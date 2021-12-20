Scarsdale’s girls basketball team ran into a buzz saw in the form of powerhouse Ursuline as the Raiders fell 71-25 to the host Koalas Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Isabelle Goldban paced Scarsdale with eight points in the loss.
The Raiders then lost to visiting White Plains 53-27 Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Scarsdale, which dropped to 2-3, will look to bounce back when it welcomes North Rockland for a 4:30 p.m. game Monday, Dec. 20. The Raiders then face White Plains again, this time on the road at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Raiders open season in gymnastics
Scarsdale gymnastics opened its season against Wappingers, falling 161.19-124.95 on Dec. 15.
Senior Ana Salzinger scored 31.35 as an all-around, freshman Sophia Cha 30.05. Salzinger scored 7.35 on bars, junior Adriana Cha 6.90. On beam, Salzinger led with a 7.8, while Sophia Cha scored 7.45. The team put up four strong scores on vault: Adriana Cha 8.3, senior captain Claire Scarcella 8.0, freshman Emma Greenberg 7.85, Salzinger 7.7. Scarcella had an impressive 8.9 on floor, Salzinger 8.5, Sophia Cha 8.15, Greenberg 7.20.
The Raiders only fielded four competitors in three events, but had a full six on floor.
Cardozo leads White Plains past ETBE
Daniel Cardozo scored a school record eight goals to lead White Plains to a 9-5 win over Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont (ETBE) Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Hutchinson Ice Arena.
The Eagles, who dropped to 1-2 on the season, fell behind 4-1 after one period and trailed 5-2 after two periods.
Sebastian Henderson (2 goals, 2 assists) and Kyle Klion (2 goals, 1 assist) paced ETBE in the loss. Luke Arrighi added one goal. Hero Schmidt and Luka Rasetine had an assist apiece.
In goal, Alex Clark made 14 saves while Noah Gonzalez stopped seven shots.
The Eagles will look to get back on track when they host New Rochelle at the Ice Hutch at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. They then face off with White Plains again on the road at Ebersole Ice Arena at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23.
Panthers fall to PV, Westlake in girls basketball
It was a tough week for Edgemont’s girls basketball team as the Panthers suffered lopsided losses to Putnam Valley and Westlake.
Edgemont fell to visiting Putnam Valley 63-33 Monday, Dec. 13. Caroline Teixeira paced the Panthers with a team-high 12 points.
The next day, Edgemont lost to host Westlake 45-11 to see its record drop to 0-5.
Edgemont track competes at Mitchell Invitational
Daniel Bench placed seventh in the triple jump with a 37-2 1/2 for Edgemont’s winter track and field team at the Jim Mitchell Invitational at the Armory Track and Field Center Saturday, Dec. 11.
Hudson Plattus took 17th in the 600 meters with a 1:39.69 for the Panthers’ boys.
Leading Edgemont’s girls squad was Ava Thomas, who was 19th in the 55-meter hurdles (11.82) and 26th in the 300-meter dash (48.85).
