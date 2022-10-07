shs football vs new rochelle colby baldwin by jon thaler.jpg

Colby Baldwin scored three touchdowns in a narrow loss to New Rochelle.

 Jon Thaler Photo

At the Brewster Bear Classic at Brewster on Oct. 1, the Scarsdale girls cross-country team took fourth of 13 teams with 94 points behind Pleasantville (69), James I. O’Neill (73) and Somers (83) in Varsity II.

Freshman Rachel Rakower placed sixth in 19:50.60, Alexandra Simon 11th in 20:02.20, Eva Gibney 30th in 21:09.50, Sophia Garcia 31st in 21:11.90, Julie Scheffler 32nd in 21:16.00, Maria Roberts 40th in 21:38.90, Sara Bochner 49th in 22:31.40.

shs boys soccer vs new rochelle Lucas Kantor by Jon Thaler.jpg

Goalie Lucas Kantor has been a standout for Scarsdale boys soccer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.