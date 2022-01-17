The merged Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont hockey team picked up a win and a tie to improve to 4-2-1.
ETBE tied Cortlandt 4-4 as the teams played through a scoreless overtime period on Saturday, Jan. 8 at the Ice Hutch.
Will Stupart had a hat trick for the Eagles and netted a goal that gave them a 4-3 lead with 6:44 left in regulation. But Cortlandt tied the game with 44 seconds left to send the game to overtime.
David O’Shaugnessy tallied a goal and three assists for the Eagles. Luke Arrighi and Sebastian Henderson had one assist apiece. Alex Clark made 13 saves.
Behind four goals from Henderson and three goals from Patrick Dotson, ETBE cruised past Fox Lane 12-4 on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the Ice Hutch.
O’Shaugnessy added two goals and two assists. Arrighi, Kyle Klion (1 assist) and Hero Schmidt (1 assist) notched one goal each. Stupart dished out three assists. Yuki Tatezawa had two assists while Luka Rasetine had one assist. Clark made 11 saves.
Raiders hockey suffers 2 losses
After not having played a game since Dec. 14, Scarsdale’s hockey team returned to the ice and endured losses to Iona Prep and Pelham to see their record fall to 2-3.
The Raiders lost to Iona Prep 9-2 on Monday, Jan. 10 at the Ice Hutch in their first game in nearly a month.
Jack Lattman and Ian Silberstein scored a goal each for Scarsdale. Aaron Reich had an assist.
In net, Tyler Pierro made 23 saves while Max Siegel stopped three shots in relief of Pierro.
The next day, the Raiders suffered another lopsided loss in a 10-3 defeat at the hands of Pelham at the Ice Hutch.
Silberstein, Jack Greco and Ian Bishop netted a goal apiece while Freddy Kushnick passed for two assists. Sam Horner and Nicky Mantzouris had an assist apiece.
Pierro had a busy day in net with 38 saves.
Tough week for SHS wrestling
Scarsdale’s wrestling squad headed to the Warwick Wildcat Duals on Saturday, Jan. 8 and went 0-5 on the day.
The Raiders fell to Goshen (48-15), Middletown (76-0), Monroe-Woodbury (72-6), Newburgh Free Academy (65-6) and Warwick Valley (75-0).
Thomas Iasiello picked up three wins at 118 pounds with two coming by pin. Josh Kosson netted a pin at 110 pounds while Jack Byers picked up one victory by decision.
The Raiders traveled to Clarkstown North for a dual meet on Tuesday, Jan. 11 and fell 48-25.
Steven Hill (138 pounds, 14-2), Byers (145, 5-0) and Ryan Chase (215, pin) earned victories while Thomas Kuo (118) and Wade Massey (126) won by forfeit.
Panthers rout in boys basketball
Edgemont returned from a long layoff and improved to 7-1 with a 67-49 league win over host Dobbs Ferry on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
The Panthers jumped out to a 30-9 lead after just one quarter and led 45-25 at halftime.
Samir Mansouri led Edgemont with 12 points. Matt Gallousis had nine points while Brandon Gibbons and Ben Landes netted eight points each.
E’mont girls hoops falls to Dobbs
The Panthers’ girls basketball squad lost to host Dobbs Ferry 45-31 on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Scarlett Kraus and Sarah Hu scored eight points each to lead Edgemont.
