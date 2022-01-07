Scarsdale’s girls basketball squad battled host Albertus Magnus and were tied 25-25 at halftime, but the Raiders fell to the Falcons 61-50 in the opening round of the Richard McNichols Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
“Albertus is a top team in the area,” Raiders coach Mike Blanco said. “Today our team made great strides and we want to continue to improve.”
Freshman Hannah Wasserman paced Scarsdale with 19 points and eight rebounds. She was named to the all-tournament team. Fellow freshman Chloe Paquin added 13 points. Junior Isabelle Goldban tallied seven points and “played a great all-around game,” Blanco said.
“She was instrumental on the defensive end of the floor and was great against the press,” Blanco added.
The Raiders, who dropped to 2-4, made seven 3-pointers overall. “Aside from two small spurts from Magnus, we played extremely well,” Blanco said.
The consolation game, which was scheduled for the next day, was canceled.
Raiders cruise to victory in boys swimming
Scarsdale’s boys swim team improved to 4-1 with a dominant 102-70 victory over Lakeland/Panas/Putnam Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at Westchester Community College.
Bryan Manheimer was a double individual event winner for the Raiders. He swam to first in the 100 freestyle (49.67) and 200 freestyle (1:51.47).
Also taking first place for Scarsdale were Aidan Lee (200 IM, 1:59.79), Kevin Jiang (50 freestyle, 22.51), Haochen Liu (diving, 262.20), David Zoota (100 butterfly, 54.33) and Harrison Lambert (500 freestyle, 4:55.33).
Scarsdale placed first in two relays: the 200 medley (1:45.79) and 200 freestyle (1:40.51). The medley team featured Lee, Jiang, Zoota and Manheimer, while Mason Friedman, Liu, Drew Hill and Zoota made up the 200 freestyle foursome.
Boys basketball loses to White Plains again in OT
For the second time this season, Scarsdale’s boys basketball team lost to White Plains in overtime. The Raiders fell to the visiting Tigers 53-48 on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
White Plains was up 20-19 at halftime but Scarsdale came out of the break on fire with a 12-2 run. The Tigers, however, were able to cut the deficit to 39-36 at the end of three quarters. The game was tied 44-44 at the end of regulation.
Asher Krohn sparked the Raiders with 19 points and nine rebounds. Carlos Rodriguez added 13 points and dished out five assists. Jody Alter chipped in with 10 points.
Scarsdale’s record dropped to 6-2 with the loss.
