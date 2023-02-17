With a 12-8 record, the No. 7 Scarsdale girls basketball team will host No. 10 Ossining in the opening round of the Class AA tournament Friday, Feb. 17, at 5 p.m. The winner plays the No. 2 Ketcham/No. 15 Carmel winner at the higher seed in the quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 24. The semifinals at the Westchester County Center will take place March 2, the finals March 5 at noon.

The Raiders ended the regular season on Feb. 9 with a 46-33 loss to Ursuline at home, splitting the season series between the two teams. Ursuline led 20-11 at halftime and was led by Meghan McDonald, who scored 17 points in the game.

