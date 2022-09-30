At the Fred Gressler Invitational at White Plains High School on Sept. 24, Rachel Rakower led Scarsdale cross-country, finishing second to Eastchester’s Ava Pennachio, 20:06.3-21:12.8. Alexandra Simon crossed just after Rakower. Sophia Garcia was fifth in 21:39.4, Eva Gibney seventh in 21:52.9, Julie Scheffler ninth in 22:04.7, Zoe Dichter 11th in 22:22.3, Maria Roberts 12th in 22:43.2.

The girls finished first in the Varsity II division with 25 points. Eastchester was second with 49.

