In boys golf, Scarsdale handily defeated White Plains 202-246 on Monday, April 18 at Fenway Golf Club.
Brian Nicholas and Sajiv Mehta led the Raiders, both shooting a 39. Ari Lemisch notched a 40, Justin Liu 41, Ryan Philips 43 and Ryan Nicholl 44. Alternate Cole Gerson had the best score of the day, shooting a 37, but it didn’t count toward the team score. Alternate Matthew Steuermann shot a 43.
Edgemont boys tennis wins twice
Edgemont’s boys tennis team defeated host Harrison 5-2 on Monday, April 18.
Will Mellis (6-1, 6-1) and Tapan Sidhwani (6-1, 6-0) won at second and third singles, respectively. First singles player Ethan Wu battled Michael Griff but fell 3-6, 6-4, 8-10.
The Panthers won three of four doubles matches with Eli Johnson and Alex Lee (6-1, 6-0); Krishen Kakar and Ethan Mauskopf (6-1, 6-0); and Robert Corwin and Junoh Lee (6-2, 6-0) picking up wins. In first doubles, the team of Evan Ho and Liyam Yaghoobzadeh won the first set 6-1 but dropped the next two in tight fashion, 6-7, 8-10.
The next day the Panthers cruised past visiting Scarsdale B, 7-0.
Johnson (6-0, 6-0), Alex Lee (6-3, 6-1) and Kakar (6-4, 6-1) swept the singles matches. Winning in doubles were Ho and Mellis (6-2, 7-6); Mauskopf and Yaghoobzadeh (7-5, 7-5); Corwin and Sidhwani (6-0, 6-0); and Samuel Meyer and Zach Phillips (7-5, 6-2).
Edgemont stands at 5-1 after the two victories.
SHS tennis edges Byram Hills
Scarsdale’s boys tennis squad narrowly defeated visiting Byram Hills 4-3 on Tuesday, April 19.
The Raiders dominated the four singles matches with Jason Shuler setting the tone at first singles with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep. Jason Gans (6-2, 6-0), Sameer Kini (6-4, 6-2) and Adin Lamport (6-4, 6-0) also won their singles matches for the Raiders, who improved to 3-0 overall.
EHS girls lax succumbs to Byram
Edgemont’s girls lacrosse team lost to host Byram Hills 17-7 on Thursday, April 14.
Gabby O’Reilly led the Panthers with three goals. Iliana Dimopolous had two goals and an assist, Thea Piniros added a goal and an assist, and Penelope Kraus scored one goal. Goalie Maddy Frain made 14 saves.
The Panthers fell to 1-3 with the setback.
Panthers post some strong results at Mountie Madness
Edgemont’s track and field squad competed at Mountie Madness on April 14 and at the Iona Prep/Ursuline Invitational on April 18.
At Mountie Madness at Suffern, Connor Fisher led the Panthers with a third place in the high jump with a 5-6. Daniel Bench was seventh in the triple jump (37-10 1/4).
Arjun Rao took 13th in the 400-meter hurdles (1:16.86) while Tyler Shelton was 15th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (12:48.95).
For the girls team, the 4x400-meter relay squad placed ninth in 4:43.73. Nandini Singh was 13th in the 800 meters (2:45.03). Julia Hu and Adama Diallo tied for 14th in the high jump with a 4-0. Hu was also 18th in the discus (56-1).
At the Iona/Ursuline Invite, Alex Katthi sparked the boys with a second place in the discus (74-0) while Singh led the girls, taking third in the 300-meter hurdles (1:12.20).
EHS girls golf falls to Rye
In a three-team match, Edgemont’s girls golf team posted a score of 278 at Rye Golf Club on Tuesday, April 19. Rye defeated the Panthers with a score of 268 while Pelham was third with a 325.
Kaylie Min paced the Panthers, shooting a 48. Nia Sun, Eve Mellis and Gianna Porco each shot a 57.
Scarsdale baseball falls to John Jay-EF
Scarsdale’s baseball team dropped to 0-5 on the season with an 8-5 loss to visiting John Jay-East Fishkill on Monday, April 18.
