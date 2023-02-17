With a 12-8 record, the No. 7 Scarsdale girls basketball team will host No. 10 Ossining in the opening round of the Class AA tournament Friday, Feb. 17, at 5 p.m. The winner plays the No. 2 Ketcham/No. 15 Carmel winner at the higher seed in the quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 24. The semifinals at the Westchester County Center will take place March 2, the finals March 5 at noon.
The Raiders ended the regular season on Feb. 9 with a 46-33 loss to Ursuline at home, splitting the season series between the two teams. Ursuline led 20-11 at halftime and was led by Meghan McDonald, who scored 17 points in the game.
For Scarsdale, Zephyr Connolly scored nine points, on three three-pointers, Claudia Rosenberg also scored nine, Ivy Boockvar six, Izzy Goldban five, Hannah Wasserman four. The Raiders were without Chloe Paquin due to injury.
Girls hoops wins 7
After a one-win season two years ago and no wins last year, the Edgemont girls basketball team finished the regular season with a 7-13 record.
No. 14 Edgemont plays in the first round of the Class B tournament at No. 3 Westlake on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. The winner plays the No. 6 Briarcliff/No. 11 Dobbs Ferry winner in the quarterfinals on Feb. 21 at the higher seed. The semifinals at the Westchester County Center are Feb. 27, the finals March 3 at 5:15 p.m.
The Panthers lost three of their last four regular season games and dealt with injuries and illness, missing Sarah Hu and Penelope Kraus, while Julia Hu also got hurt in a scrimmage. The team called up eighth grader Casey Harsany to be the sixth man/guard off the bench down the stretch.
On Feb. 8, Ardsley won 60-25. Julia Hu scored 10, Sidney Burak seven, Maddy Frain four, Sarah Hu three, Bella Guzman-Kolevska one.
Edgemont beat Gorton 33-29 on Feb. 9. Frain scored 10, Abigail Lewis eight, Julia Hu seven, Burak six, Guzman-Kolevska two.
In a 66-26 loss to Byram Hills on Feb. 10, Julia Hu scored seven points, Eliza Press five points, Frain four, Burak three, Guzman, Lewis and Anisha Rao two each, Brielle Suissa one. In a 46-22 loss to Sleepy Hollow in the regular season finale on Feb. 13, Julia Hu scored six, Press four, Harsany four, Burak and Lewis three each, Frain two.
Panther boys are No. 17
With losses in their final two regular season games, the Edgemont boys basketball team finished the regular season 7-13. No. 17 Edgemont played one of three Class B outbracket games at No. 16 Croton-Harmon on Thursday, Feb. 16. The winner plays No. 1 Valhalla on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. The quarterfinals are Feb. 21. The semifinals at the Westchester County Center are Feb. 27, the finals March 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Against Ardsley on Feb. 8, Edgemont lost 67-43. Will Shah scored 17 points, Brandon Gibbons 10, Ethan Sommers six, Timothy Chan and Max Yang three each, Nathan Ripp and Drew Goldoff two each.
In a 93-38 loss to Byram Hills, which had five scorers in double digits, on Feb. 10, Shah scored nine, Sommers eight, Goldoff seven, Gibbons and Joseph Vadakkan four each, Yang, Ripp and Jonah Vadakkan two each.
ETBE ends season
With a 3-17 record, the Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont ice hockey team didn’t qualify for sectionals. The team won its first two games of the season, but hit two major losing streaks the rest of the way.
On Feb. 9, ETBE lost 10-3 to New Rochelle. Luke Arrighi and Edgemont’s Braydan Segal scored unassisted and Andrew Gildard scored from Arrighi. Alex Clark made eight saves.
Two days later the team ended the regular season with a 6-4 loss to Mamaroneck. After a scoreless first period, Mamaroneck went up 3-1 in the second. Down 4-1, ETBE tied the game at 4-4, but Mamaroneck scored the final two goals to pull away.
David O’Shaughnessy scored the team’s first goal assisted by Conlan Bailey and Arrighi. Edgemont’s Dylan Johns scored from Arrighi and Arrighi scored twice, assisted by Colin Harnett and then Kyle Klion. Connor Polidoro made 23 saves.
ETBE graduates three key players in seniors Klion, Clark and O’Shaughnessy.
