Plains took over and dominated from there with the last two events scored as exhibitions.
Bartolacci, Coulthard, Anderson and Lin won the 200 medley relay in 1:59.66. Wong, Wang, Ray and Ryan took third in 2:15.41, Ray, Gordon, Novominski and Xie sixth in 2:27.24. Bartolacci won the 200 freestyle in 2:06.33, with Wang fourth in 2:21.92, Wong sixth in 2:44.15.
Anderson took first in the 200 individual medley in 2:21.12. Coulthard was the runner-up in 2:29.22, Novominski sixth in 3:01.21. Sims was third in the 50 freestyle in 27.41, Lin fourth in 27.75, Naina Ray sixth in 30.12.
In the 100 butterfly Anderson was first again in 1:00.85. Novominski was fourth in 1:16.66, Nidhi Ray sixth in 1:20.31. Sims placed third in the 100 freestyle in 1:01.33, Lin fifth in 1:04.15, Naina Ray sixth in 1:11.00. Wang was third in the 500 freestyle in 6:17.87, Barlow fifth in 6:48.96, Xie sixth in 6:52.32.
Sims, Bartolacci, Lin and Anderson were the 200 freestyle relay runners-up in 1:48.94. Wong, Ray, Gordon and Wang were fourth in 2:00.43, Seidenberg, Ryan, Lana Estes and Barlow sixth in 2:21.44. Bartolacci won the 100 backstroke in 1:03.56. Wong was fourth in 1:18.71, Nidhi Ray sixth in 1:22.35. Coulthard won the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.63. Gordon took fifth in 1:33.57, Xie sixth in 1:36.25. Barlow, Sims, Novominski and Coulthard were second in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:26.30. Ryan, Ray, Gordon and Xie took fifth in 4:50.67, Seidenberg, Maya Batheja, Dominguez and McCarthy sixth in 5:13.28.
Tennis splits with Rye Neck
Finishing a match that started on Sept. 20 and completing a full match on Sept. 28, Edgemont girls tennis lost 4-3 and won 4-3.
In the loss, Nishka Daga won 10-3 at first singles, Brinda Roy 11-9 at second. Lexi Schwartz lost 10-4 at third. Gabby O’Reilly and Kimi Krasner lost 10-6 at first doubles, Susanna Rieger and Keaton Tavel won 11-10 (7-4) at second, Gabi Schneider and Sara Vasudev lost 10-1, and Bella Jabbour and Bella Mauskopf fell 10-8.
In the win, Edgemont swept singles. Daga won 8-4, Roy 9-8 (7-1), Olivia Jee 8-1. The Panthers got a win from Schwartz and Schuyler Ng at fourth doubles, 8-4. O’Reilly and Krasner lost 8-4, Tavel and Rieger 9-8 (7-5), Schneider and Mauskopf 8-6.
The team then lost 7-0 to Bronxville the next day to fall to 4-4 on the season. Daga lost 8-0 at first singles, Roy 8-1 at second, Jee 8-4 at third. In doubles, O’Reilly and Krasner lost 8-2, Rieger and Tavel 8-3, Jabbour and Schneider 8-5, and Sophia Woo and Yukta Shah 8-0.
