At the Fred Gressler Invitational at White Plains High School on Sept. 24, Rachel Rakower led Scarsdale cross-country, finishing second to Eastchester’s Ava Pennachio, 20:06.3-21:12.8. Alexandra Simon crossed just after Rakower. Sophia Garcia was fifth in 21:39.4, Eva Gibney seventh in 21:52.9, Julie Scheffler ninth in 22:04.7, Zoe Dichter 11th in 22:22.3, Maria Roberts 12th in 22:43.2.
The girls finished first in the Varsity II division with 25 points. Eastchester was second with 49.
The boys finished second to Horace Greeley (49) with 71 points in Varsity II. Benjamin Siegel placed ninth in 18:37.2, Gavin Su 12th in 18:58.4, Yuhan Cruz 13th in 19:06.9, Mason Lau 18th in 19:14.4, Matthew Zhao 19th in 19:14.6, Joning Wang 23rd in 19:31.0, Benjamin Weiner 32nd in 20:22.6.
Soccer wins in 2OT
The now 9-0 Scarsdale boys soccer team took down another powerhouse, besting John Jay-East Fishkill 2-1 in double overtime on Sept. 22.
John Jay led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Joseph Moore. The Raiders tied the game as Alex Duval scored with 4:50 left to play on a long throw-in from Henry Rifkin. Just 1:30 into double OT, Lev Stahl scored off a corner kick by Lorenzo Galeano. Lucas Kantor made six saves.
Two days later, the Raiders bested Harrison 4-0. Lorenzo Galeano, Zack Ruback, Nico Galeano and Leo Khang all scored with three assists from Lorenzo Galeano, one from Nico Galeano. Kantor had five saves in the shutout.
Football comes back to win
In a major comeback in which they trailed 14-6 at halftime and 21-14 after three quarters against Arlington on Sept. 23, the Raiders outscored their opponent 13-0 with the game-winning touchdown coming in dramatic fashion.
The winning TD was scored on a 28-yard pass launched by Colby Baldwin, which hit off the helmet and hands of an Arlington defender at the 3-yard line and was caught by Guilherme Quaresma de Moura, who took a couple of steps to cross the goal line and give the Raiders the lead.
Baldwin was 4 of 11 passing for 55 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Quaresma de Moura caught the one pass for 28 yards, while Will Delguercio caught two passes for 17 yards, Camden Matles one for 10 yards.
Baldwin led the ground game with 23 carries for 198 yards and a touchdown, including a long run of 54 yards. Noah Chappell carried three times for 19 yards, Aidan Brennan twice for 13 yards, Campbell Killian four times for 21 yards, Delguercio eight times for 28 yards and two touchdowns.
Trevor Knopp led the defense with 10 tackles, while Baldwin made nine, Delguercio seven, Brennan five, Killian four, Ryan Gilligan three, Chappell, Quaresma de Moura, Matles, Andrew Lehrman and Ryan Chase two each. Knopp and Gilligan each forced a fumble and Baldwin recovered a fumble.
Ben Geller hit one extra point, while Quaresma de Moura caught a two-point conversion.
Scarsdale improved to 3-0.
New Ro tops SHS girls
The Scarsdale girls soccer team lost for the first time this season, falling 2-1 to New Rochelle on Sept. 21. Olivia Lee scored for the Raiders and Lilly Tessler made five saves.
Two days later, the Raiders beat Ursuline 6-2, with goals coming from Lee, Ivy Boockvar, Leah Brown, Molly Klein, Brady Silberfein and Allison Kahn. Assists came from Lee, Brown, Silberfein, Boockvar and Gia Asen. Mackenzie Kiley made one save.
The Raiders are 6-1-1.
Eastchester bests SHS swim
Scarsdale girls swim and dive lost for the second time this season, dropping to 3-2 with a 93-77 loss to Eastchester on Sept. 22.
Joy Kang, Audrey Li, Serena Wu and Caterina Fogli won the 200 medley relay in 2:03.19. Fiona Kantor, Charlotte Aldridge, Sophia Dugan and Devin Topkara took second in 2:11.00, Julia Sobel, Abigail Gurden, Paige Harris and Anne Jones fourth in 2:18.51. Scarsdale had an early 12-2 lead.
Fogli was the 200 freestyle runner-up in 2:05.00, while Jade Kraut was fourth in 2:39.93, Andrea Rodriguez fifth in 2:43.36. In the 200 individual medley, Kang placed third in 2:18.16, Li fourth in 2:32.76, Topkara fifth in 2:52.28.
Dugan was the 50 freestyle runner-up in 27.28. Kantor placed third in 27.79, Jones sixth in 33.70. The Raiders held a narrow 32-30 and there was no diving.
Eastchester took a 40-38 lead with a one-two finish in the 100 butterfly. Wu placed third in 1:05.25, Kantor fourth in 1:13.27, Isabella Hove fifth in 1:21.04. Eastchester continued to build on its lead throughout the rest of the meet.
In the 100 freestyle, Fogli was third in 58.81, Aldridge fourth in 1:04.23, Topkara fifth in 1:06.38. Dugan was the 500 freestyle runner-up in 6:02.11, while Harris placed fourth in 6:53.94, Kayla Soto fifth in 8:20.41. Fogli, Li, Kantor and Dugan took second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:50.56, Madeline Cha, Olivia Bercun, Hu and Sobel placed third in 2:16.31, Kraut, Alice Potack, Grace Cheng and Hannah Kass fourth in 2:28.79.
