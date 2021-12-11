The combined Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont (ETBE) hockey team opened the season 1-1, defeating Rye Town/Harrison (RTH) 7-3 on Thursday, Dec. 2 while falling to Mamaroneck in a nail-biter, 4-3, on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Against RTH, Will Stupart finished with three goals and an assist to lead the Eagles to the win at Hutchinson Ice Arena.
Adding a goal each for ETBE were Sebastian Henderson, Hero Schmidt, Luke Arrighi and David O’Shaughnessy. Henderson dished out two assists while O’Shaughnessy, Schmidt, goalie Alex Clark and Luka Rasetine had one assist apiece.
Clark made eight saves in net to preserve the win for the Eagles, who led 5-1 after two periods.
In the loss to Mamaroneck, the game was tied 2-2 after two periods, but the Tigers scored 13 seconds into the final period to take a 3-2 lead.
ETBE answered with a power-play goal from Schmidt, assisted by Stupart and Patrick Dotson, to tie the game at 3-3 with 12:41 to play.
But Mamaroneck responded yet again when Kevin Torre scored the game winner with 1:57 on the clock.
Stupart and Henderson also had a goal apiece for ETBE. Henderson and O’Shaughnessy each had an assist.
The Eagles outshot the Tigers 32-21. Clark made 17 saves.
Raiders wrestling opens with win, goes 2-3 at Bernie Miller Invitational
Scarsdale’s wrestling squad opened the season with a 51-16 victory over visiting Irvington on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Picking up wins for the Raiders were Joshua Kosson (110 pounds, pin), Thomas Iasiello (118, pin), Cole Sperling (126, forfeit), Wade Massey (132, pin), Campbell Killian (138, 10-9), Jack Byers (145, forfeit), Max Meizlik (152, pin), Ryan Chase (215, pin) and Henry Koevary (285, forfeit).
In the Bernie Miller Invitational at Rye on Saturday, Dec. 4, the Raiders went 2-3 in the dual meet style tournament.
Scarsdale defeated Nyack (45-24) and Rye (51-24) but fell to Lakeland/Panas (42-28), Somers/North Salem (39-36) and Port Chester (63-10).
In the win over Nyack, Kosson (110, forfeit), Iasiello (118, forfeit), Thomas Kuo (126, pin), Massey (132, 11-4), Meizlik (152, forfeit), Carlos Alfonso (172, forfeit), Michael Mancusi (189, pin) and Chase (285, pin) collected victories.
Then, in the victory over Rye, Kosson (110, forfeit), Iasiello (118, pin), Kuo (126, pin), Massey (132, 21-4), Killian (138, pin), Byers (145, 13-2), Meizlik (152, pin), Alfonso (172, pin) and Mancusi (189, pin) netted wins.
In the loss to the Rebels, Iasiello (118, pin), Kuo (126, pin), Byers (145, 15-6), Meizlik (152, pin) and Kosson (110, forfeit) tallied wins.
In a tight setback to Somers/North Salem, Iasiello (118, pin), Kuo (126, pin), Byers (145, pin), Mancusi (189, pin), Chase (215, pin) and Koevary (285, forfeit) picked up victories.
Netting the lone wins against Port Chester were Iasiello (118, pin) and Byers (145, 12-4).
Iasiello went 5-0 on the day with four pins to lead the Raiders.
Edgemont’s Bench wins triple jump at Kick Off meet
Edgemont’s Daniel Bench placed first in the triple jump with a 36-9 1/2 at the Section 1 Kick Off winter track and field meet at the Armory Track and Field Center on Sunday, Dec. 5.
Also for the boys squad, Kazusato Araki was 12th in the 1,600 meters in 5:02.53. Jayden Whittaker took 16th in the 300-meter dash (42.28).
The girls team was led by Chloe Mendel-Dwok, who was fourth in the shot put (20-2 1/2). Ava Thomas took 16th in the 600 meters (2:00.15).
AHEDI falls to Clarktown
The AHEDI (Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington) boys’ swim team lost to Clarkstown 99-66 in its opener on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Peter Park won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:15.65. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Michael Barron, Nathaniel Coker, Taro Yamamota and Aaron Zhang placed first in a clocking of 3:52.95.
Second-place individual finishers for AHEDI were Nathaniel Hwang (100-yard breaststroke, 1:17.18), Philip Thayer (100 freestyle, 50.77), Michael Scholz (50 freestyle, 23.17) and Finnian Franks (200 IM, 2:03.43).
AHEDI also took second in three relays: the 200 medley relay (1:50.35), 200 freestyle (1:35.97) and 400 freestyle (4:19.90).
