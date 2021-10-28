Mackenzie Mauro scored three minutes into overtime on a feed from Parker Mauro to lift top-seeded Scarsdale to a 1-0 win over eighth-seeded John Jay-East Fishkill in the Section 1 Class A quarterfinals on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
The Raiders (14-0-2), who earned a first-round bye, host fifth-seeded Carmel at 7 p.m. in the semifinals, Oct. 29.
SHS boys volleyball still undefeated
Scarsdale’s boys volleyball team improved to an unbeaten 15-0 with straight-set sweeps over Clarkstown South (Oct. 21) and East Ramapo (Oct. 25).
In a 25-15, 25-9, 25-20 win over South, Santiago Gomez posted eight kills, two aces and nine digs. Charlie Hirschhorn had six kills and 11 digs.
Drew Hill (6 kills), Oscar Langford (4 kills), Thomas DiLorenzo (3 aces, 5 digs), Michael Kashanian (2 blocks), Jonny Lee (5 digs), Daniel Love (8 digs), Jonny Gates (17 assists) and Cyrus Toosi (11 assists) all contributed to the win.
In the 26-24, 25-19, 25-14 sweep of East Ramapo, Hill led the way with 15 kills, two aces, two blocks and five digs. DiLorenzo tallied eight kills while Hirschhorn had five kills, four aces and 13 digs.
Toosi (2 aces, 14 assists), Lee (6 digs), Gates (6 digs), David Appel (5 digs) and Love (12 assists) all helped out.
The Raiders enter the Division 1 sectionals next week with the semifinals slated for Wednesday, Nov. 3, and the finals at Suffern High School at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
Panthers run at county meet
Edgemont’s cross-country teams competed in the Westchester County Championship meet on Oct. 23 at Somers High School.
Sarah Hu led the girls squad with a 50th-place finish in a field of 167, clocking a time of 21:54.4. Nandini Singh was 101st.
The boys squad was paced by Kazusato Araki, who crossed the finish line in 61st in 18:30.7. The next finisher for the boys was Tyler Shelton in 154th in a field of 239 runners. Edgemont placed 28th out of 35 teams.
EHS volleyball ready for postseason
The Edgemont volleyball team received the No. 6 seed in the Class B sectionals and will host No. 11 Westlake in the opening round Saturday, Oct. 30.
The Panthers concluded the regular season with a 9-9 record, picking up victories over Albertus Magnus (3-1, Oct. 22) and Alexander Hamilton (3-0, Oct. 25) in their final two games.
Edgemont football falls in semifinals
Edgemont’s football team fell to host Poughkeepsie 32-6 in the semifinals of the Independent League football playoffs Saturday, Oct. 23. Sam Moore led Poughkeepsie to the win with four rushing touchdowns.
The Panthers (3-4) had lost to the Pioneers 22-6 in the regular season back on Oct. 4.