Kang was the 100 backstroke runner-up in 1:04.59. Wu was third in 1:08.14, Rodriguez sixth in 1:21.32. In the 100 breaststroke, Li finished second in 1:20.11, Aldridge third in 1:23.41, Gurden fourth in 1:26.29. Topkara, Kang, Wu and Aldridge finished second in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:18.46. Gurden, Jones, Rodriguez and Harris took fourth in 5:04.88, Kraut, Avery Dickstein, Cheng and Cha fifth in 5:13.79.
Raiders prepping for postseason
After a postponement due to a bus issue and not finishing due to rain, the Scarsdale girls tennis team beat Mamaroneck 7-0 to improve to 6-0. Results were not available.
Coach Jennifer Roane is entering Natalie Hu, Giana Marks and Katie Kendall in postseason for singles, and the duos of Maya Cukierman/Emma Ha, Kay Cottrell/Carly Alin and Maya Vora/Yelena Sahakyan for doubles.
Volleyball tested at tourney
Scarsdale boys volleyball, which is 5-0 this season, traveled to the Burnt Hills-Balston Lake Tournament on Sept. 24. The tournament gave the Raiders a sense of where they stand within the state as, while they lost all eight sets they played, most of them were competitive. Scarsdale fell 2-0 to Niskayuna (25-23, 25-18), Saratoga Springs (25-21, 25-22), Shenendehowa (25-16, 25-23) and Guilderland (27-25, 25-20). Stats were not available.
North Rockland still a nemesis
The Scarsdale girls volleyball team lost for the first time this season, 3-2 to North Rockland on Sept. 21 by scores of 26-28, 25-19, 25-15, 19-25, 17-15.
Gali Brass had 14 kills, Annika Fuehrer 13, Ellena Amidor and Izzy Goldban 11 each, Serena Li five. Karina Cheng had 46 assists.
Fuko Shindo was 15/15 serving with two aces, Cheng 16/17 with an ace, Amidor 15/16, Brass 11/13 with two aces, Daphne Boockvar 8/9. Amidor, Goldban and Fuehrer each had two blocks.
Brass had 24 digs, Cheng 22, Shindo 17, Amidor 15, Boockvar eight. Brass had 24 serve receives, Amidor 18, Shindo 17, Alison Jiang 11, Boockvar nine.
The Raiders are 3-1.
Cross-country competes twice
The Edgemont cross-country team had a Conference 2 League D meet on Sept. 21 at Croton Point Park. The boys, with 85 points, were fourth of five teams, with Peekskill (47), Ardsley (48) and Hen Hud (55) in first through third and Sleepy Hollow (115) fifth.
Shelton led Edgemont in 10th place in 20:05.00. Wang was 12th in 20:26.00, Kasper Atkinson 18th in 20:55.00, Ashcraft 22nd in 21:14.00, Arjun Rao 23rd in 21:17.00. Qian placed 34th in 22:45.00, Litvak 38th in 23:18.00, Noah Seifer 40th in 23:20.00, Connor Chung 60th in 26:21.00, Ethan Su 68th in 28:10.00.
The girls were third of three teams, finishing behind Hen Hud (24) and Ardsley (49) with 51 points. Nandini Singh placed sixth in 24:19.00, Julia Hu 12th in 25:09.00, Alexandra Kabakov 13th in 25:21.00, Kathryn Koch 15th in 25:56.00, Catherine Hume 22nd in 27:40.00, Talia Cohen 25th in 30:29.00.
At the Sept. 24 Gressler Memorial at White Plains, the Edgemont boys took eighth place with 212 points in Varsity I. Alexander Ashcroft was 34th in 20:44.6, Tyler Shelton 35th in 20:47.2, Andy Wang 38th in 21:13.3, Atkinson 52nd in 22:13.4, Hirdhedyal Singh 53rd in 22:14.2, James Qian 56th in 22:23.4, David Litvak 69th in 24:36.4.
Field hockey shut out
Edgemont field hockey lost 2-0 to Hen Hud on Sept. 24 to fall to 1-5-1. Taylor Kenney made seven saves for Edgemont.
Tennis tops New Ro
Edgemont girls tennis beat New Rochelle 6-0 on Sept. 23 to improve to 3-2. Nishka Daga and Brinda Roy each won 6-1, 6-0 at first and second singles, respectively. In doubles, Gabby O’Reilly and Kimi Krasner won 6-1, 6-1, Susanna Rieger and Olivia Jee won 6-0, 6-0, Bella Mauskopf and Gabi Schneider won 7-5, 6-0 and Bella Jabbour and Keaton Tavel won 6-0, 6-0.
Volleyball swept twice
Edgemont girls volleyball fell 3-0 to Rye and Yonkers on back-to-back days Sept. 22-23. Against Rye, Emily Ferraro had eight assists, Sidney Burak six kills. Yonkers won 25-20, 25-12, 25-23 as Edgemont fell to 1-6. Alex Mendoza had five aces, Delia Pace seven assists.
